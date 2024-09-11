61
  1. Orion
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is Robertson worth a -4 hit for Johnson? I can’t stretch to get TAA, short 0.5…
    Defense is:
    Lewis Konsa Faes Johnson Robinson

    Cheers!

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Can you do Konsa > TAA for a -4 if he's ruled out? Otherwise I would just roll.

      1. Orion
        • 13 Years
        39 mins ago

        Didn’t know that Konsa is injured? In that case yes, I can do Konsa to TAA

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Wait for official confirmation, but he went off injured last night. I would do that move if there is any doubt over Konsa starting.

  2. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Does anyone know if Nathan Aké's injury is serious? I still own Gvardiol so it would improve his chances of not falling foul of Pep roulette until I wildcard.

    1. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      Well he pulled up and got stretchered off, so looks pretty bad to me.

    2. nazrinn
        40 mins ago

        looks like a serious injury

      • Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Muscle injury, not looking good

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers all! Looks like Gvardiol is a keep for a couple more weeks at least.

    3. Big W
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      Would you WC this? 2FT 1.4ITB

      Flekken (Henderson)
      Porro, Mykolenko, Saliba (Hall)
      Gordon, Saka, Rogers, Jota (ESR)
      Isak, Muniz, Haaland

      1. nazrinn
          43 mins ago

          Just missing Salah in there

          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            As above. No need to WC, just find a couple of moves to get Salah in.

      2. nazrinn
          54 mins ago

          Saka and Raya now or only on GW6, on WC at the moment.

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            14 mins ago

            Got both in at the moment to save wasting FTs I’ve built up.

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              Agree with Freddo but the rest of the players in your team will influence this decision (long term/short term/risky picks etc)

              1. _Freddo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                8 mins ago

                NGL, I am tempted to switch to Alisson for 2 weeks and use an extra FT (I have 3) but I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool concede in 1, it’s always the way,

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I think we discussed this before on booking GK transfers. Probably fine with the 3FTs in hand and good strong squad

            2. nazrinn
                7 mins ago

                Since many is selling Saka, expected his price will be reduce to 10m. His placeholder for me now is Palmer, which is not bad.

                1. _Freddo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Bournemouth away feels a harder fix for an elite attacker than Spurs away to me.

                  1. nazrinn
                      just now

                      Spurs vs Arsenal is a derby as well. That will be a cracking game. Hope for goals galore.

            3. _Freddo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              48 mins ago

              Historically means nothing in the current climate, this current Arsenal incarnation has beat that current Spurs incarnation in the last 2 games at Spurs ground, that’s what the focus needs to be on not what happened 6/7 years ago.

              1. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                41 mins ago

                Current incarnation without Rice and Odegarrd

                1. _Freddo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Beat them without Rice in one of the games I speak off (also beat them with Nketiah upfront in that game)

                  Odegaard is a quality player but hasn’t got going this year, Arteta won’t be replacing him with a bad player.

                  1. Gommy
                    • 14 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Odegaard not the only one other, Arsenal looked wasteful v Brighton before they went down to 10 men, overrun by Villa the week before for large portions of the game and probably beaten if it wasn't for Watkins.

                    Forget the last two seasons. That needs to be the focus.

                    1. _Freddo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Oh in that case pile in on an Arsenal side against a Spurs team who failed to beat a dire Leicester team when they were at full strength & an out of sorts Newcastle time.

                      Villa will run most teams hard, still lost.

                      That’s where the focus should be.

                      1. Gommy
                        • 14 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        So I think we agree that last season has little relevance.

                        Have a good one.

                      2. _Freddo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        It has more relevance than 6 or 7 years ago when most of these players wouldn’t have been at either club. The point.

                        Enjoy you day.

                        1. Gommy
                          • 14 Years
                          just now

                          Aw thank you Fred, I certainly will 🙂

              2. goriuanx
                • 14 Years
                34 mins ago

                Reckon Spurs win this one if Solanke is fit. Very early in season, no pressure on Spurs

            4. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              45 mins ago

              Landed on WC6, starting Gabriel or Robinson will depend on this GW transfer.

              Let's see how the pressers and team news after IB impacts transfers/WC plans

              Option 1 Salah:
              GW4 - Gabriel to Dunk or save FT
              GW5 - Saka to Salah or Gabriel and Saka to Dunk and Salah

              Option 2 no Salah:
              GW4 - Gabriel to Robbo
              GW5 - Saka to Son

              1FT 1.5ITB
              Henderson
              TAA Gabriel Konsa
              Saka Gordon Eze Rogers
              Haaland Isak Pedro
              (Paulsen ESR Robinson Johnson)

              1. Eastman
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                I’d considering something similar to 1

              2. jayzico
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                What a lovely team. Def Salah - he's worth 2 or even 3 men.

            5. dansmith1985
              • 2 Years
              43 mins ago

              Team G2G?

              Henderson
              Gabriel TAA Porro
              Eze Salah Jota Rogers ESR
              Haaland Pedro

              Raya Burn HB Fraser

              1. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Nice team. GTG.

            6. Eastman
              • 7 Years
              38 mins ago

              Will Ake’s injury help cement Rico Lewis in any way?

              1. goriuanx
                • 14 Years
                1 min ago

                Probably improve but Walker still exists

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Likely impacts Gvardiol than Lewis unless Pep starts Lewis LB imo. Stones (step up from CB) /Walker impacts Lewis

            7. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              38 mins ago

              WCing from a non Haaland team to a non Haaland team feels wrong but that's where I've ended up

              1. nazrinn
                  11 mins ago

                  I wildcard to get in Salah, Haaland and 10m mid (Saka, Palmer or Son) into the team

                  Open Controls
                  1. goriuanx
                    • 14 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    The rest of the team suffers. I don't want to be carrying Pedro, Rogers + Semenyo with a fairly weak defence.

                    Open Controls
                    1. goriuanx
                      • 14 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      For example I would rather have Porrro, Palmer and Watkins over Lewis, Rogers and Haaland.

                      I already have Salah and Saka.

                      1. El Muñeco
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        I prefer the latter, but then I have been on Haaland and Salah since day 1

                        1. goriuanx
                          • 14 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Many ways to play this season thankfully, pricing has been great

                • jayzico
                  • 13 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  No Haaland, no win. Said Son.

                  1. goriuanx
                    • 14 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers, sons crying

              2. El Muñeco
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                30 mins ago

                At least the article doesn't hide the Spurs tinted glasses...

                1. Qaiss
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Only with one line tbf “Spurs were unlucky not to salvage a draw”

                  Raya’s error let them back into the game

              3. Salarrivederci
                • 8 Years
                27 mins ago

                Good to go?
                0fts and 0.3 ITB

                Sanchez
                TAA - Gvardiol - Robinson
                Palmer - KDB - Jota - Eze
                Haaland (C) - Welbeck - Pedro

                (Sels, THB, Mosq, Bergvall)

                1. goriuanx
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  Nice KDB

              4. nazrinn
                  24 mins ago

                  My wildcard team at the moment.

                  Henderson Fabianski
                  Robinson Robbo Dunk Greaves Faes
                  Salah Palmer* Mbeumo Samenyo Rogers
                  Haaland Welbeck Wissa

                  If I want to sacrifice is should be Palmer to some one and upgrade defense and GK

                  1. nazrinn
                      1 min ago

                      oh reply failed

                  2. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    TC Haaland this week?

                    6 days rest. Brentford at home who have a bottom 5 defense this season (they've played Liverpool tbf). Going for a record 3rd hat-trick in a row. Crazy thought?

                    1. MARVELLUS
                      • 15 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      Definitely not crazy. But think I will hold on, I tend to keep hold like a comfort blanket.

                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        1 min ago

                        GW9 at home vs SOU seems like the plum atm but we don't know what effect UCL might have and Haaland's fitness/City's setup/form.

                        If GW9 passes us by I have a feeling I'll hold it until like GW30 and then wait around for a DGW opportunity that doesn't come.

                        Leicester at home is right at the end when rotation is likely to be at its highest.

                    2. Tonyawesome69
                      • 5 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Target home fixture against LEI/SOU if you want to TC in a SGW

                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        GW9 vs SOU or bust then because LEI isn't until GW30 and by then UCL rotation will be really high.

                      2. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Maybe GW14 vs MUN at home honestly. United can be incredibly naive away from home. They do okay in finals but at the Etihad, I can see Haaland scoring a hatful.

                        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Utd is 3 days after Juventus away. Southampton is also after a UCL game.
                          Brentford is barely a bottom 10 defence.
                          You missed your TC opportunity basically, and now you're just guessing.

                  3. Gervinho's forehead
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Morning people! Question.. in your opinion, which duo scores more over the next 5 gameweeks?

                    A) TAA + Dunk/Robinson
                    B) Robertson + Porro

                    Thanks!

                    1. nazrinn
                        just now

                        a

                    2. Hangman Page
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Nice article, bit different.

