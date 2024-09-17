34
  1. Bank$y
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Recommending DCL is a wild take. Good luck with the red arrows!

    1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Agreed Everton are awful and he's injury prone. It's the price and pens that is seducing people. Who's gonna win them pens tho? McNeil? Lol

      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Exactly .. Not from outside the box he won’t

      2. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        I actually like the pick, time will tell

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          8 yrs of being worthless isn’t enough for you? Useful exactly one season of that time.

          7 goals from 13xG last year

          1. mixology
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            Not enough to put me off. Fixtures as good as it gets. Everton will get results over this period and Id back him to get returns. Injury history is a worry. But 22 points so far at 5.9 m.

            1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Go with your gut I guess mate. Personally I'm going nowhere near him but that doesn't mean others shouldn't if they feel differently. I have Pedro and only other forward I like that's under 7 is Cunha but need the Wolves fixture swing

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Manager is perfect for him. Hate the player

    3. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Is it though?

      Article says has scored 6 goals in last 11

      2 this season, where he has higher PPG over the first 4 weeks than everyone else under 6m, other than the Brighton pair. So if you owned him, he's certainly not been responsible for any red arrows now.

      That's with Everton being awful, they will get slightly better in time IMO, and have a nice draw ahead.

      He is their talisman.

      He also has good historic pedigree for FPL points when fit.

      Actually already had him pegged as the best sub 6.0m option

      1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Pedro is better but you do make a decent case with him being the talisman, I just don't wanna go there I know he'll frustrate me

        1. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          That's fair, not for everyone. I might still go Vardy for the bants.

          Just don't think it's wild take as OP said.

          Also if anyone in this article is driving red arrows for you, you have bigger problems lol

    4. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      It really isn't

    5. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      @BANK$Y @THE SUSPENDED ONE lots of DCL fans it seems. When he gets injured within the next month us three can pour ourselves a scotch, we have warned them

  2. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Anyone hold any grudge against a certain player in FPL? It's not rational of course but sometimes works out. My grudge is with EZE. Had him from the start of last season was on about 8% ownership. Rated him a year before a lot of people it seems. Had patience with him, 4 blanks and 3 price drops, sold him and he got a haul. So this season when I saw him on 35% ownership I didn't even look at him and now people are feeling the frustration I did 12 months ago. Points dodging and just as unlucky a year later, madness

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Definitely

      Donkey and $hitkins

      1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Who's donkey? I know a few

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Donkey Calvert Lewin

          1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            I had him that season he got a hat trick towards the start, was lucky, he is a donkey, avoid like the plague. Vardy only cheap forward I'd look at. Shame Duran doesn't start

  3. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Thinking of moving more cash to the front in GW6.

    Salah & Pedro to Saka & Watkins.

    Will give me Haaland Havertz & Watkins.

    1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Sounds good mate, I'm gonna get Havertz on wildcard and maybe Watkins too, Saka is a maybe, 2 mil more than Havertz for an assist every game isnt enough

      1. Havertzenal
          18 mins ago

          the game is about consistency. If having an assist on a bad week, imagine what a good week would do. Saka is consistency and is staying in my team til the end unless he is injured.

          1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yeah your not wrong consistent minutes and points are always a plus. But for 10.0 I want a few explosive hauls. I had Son's 16 pointer against Everton for example and my brother had Palmer's 17 against Wolves. Saka's consistency probably evens it out of course over the season but I want killers in my team just makes it more fun

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      52 mins ago

      The Knights Template
      4 hours, 36 mins ago
      Will the cheap forwards article appear before price changes? I’m in the mood for an early trade!

      That's Respect

    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      I get Wissa in early, 8 pts and ahead a transfer for gwk 6 and then I get 7 benched points and a hole in the team. Nothing worse than gettting punished for a good move

      1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Who you gonna move him too?

    4. Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Price changes 17th September

      Rise: Vardy (5.7)

      Falls: Mount (6.3), Muniz (6.0), Gusto (4.9), Tomiyasu (4.8), Carvalho (4.8), Chilwell (4.8)

      1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Oh dear, Lost 0.2 on Carvalho for being taking a punt. At least Rogers hasn't done owt

      2. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        29 mins ago

        Cheers, Rainy.
        I'm just stallling as I save up my transfers for after I wildcard GW6.

      3. lugs
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Lol I brought Carvalho in on WC as my 8th attacker this week, still think he's going to be a good investment, especially now that Wissa is out for a while

        1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          Should help his minutes mate, I put him in cos he said he's going there for gametime and they paid a fair amount for him, but I completely forgot Schade existed

          1. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            I'm experiencing Schadenfreude

            1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I had to look that up, clever

          2. lugs
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Schade seems a decent player from the handful of times I've seen him, but I think Carvalho is a level above him, he's had a few weeks of bedding in now and I just feel its a matter of time before he's starting games, like you say they did spend a fair amount on him, their record signing I think, and they didn't do that so he can sit on the bench

            1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              Absolutely mate, I rate him as a player, think he got 2 goals in pre season for Liverpool, record signing for the Bees, hungry to prove himself, all reasons I gambled on him. He's good enough to start for Brentford. Maybe now with Wissa out he gets his chance. Lost 0.2 on him but points matter more. Might stick with him on wildcard as 8th attacker if he starts next game

