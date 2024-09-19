166
  1. Totti
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    who to play?

    A) gabriel
    B) robinson

    1) rogers
    2) madueke

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Never bench Gabriel.

      Rogers over Madueke.

      1. Totti
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        i benched him last week 🙁
        and against aston villa
        and i lost too many points

  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/1836748754793234622

    [@CraigHope_DM] reports that Alexander Isak is struggling with a toe injury ahead of this weekend's trip to Craven Cottage.

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Alexander Isak: “It's much better to hear when people have transferred me out and then score two goals”

      Wonder wonder super wonder

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He did score twice... twice the injuries.

  3. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Are either Estupinan or Kadioglu likely to start this GW?

  4. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Isak to vardy for free gtg?

    1. Bruno Commando
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes for me

  5. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Varicose Veins Vardy.
    People are actually getting him in.
    Absolutely bonkers!

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      OAParty

      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        36 mins ago

        😆 Oh dear!

      2. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Can’t be worse than the Rogers party 😆

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's all relative, innit.

      I've got no cute rhyme for Isak and Pedro, but they're actually crocked.

      Which makes the 37 year old a solid enough proposition champ.

  6. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Henderson muniz jota munoz isak in my team.

    Is it time to wildcard?

    1. JIMMY TUGGINS
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      yes

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Annoying! But think you are right!

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Join the GW5 club lol!

  7. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Anybody trying solanke?

    1. sankalparora07
        34 mins ago

        What has he done since joining Spurs?

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          And u forsee he to do nothing all the way?

          1. sankalparora07
              28 mins ago

              I won't be getting him until I actually see him do something....I have learnt my lesson when I got him in GW1

              1. Letsgo!
                • 7 Years
                26 mins ago

                Ahh no wonder!

      • sankalparora07
          45 mins ago

          Who to captain?
          A) Watkins
          B) Haaland
          C) TAA

          1. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            32 mins ago

            A

            1. Bruno Commando
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Here

          2. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            B

        • Bruno Commando
          • 10 Years
          39 mins ago

          I have a really crappy bench and am just 1 benching away from not having 11 players (with Joao Pedro, Gvardiol, Jota being key risks). Will most likely WC6 so we are looking at a 1-week punt in GW5. Who would be your best choice?

          1) Sangare to McNeil, bench Havertz
          2) Joao Pedro to Vardy/DCL
          3) Barco to Mazraoui, bench Havertz

          Henderson
          TAA Gvardiol Robinson
          (S)alah Rogers ESR Jota
          Haaland Havertz J.Pedro

          4.0 Sangare Barco Johnson

        • putana
          • 6 Years
          39 mins ago

          start semenyo or lewis?

          1. Bruno Commando
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Tough one. Semenyo, just

            1. putana
              • 6 Years
              just now

              i think if i knew Lewis was starting I would play him. Just hard to predict

        • Emiliano Sala
          • 8 Years
          37 mins ago

          Bench one:

          A) Rogers vs EVE
          B) Mbeumo vs tot
          C) Jota vs BOU

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            35 mins ago

            Jota

          2. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            30 mins ago

            Rogers is up against Wolves chap. Would bench C

          3. jtreble
            • 7 Years
            27 mins ago

            Most models say it's very close:

            A) Rogers vs EVE: ~4.3
            B) Mbeumo vs tot: ~4.7
            C) Jota vs BOU: ~4.6

            Good luck.

            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              24 mins ago

              Oh dear.... A is not playing Everton (so last week) he's up against the Wolven.

              1. Emiliano Sala
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Yeah my mistake

            2. Emiliano Sala
              • 8 Years
              19 mins ago

              Does this consider possible gametime and benchings too?

              1. jtreble
                • 7 Years
                15 mins ago

                All models use xMins.

                1. Hairy Potter
                  • 9 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Is that what Kate Moss used to snort?

                  1. jtreble
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    xMins = Expected Minutes

        • Stimps
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          Thought on this GW6 WC? Lots of tasty rotations

          Raya
          Gabriel Porro Collins
          Saka Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo Rogers
          Haaland Wood

          4.0 Vardy Faes Davis

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Palmer seems a waste of money

        • Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          33 mins ago

          Vardy or mateta?

          1. Andrew
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Mateta

        • Emiliano Sala
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          Considering jota to sziboslai
          Thoughts?
          At least he is nailed and getting to good positions too

        • STRNATOR
          • 2 Years
          28 mins ago

          Wild Card active.

          Sels - Matthews
          Gabriel - Saliba - Pau - Kilman - Aina
          Saka - Smith Rowe- Mbeumo - McNeil - Luis Diaz
          Watkins - DCL - Haaland

          I thinking: Saliba + Luis Diaz + Watkins to Konate + Salah + Stewart
          Do you think that right or stay original version?

          Thanks!

          1. Flynny
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Also looking at wildcard

            Don't you want salad captain this week?

            1. Flynny
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Salah haha

            2. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              You don't make friends with Salad

        • Live Lad
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          Digne or Konsa on a WC?

          Have TAA, Gabriel locked in, plus Van der Ven, Greaves.

          Thanks.

          1. Rote Teufel
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Neither

            1. Live Lad
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              who would you suggest?

              Have Sels.
              Collins?
              I don't quite like Fulham's fixtures.

              Thanks in advance.

        • PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          UCL fantasy

          What’s the minimum amount of pts you would not sub off?

        • Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          What's the latest on Isak? I have Isak and Muniz...

          1. Hairy Potter
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Possible toe injury being reported by Craig Hope.

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Cheers

