It’s time to get those UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy teams locked in: Matchday 1 kicks off this evening.
We’ve been bringing you lots of articles over the last week, from position-by-position picks to team reveals.
They can all be found in our complete guide.
There’s still time for a few more UCL Fantasy pieces today, however – starting with our Matchday 1 Scout Picks.
Remember, these selections are for the upcoming Matchday in isolation.
Goalkeepers
10 mins ago
Genuine bottomed.
Long term Joao Pedro replacement after this week? I'm expecting him to be fit.
a) Nketiah
straight into 90 mins and promising stats, Palace are a decent mid table club, is Mateta just the 'big dog' now though?
b) DCL
Decent form, wasn't as injured as you might think last year, Everton's form can only go one way. out of contract good motivation for his professional career. Has previously been a more expensive striker, still only 27.
c) Duran
Bit of an xMins risk but is extremely talented for a top 8 team. Is it impossible that Emery changes his system to accommodate? Would expect he starts tonight against Young Boys with Watkins still carrying niggles.