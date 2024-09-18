155
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Hopefully folks didn't actually follow the info given in the UCL article from Scout for Celtic players...

    Trusty, Bernardo and Idah don't start...

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26770105

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      They were never going to

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Tell that to the person that wrote the scout article haha

  2. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Thoughts on this WC, pretty template

    Raya/fabianski
    Gabriel/TAA/Aina/mosquera/Greaves
    Salah/Rogers/mbeumo/semenyo/winks
    DCL/Watkins/Haaland

    0.4 ITB

    With this in GW6, i can move Salah to saka if needed & then use the funds to do Rogers to Bowen

    Current team

    Henderson/Bentley
    Konsa/TAA/Robinson/Barco/Johnson
    Salah/Gordon/Jota/ESR/sangare
    Haaland/isak/Muniz
    1 FT 0.4 ITB
    My bench is non existent & depending on isak being fit

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Savinho likely my 2nd City pick on WC6

    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yes, if you enjoy pain

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Love it, he should be first choice RW until Bobb is back. Foden more likely to play central this season

        1. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          KDB middle most the time
          Foden middle at times
          On the right other times

          Also known as pep roulette

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Haha that's fine, happy to go there

  4. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Keep Pedro or move to Welbeck/Vardy?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Obviously depends on his injury status

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Didn't make the squad tonight.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      ferguson getting a start today, would forget about welbeck if he performs.

    3. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Keep until last minute Id say. Plum fixture and Carabao Cup not exactly a game to rush him back for. Brighton dont play until Sunday.

      Hopefully some positive news before deadline, maybe even post match tonight.

  5. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    This is my team going into 5.

    Henderson
    TAA Robinson Porro
    JOTA Rogers Salah C ESR EZE
    Haaland Wood

    Fab Pedro Hardwood Hall

    I was set on doing a Wildcard to get the likes of Mbeumo and Saka/Raya/Gab in for the fixture Swing.

    I know it's a long way off still, but I'm debating just going Hendo (Can't wait to get rid) to Raya. Then doing Salah to Saka the following week? Followed by Eze to Mbeumo the week after that.

    Anyone else considering something similar or am I just delaying the inevitable.

  6. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Vardy or DCL for gw5?

    1. AzzaroMax99
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Vardy

    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      just now

      DCL

  7. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Konsa or Digne?

    1. Slurpy
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Konsa, Digne risky but more fun

      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why is Digne risky? Minutes managed or injury prone?

        1. Khalico
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Prone to rotation with Maatsen especially now they play in Europe

    2. Khalico
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Digne

  8. Caws13
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Is palmer and Isak a no go going forward? Dont seem to be doing much

  9. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Jota to Mbuemo
    Pedro to DCL
    Jebbison to Vardy

    all for free and allows me to bench Rogers

    then Palmer to Saka next GW

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      I'd probably keep Jota for this GW at least surely he starts right?

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        just now

        tricky one. If Gakpo is definitely not no.9 material then I think Jota starts ahead of Nunez

    2. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Out of them I'd punt DCL

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        just now

        thinking of doing all of them this week

    3. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not a fan personally

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        of all the moves? Fair enough

  10. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Will there be any upsets tonight?

    Coventry to beat Spurs?
    Girona to beat PSG?

  11. Bernie Winters
      33 mins ago

      What's up with Foden?

    • RUUD!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      DCL or Vardy in this week? Who do people prefer and why?

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Vardy for this week, DCL long term for me mate

      2. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        VARDYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      bit of a long post, but on the Jota/Diaz front, kinda see it this way. So far xGI for Jota = 3.26 and Diaz = 3.34. Both played 300 mins. This all depends they stay injury free (big if with Jota). If they can start 3/4 matches (65x3 + 25)/4 = around 55 mins per GW. 55 x 38 = 2090 mins. so 7 times their xGI so far = 22.82 and 23.38. this outdoes other 7.5 options like Gordon (20.12) and Bowen (19.94), for last season's totals, who look fairly price so thats a positive. Also, xGI tends to be higher so sub appearances against tired legs coming off the bench so not guaranteed 1 pointers at all. A loss on a few 60min appearance points/cs point though when subbed on compared to their nailed counterparts (around 12-14 points-ish over the course of the season).

      Basically to me they still seem worth holding and sticking with. Liverpool look very fluid attacking side again this year, and i wouldnt be surprising if they topped the team xG stats once again like last year. And when it comes to FPL, hauls are huge and Jota and Diaz will be constantly on the verge of many. eg for Diaz to maintain a respectable 5ppg, he can now afford to blank for another 5 GWs and still be there with his 2 early hauls doing the heavy lifting. I guess the biggest drawback is starting 3/4, doesnt look certain and with Gakpo putting in a MOTM performance yesterday it muddies the waters abit. Any thoughts? Or is this just pointless rambling lol

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Wait and see. If Slot starts Gakpo and Diaz on the weekend, the latter will be straight into my WC team.

        Slot wont rotate as long as things go well, so good thing for fpl.

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          cheers, yea would be great if Slot is consistent with his line ups based on form. diaz has looked so good for colombia as well in the past few months, just cant see him benched especially after a rest midweek.

          1. JÆKS ⭐
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Asked this question here too and got every possible combination of Jota Diaz Gakpo Salah 🙂 Wouldnt mind some early team news...ideally about Salah being rested 🙂

      2. AlleRed
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Helpful analysis, and I think they're holds. The calculus really only changes if it appears either aren't on course for 3/4 starts, which certainly could be the case if Slot wants to play Gakpo on the left more than he has thus far. In my case, it'll just be a question of whether to keep Diaz GW6 and beyond or if the security of starts for a Semenyo/McNeil + 2M improves the team enough to move off (obviously certain structures can cover both these price points). I do also like chasing the hauls that Bowen/Gordon have a tougher time getting to due to Pool's superior attack

    • Tazah
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      well thats rico lewis out this weekend if he's starting mid week and walker on the bench

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Perhaps, he'd still be a good asset though if he starts the easy games and misses the difficult ones.

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          just now

          true thats true yh thats true

    • BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Play 2
      A) Robinson (NEW)
      B) Munoz (MUN)
      C) Harwood-Bellis (IPS)

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        AB

      2. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        A C

        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Opps, I meant A B

    • Khalico
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      DCL & Mitoma or J.Pedro & Mbeumo
      Who’d you pick?

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        jp and mbeumo

    • Mother Farke
        15 mins ago

        Baleba G

      • F4L
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        oh missed Arteta's put a long time frame on Odegaard's return. big loss. double arsenal attack surely not going to be as popular

      • sankalparora07
          11 mins ago

          Play Havertz or Rogers?

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Kai !!!

        • corderz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thoughts on what to do here? 2FT's + £0.5m. Plan to WC GW6

          Henderson Fabianski
          TAA Porro Konsa Robinson Barco
          Saka Jota Madueke ESR Rogers
          Haaland Isak Solanke

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            I would save for sure.

          2. F4L
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            save, give yourself another mini WC down the line. big gap between GW 6 and GW 30-32 or whenever people tend to use their second WCs

        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Do you reckon foden will become an option again v soon(ideally gw6 🙂 ) or is there stuff going on with his health that we don't know about ?

