Alongside team form, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 15 August.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Arsenal 3 7 +4 W – W – D 10th Tottenham 3 4 +3 D – W – L

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

TOTTENHAM

ARSENAL

