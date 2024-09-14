93
  Wolverine
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    5 mins ago

    WTF is this glue guy term I keep seeing brandished around?

    Bring back PVA for some proper glue.

    Ginkapo FPL
      13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ignore it

      Content wannabee saying a set and forget option

  Differentiator
    8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mainoo 3 YCs in 4 games lmao

    NATSTER
      14 Years
      1 min ago

      he's on the path to make the fastest ban record.

  JohannaAdams10
    5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you do A or B for next week to get Salah in and captain (WC in 6)?

    A) Palmer, Jota to Salah, Rogers
    B) Haaland, Jota to Salah, Watkins

    g40steve
      6 Years
      just now

      LOL at B removing the goal machine, breaking all records

  g40steve
    6 Years
    just now

    Tav has no end product

