Our latest Frisking the Fixtures assessment pinpoints the teams and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players with the best fixture runs between Gameweeks 5 and 10.

Scout’s colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this article. Premium Members can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings.

You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with ours. There is a tutorial on the Season Ticker here.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW

BEST FIXTURES

EVERTON

After throwing away 2-0 leads in consecutive league matches, it’s not a good time to recommend one of last season’s best defences. Then, 13 clean sheets arrived, with Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) being FPL’s top-scoring goalkeeper.

Yet Everton have conceded the most big chances (18) and goals (13) so far – even if the latter is a tad harsh on their 8.35 expected goals conceded (xGC).

Instead, it’s in attack where things have started surprisingly well: particularly Dwight McNeil (£5.4m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m). The former racked up a goal and assist in Gameweek 4, while he’s the current league leader for chances created (17), big chances created (five), successful crosses (18) and expected assists (xA, 2.42).

It follows from 2023/24, ending third for crosses (229) and joint-fifth for setting up big chances (17). In a competitive £5.5m (ish) midfield bracket, McNeil has good fixtures that keep topping our ticker until Gameweek 14.

Meanwhile, the player often on receiving these crosses is Calvert-Lewin. Last season’s biggest expected goals (xG) underachiever actually ended with four strikes in his final seven outings. He’s continued by grabbing 18 points in his latest two. Plus, a shot that hit the crossbar at Villa Park.

He’s a possible replacement for Rodrigo Muniz (£6.0m), Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) and Joao Pedro (£5.7m).

IPSWICH TOWN

