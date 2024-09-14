Alongside team form, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Bournemouth and Chelsea.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 14 August.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Bournemouth
|3
|5
|+1
|D – D – W
|11th
|Chelsea
|3
|4
|+2
|L – W – D
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
BOURNEMOUTH
CHELSEA
