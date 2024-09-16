12
  1. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    in case people dont know about this site:
    https://www.fplalerts.com/videprinter/

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Other than picking Haaland© and Bruno's assist, the Scout Picks blanked this week.

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      verbruggen

  3. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Uefa not offering prizes for UCL fantasy this season? Can’t waste time on something without rewards.

    Stingy Uefa had better change that.

    1. lugs
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think they give prizes for things like just changing your team week, so basically they give participating prizes instead of ones won on merit

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Haa that sucks. May as well not play

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    So, a small question regarding the new system:

    If I roll FT this GW and WC in GW6, how many FTs will I have in GW7?

    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I believe the answer is 2 the 1 you rolled and the 1 for 7. You don’t get one for the WC 6 week. But if someone else could confirm?

      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Confirmed.

  5. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any guesses where Wissa and Pedro will be fitness wise by the coming GW?

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Nope. Have to wait for scans on Monday and watch for news after that.

    2. lugs
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Wissa out, Pedro fine

