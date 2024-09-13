259
Rate My Team September 13

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

259 Comments
The next round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is fast approaching, with the Gameweek 4 deadline at 11am BST on Saturday.

If you’re after some last-minute assistance, five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, will be answering some of your questions over the next hour.

Wildcard drafts, free transfers, points hits, captaincy: whatever’s on your mind, ask away.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, he will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

259 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Super John McGinn-
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    Probably going to WC6 so thinking a boring transfer to get a better defence for this week

    Henderson
    Gabriel, Robinson, Mykolenko
    Salah, Palmer, Jota, ESR, Rogers
    Haaland, J.Pedro

    Bentley, Muniz, Quansah, Barco

    1 FT 0.4 ITB

    A) Quansah > Dunk
    B) Quansah > Konsa
    C) Quansah > R.Lewis
    D) Gabriel > Robbo
    E) Other

    Open Controls
    1. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      just now

      V

      Open Controls
      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 9 Years
        just now

        C*

        Open Controls
  2. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Haaland Yellow flagged 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Nothing to worry about

      Open Controls
  3. Orion
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Wtf Haaland flagged?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nothing to worry about

      Open Controls
    2. Joyce1998
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      His mate died, given the option to miss this game if he feels he needs it, if you got salah as vice then nothing to worry about

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Splendid! Cheers…

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Has anybody got him on track my I phone to see if he catches a plane tonight 🙂

          Open Controls
    3. Orion
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Aham ok… Cheers

      Open Controls
  4. Bobkat
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is it worth using a free transfer for either Gvardiol to Robertson or Muniz to Pedro or just roll?

    Open Controls
    1. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Bobkat
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers. Which move would you go for?

        Open Controls
  5. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Time to pull the trigger?

    Henderson
    TAA / Saliba / Lewis
    Jota / Rogers / Smith-Rowe / Saka
    Isak / Haaland / J.Pedro

    Bench: Turner, Porro, Winks, Harwood

    0FT 2.8 itb

    Open Controls
  6. Mother Farke
      25 mins ago

      Never eat yellow flags!

      Open Controls
    • Sid07
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      who is vc
      1) watkins
      2) jota
      3) isak
      4) saka

      Open Controls
      1. Football99
          5 mins ago

          Jota

          Open Controls
      2. Gazwaz80
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/13/fpl-gameweek-4-scout-picks-double-up-on-liverpool-defence/
        New article chaps…

        Open Controls
      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Best VC option out of these

        A) TAA
        B) Jota
        C) Palmer
        D) Saka

        Open Controls
        1. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          B

          Open Controls
      4. Cool_Breeze
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Semenyo, J Pedro, Welbeck and Haaland

        or

        Mbeumo, Havertz, Watkins, Solanke?

        Worth the gamble?

        Open Controls
        1. Cool_Breeze
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          it's part of my wilcard, i know some of them are too soon, so the questions is more, which one long term?

          Open Controls
        2. Football99
            12 mins ago

            I wouldn’t double up on welbeck and pedro, think haaland is needed though

            Open Controls
            1. Cool_Breeze
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Henderson
              Fabianski

              Konsa
              Dunk
              Keane
              Robinson
              Alexander-Arnold

              Rogers
              Mbeumo
              Palmer
              Eze
              M.Salah

              Havertz
              Watkins
              Solanke

              Not a bad team for long term no?

              Open Controls
        3. Kloppage Time
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Play Madueke or Muniz ?

          Open Controls
        4. Football99
            15 mins ago

            Option 1

            Out: Gordon, Isak and jota
            In: Salah, welbeck, adama

            Option 2

            Out: Gordon, jota, 4.5m attacker
            In: Diaz, Onana, welbeck

            Current mid and attackers
            Palmer, Saka, jota, b silva , Gordon
            Isak haaland

            Any help appreciated

            Open Controls
            1. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Don’t like 1, so 2 out of the above

              Why Welbeck over Pedro? He is so injury prone

              Open Controls
              1. XX SMICER XX
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                On Option 2 why don’t you bank a transfer & not switch Jota to Diaz?

                Open Controls
                1. Football99
                    2 mins ago

                    Thanks. You think Diaz or jota is better?

                    Open Controls
                2. Football99
                    3 mins ago

                    Thanks.

                    You think I need salah though? Welbeck is striker, pedro is in mid

                    Open Controls
              2. CoracAld2831
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                For Salah, I would.

                Open Controls
                1. CoracAld2831
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  *Massive reply fail.

                  Open Controls
                  1. potatoace
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Ha, this is lovely.
                    Freudian slip maybe 🙂

                    Open Controls
              3. Jonesy20221
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                10 mins ago

                Hi, I plan to WC GW6, and have 3FT and 0.5 ITB.

                Current team for GW4:

                Henderson (Matthews)
                Trent, Porro, Robinson, (Saliba), (Barco)
                Saka, Jota, Eze, Rogers, (Smith Rowe)
                Haaland, Isak, Pedro

                I plan to do:
                Salah in for Saka
                Welbeck in for Isak

                Leaving 0.6 ITB

                Thoughts please on Welbeck please?

                Thanks.

                Open Controls
                1. XX SMICER XX
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Prefer Pedro

                  I have 3 free transfer and am considering WCing now so I have more transfers banked in a few weeks

                  Open Controls
                  1. XX SMICER XX
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Just seen you already have Pedro. Not sure on double Brighton fwd.

                    Could do Saka & Jota to Salah & 6m mid?

                    Open Controls
                  2. Jonesy20221
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    I already have Pedro?

                    Open Controls
              4. XX SMICER XX
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Would you WC the team below?

                I do have 3 free transfers, however thinking if I WC now I will have 5 banked to bring back Haaland.

                Current Team:
                Henderson Matthews
                Gabriel Porro Torres Aina Quansah
                Saka Gordon Jota Elanga Bergvall
                Haaland Havertz Isak

                WC Team:
                Henderson Matthews
                TAA Dunk Torres Aina Mykolenko
                Saka Jota Salah Palmer Rogers
                Pedro Isak Archer
                +1.2M ITB

                Open Controls
                1. Football99
                    1 min ago

                    Think you need to keep haaland imo

                    Open Controls
                2. Pornchef
                    1 min ago

                    Start two of
                    A. Gordon
                    B. Saka
                    C. Madueke

                    Gordon to Diaz worth a -4

                    Open Controls

