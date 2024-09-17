Many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have issues with their forwards ahead of Gameweek 5.

Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) will be out for a “couple of months” with the ankle injury he picked up on Saturday.

Joao Pedro (£5.7m) has a “small issue”, while Rodrigo Muniz (£6.1m) and Adam Armstrong (£5.4m) were both benched in Gameweek 4.

With that in mind, we identify the best budget-forward replacements in this article.

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

Club: Everton

Everton Cost: £5.9m

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m) was the Premier League’s highest expected goals (xG) underperformer last season.

He scored seven goals from 12.93 xG, with his -5.93 underperformance slightly worse than Darwin Nunez (£7.2m).

That said, he scored four goals in his final seven appearances in 2023/24. This season, he has two goals and one assist in his first four games. He was the width of a crossbar from finding the net for a third time on Saturday.

So, as the focal point of Everton’s attack, he feels like a respectable option.

Above: Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s shot map in 2024/25, via StatsBomb

The fixtures are very good, too, with trips to all three newly-promoted clubs in the next six Gameweeks.

Yes, Everton have lost all four matches they’ve played this season. Yes, Calvert-Lewin sometimes lacks a killer instinct in front of goal.

But with penalties in his locker, he could potentially do a job as a budget-forward, given the schedule.

JAMIE VARDY

