Alongside team form, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 September.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 15th Leicester 3 1 -2 D – L – L 16th Crystal Palace 3 1 -3 L – L – D

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

CRYSTAL PALACE

LEICESTER

See our Team News tab for more details



