Alongside team form and absentees, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 August.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Liverpool
|3
|9
|+7
|W – W – W
|9th
|Nottingham Forest
|3
|5
|+1
|D – W – D
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
LIVERPOOL
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
