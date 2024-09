In Fantasy Football Scout’s latest video, Pras and Mo discuss the main Deadline Dilemmas as Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) edges even closer.

The pair reflect on their latest scores, before looking at projected goals and clean sheets.

Teams are also revealed for a weekend that is headlined by the north London derby. Alongside this are matches for Liverpool, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Check it out below.