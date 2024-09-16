43
Champions League September 16

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy 2024/25: Best midfielders

43 Comments
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins next week – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, Crisk goes through some of the most appealing midfield picks.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

BEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Salah (€10.0m)

FPL notes: Salah hauls, Slot’s perfect start, Eze + Isak off the mark

The highest-priced midfielder in the game and for a good reason.

His strong form never seems to stop and, like Trent Alexander-Arnold (€6.0m), he can benefit from the fact that Liverpool will face lots of attacking teams who can be hurt on the counter-attack – rather than deep blocks like the one encountered in Gameweek 4.

It’s a series of fixtures that seem tailor-made for Arne Slot’s side and Salah in particular.

Unbeaten by any other FPL midfielder for shots in the box, big chances and penalty area touches this season, he averages over 10.0 points per match in 2024/25 despite Saturday’s blank.

Florian Wirtz (€7.5m)

 

1

1

  1. HD7
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    0.9 Budget 1 Ft

    Muniz to Vardy was the plan but should I wait for Isak news?

    Henderson
    Martinez Gvardiol Robinson
    Madueke Eze Diaz M.Salah
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Turner Winks Harwood Barco

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Wait vision problems not good

      Open Controls
      1. BIGREDDOG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Thanks Yoda x

        Open Controls
  2. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    If Isak is fit then easy roll here and WC next week?

    Verbruggen
    Faes / TAA / Pau
    Rogers / Jota / ESR / Salah
    Watkins / Haaland / Isak

    Vladimarsson / Robinson / Harwood-Bellis / Sangare

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Wondering if:

    Jota to Mbuemo
    Jebbison to Wissa

    2 of 3 FTs with 1.5 itb

    Open Controls
    1. We Go Again
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Wissa might be injured, and Jota has Bournemouth at home. Wait another week

      Open Controls
    2. Nickyboy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Assuming Wissa is fit, considering the same Brentford double-up but trying to hold till next GW if I'm not getting priced out

      Open Controls
  4. afsr
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Roll and WC6?

    Henderson
    TAA, Lewis, Mazraoui
    Salah, Jota, Bruno F, Rogers
    Haaland, Isak, Pedro
    4.0, 4.5, 4.0, 4.0

    1FT, 0.2 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Dr.Acula
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      i have officially given up on bruno, and this from a manunited fan. need to see some impetus before i get him in. ez swap to palmer for me

      Open Controls
  5. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Because a lot of you (none actually) ask about UCL fantasy,
    here’s my team set and forget for the season:
    Raya
    Frimpong Grimaldo Hakimi
    Salah Wirtz Yamal Barcola
    Haaland(C) Mbappe Gyokeres

    Open Controls
    1. Dr.Acula
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      barco is sevilla is solid

      Open Controls
    2. Charlie Price
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      No Kane? Sacrifices would have to be made elsewhere of course.

      Open Controls
  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW4 (1277 teams)

    Safety score = 33
    Top score = Mohsin Saleem with 86

    68 teams to be removed, 1209 teams through to GW5
    Entry will probably reopen Thursday for a few hours.
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hey TM, how do you get in, just wait till Thursday and is there a code ? Cheers

      Open Controls
  7. No Professionals
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Trent Konsa Davis
    Salah(c) Palmer Eze Minteh Morgan
    Haaland Pedro

    Flekken Robinson Lewis Chiwome
    0itb 2ft

    anything doing? Straight forward roll?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Don’t captain Salah!

      Open Controls
  8. We Go Again
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Have 2 FT and 0.5 itb right now. Will have to decide between the following

    A) Muniz -> DCL
    B) Bank the FT and then work towards the following moves in GW6
    TAA -> Gabriel
    Winks -> Mbeumo
    Muniz -> 4.5 fwd

    Open Controls
    1. We Go Again
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      If I bank the FT I'd be playing Hall and benching Muniz for GW5

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      40 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    DCL, Ings, Vardy, Wood, Welbeck

    what throwbacks to circa 2019/2020 in and around covid

    nostalgia aside, I do like this bracket far more than predicting the mids bracket.

    I was on 3-5-2 and now thinking of Haaland and two of these (possibly Wissa/Pedro) and keep the cash concentrated in midfield and premium defenders...

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      I have been thinking about this as well. Currently leaning to a front 3 of Haaland, Havertz & Watkins with Saka, Mbeumo, Eze, Robbo, Raya and fill in the blanks. So, maybe GW6 it's Salah and Pedro to Saka and Watkins.

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        just now

        interwsting, so you're kind of thinking the opposite in the like of Havertz/Watkins

        Open Controls
  10. Arne and the Terminaters
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Any changes here? Rogers over ESR?

      1 FT, 0 ITB

      Sanchez
      TAA, Robinson, Greaves
      Salah(c), Palmer, Jota, Rogers,
      Haaland(v), Pedro, Delap

      Flekken, ESR, Lewis, Nedeljkovic

      Open Controls
    • Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      isak to solanke for free?

      y/n

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        39 mins ago

        Maybe, wait till closer to deadline and pressers.

        Open Controls
    • Charlie Price
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      UCL Fantasy

      League for United fans. The team might not be in it but supporters might still want to be in this one.

      Manchester United Zone

      MrpA9X

      Open Controls
    • Toon lurk
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      Am I being biased as a NUFC fan or is Willock a good option as 8th attacker on WC? 4.8m, 5 chances created in 45 minutes this weekend and a goal from only 25 minutes in the cup away at Forest. Always tries to break the lines or attack the box when on the pitch. If you're going 3 up top and want a 5th mid who you won't play much, I'd spend the extra 0.3m over a Sangare or Winks who offer no chance of returns. He won't start every game but even still I think if he gets even the last 30 he has a better chance of Winks/Sangare returning in 90.

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        I'd rather take the kid from Southampton for similar reasons but less mins risk

        Open Controls
        1. Toon lurk
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          I think they'll average similar mins, somewhere around 60 and on top of that, expect Newcastle to score a lot more goals

          Open Controls
          1. Derbz87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            I don't dispute Newcastle will score more goals, probably a lot more but 60 mins feels a bit ambitious on Willock's mins to me. Whereas I think the kid at Southampton should be the first name on their teamsheet at the moment, looks very exciting. Whether that materialises I don't know. You're the Newcastle fan so probably best to ignore me as you'll have a much better idea of Willock's likely mins.

            Open Controls
            1. Toon lurk
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              I watched the Southampton game and he looks talented. But he was pulled off on the 60 minute mark. That'll happen a lot even if he is starting every game. Lack of fitness, experience etc. Willock I think will start every other game on average and come off the bench for 30 in the other. So I'd estimate around 60 mins a game on average. Maybe a little less, maybe Dibling a little more. But I'd expect them both in that 55-70 mins band.

              I also personally think Willock is one of the most important and underrated players in the side. We've looked much better every time he plays. Injuries are the other concern

              Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        I'm biased as well and he's earmarked as my 8th attacker when I WC. Even if he's benched, he's a threat when he comes on. He's always looking for the early pass to Isak as well.

        Open Controls
    • Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Price up Quenda you cowards.

      He's started all 6 games for Sporting Lisbon and still not listed. They do this nonsense every season.

      Open Controls
    • Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ange is a delusional I just watched the interview where he said "I always win things in my second year" imagine having that much on an ego when your team is can't defend.

      Open Controls
      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        can't defend*

        Open Controls
      2. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        of* haha

        Open Controls
      3. BIGREDDOG
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thanks for the insight

        Open Controls
        1. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          I am starting to think ange is a fraud and they should sack him.

          Open Controls
          1. Derbz87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            I think the problem this year (albeit very early days) is they don't look like scoring much either so his style is pretty pointless. One off the shoulder of Porro vs Leicester and then Everton did what Everton do at the moment, then Burn decided to score for them at Newcastle. And they obviously haven't fixed the defensive issues either and a lot of that is basic stuff not related to their style just related to stupid defending. Nobody in that team likes defending corners which comes from the lack of confidence in the keeper at them and that will be a major thorn in their side.

            Open Controls
          2. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I think you're correct

            Open Controls
    • uzbeque
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Calwert Lewin or Vardy?

      Open Controls
      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        I think they could both be traps. I can see it with the fixtures and both on penalties etc, both cheap. The underlying stats for their teams suggest they are both pretty poor attacks. I think there's more positivity around Leicester than Everton at the moment and on that basis alone I'd prefer Vardy but I'm cautious about them both as it could just be a purple patch.

        Open Controls

