UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy 2024/25: Best midfielders

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins next week – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, Crisk goes through some of the most appealing midfield picks.

BEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Salah (€10.0m)

The highest-priced midfielder in the game and for a good reason.

His strong form never seems to stop and, like Trent Alexander-Arnold (€6.0m), he can benefit from the fact that Liverpool will face lots of attacking teams who can be hurt on the counter-attack – rather than deep blocks like the one encountered in Gameweek 4.

It’s a series of fixtures that seem tailor-made for Arne Slot’s side and Salah in particular.

Unbeaten by any other FPL midfielder for shots in the box, big chances and penalty area touches this season, he averages over 10.0 points per match in 2024/25 despite Saturday’s blank.

Florian Wirtz (€7.5m)

