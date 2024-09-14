Alongside team form, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 15 August.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Arsenal
|3
|7
|+4
|W – W – D
|10th
|Tottenham
|3
|4
|+3
|D – W – L
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
TOTTENHAM
ARSENAL
See our Team News tab for more details