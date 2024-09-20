Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 22 September.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Man City 4 12 +8 W – W – W – W 2nd Arsenal 4 10 +5 W – W – D – W

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

NOTABLE ABSENTEES

Using our ‘Injuries and Bans’ page, both sides will be without some noteworthy FPL assets.

MAN CITY:

ARSENAL:

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here.

MAN CITY

ARSENAL



