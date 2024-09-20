194
Rate My Team September 20

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

194 Comments
Share

The next round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is fast approaching, with the Gameweek 5 deadline at 11am BST on Saturday.

If you’re after some last-minute assistance, five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, will be answering some of your questions over the next hour.

Team selection, transfers, points hits, captaincy: whatever’s on your mind, ask away.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, he will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

SIGN UP HERE AHEAD OF UCL FANTASY 2024/25!


194 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Start VDV or Mazraoui?

    Open Controls
    1. Show Me Bobs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Maz

      Open Controls
    2. Dosh
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Maz

      Open Controls
  2. Show Me Bobs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Would you trade Mitoma and Smith-Rowe for Bruno Fernandes?
    Sleeper Draft League

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeseoid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
  3. Solly The Seagull
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Isak+Muniz>Watkins+DCL -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeseoid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. nazrinn
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Long terms yes

        Open Controls
      • Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Might as well

        Open Controls
      • Dosh
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Defo

        Open Controls
    3. nazrinn
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Joao Pedro is OK this week right?

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeseoid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Maybe

          Open Controls
          1. nazrinn
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Ok then my sub1 is Greaves

              Open Controls
          2. Traction Engine Foot
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            We don't know

            Open Controls
            1. nazrinn
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                No news on him?

                Open Controls
                1. Traction Engine Foot
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Here's what Hurzeler said: “He will train today with the team and then we have to see how it’s going, if he can train fully, if he can do all the movements,” Hurzeler said of Pedro at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning. “Of course we won’t take any risk but he will be part of the training today.”

                  Open Controls
                  1. nazrinn
                      1 hour, 8 mins ago

                      Tq sir

                      Open Controls
              • Pep's Money Laundry
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                He trained, that's all anyone knows

                Open Controls
                1. nazrinn
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Thanks at least there is hope he will play

                    Open Controls
              • LeytonOrient
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                If you still have you WC after GW 6 when do you plan to use it?

                Open Controls
                1. Cheeseoid
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Take it as it comes

                  Open Controls
                2. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  When teams in bad shape

                  Open Controls
              • Dosh
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Sels Turner
                TAA Porro Robinson Lewis Harwood-Bellis
                Salah Jota Son ESR Rogers
                Haaland Welbeck 4.5
                2FT. 0.4 ITB

                A. Find a way to get Watkins.
                B. Save and mini wildcard next week.

                Open Controls
                1. nazrinn
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Maybe Watkins will become 9m tomorrow. He is at 102.6 at fpl statistic

                    Open Controls
                  • nazrinn
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      Jota to Semenyo
                      Welbeck to Watkins

                      Enuff money?

                      Open Controls
                  • Kane Train
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    Which one?

                    A) ESR
                    B) McNeil

                    Open Controls
                    1. nazrinn
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                    2. DavvaMC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      Pedro replacement.

                      A. Welbeck
                      B. Vardy

                      Thanks

                      Open Controls
                      1. OptimusBlack
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 7 mins ago

                        DCL

                        Open Controls
                      2. nazrinn
                          1 hour, 7 mins ago

                          Vardy or DCL

                          Open Controls
                        • NotsoSpursy
                          • 7 Years
                          57 mins ago

                          Keep

                          Open Controls
                      3. OptimusBlack
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        Isak & Muniz >
                        Solanke & DCL
                        YAAAAAY
                        Nope

                        Open Controls
                        1. denial
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 15 Years
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          Yes if free

                          Open Controls
                        2. nazrinn
                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                            Isak to Harvetz or Watkins
                            Muniz to DCL

                            Enuff cash?

                            Open Controls
                            1. OptimusBlack
                              • 11 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              No cash unfortunately

                              Open Controls
                        3. denial
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 15 Years
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          Start Pedro or Greaves for safety

                          Open Controls
                          1. Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                            J P

                            Open Controls
                          2. nazrinn
                              1 hour, 4 mins ago

                              Currently start Pedro and Greaves is my first sub.

                              Open Controls
                              1. denial
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 15 Years
                                just now

                                Ta chaps

                                Open Controls
                          3. FPLMACKEM
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                            Henderson
                            TAA, Konsa, Porro
                            Eze, Salah (c), Bruno, Rogers
                            Pedro, Haaland, Muniz

                            Valdimarsson, Robinson, Johnson, Sangare

                            1FT 1.8m itb

                            Plan on wildcatding gw6. Would you make any moves here? Or bank the transfer?

                            Open Controls
                            1. nazrinn
                                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                Bank on transfer. Team is gtg this week

                                Open Controls
                                1. FPLMACKEM
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Including Pedro and Muniz?

                                  Open Controls
                            2. jthmt
                              • 1 Year
                              1 hour, 2 mins ago

                              Start saliba or burn?

                              Have haaland, esr on bench

                              Open Controls
                              1. nazrinn
                                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                                  Saliba

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Show Me Bobs
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                1 hour, 1 min ago

                                Trade offered to me:
                                KDB + Mitoma (my players) for Bruno Fernandez

                                God or Bad

                                Open Controls
                                1. Dosh
                                  • 10 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Bad

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Show Me Bobs
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    just now

                                    Any feedback?

                                    Open Controls
                              3. George James
                                • 9 Years
                                1 hour, 1 min ago

                                Best move for this lot?

                                A) Isak >> Watkins

                                B) Muniz >> DCL

                                C) Both for -4

                                Raya
                                TAA • Robinson • Porro
                                Salah • Rogers • Jota • ESR
                                Haaland • Muniz • Isak

                                Bentley / Winks / Johnson / Barco*

                                Open Controls
                                1. NotsoSpursy
                                  • 7 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  A

                                  Open Controls
                              4. NotsoSpursy
                                • 7 Years
                                58 mins ago

                                Play:

                                A) Gab
                                Or
                                B) Lewis

                                Open Controls
                              5. abaalan
                                • 8 Years
                                58 mins ago

                                If not wildcarding in gw 6, when are other options to do so with fixtures swings etc?
                                Thinking of rolling ft and having 3 to get in ars next week and hold wc.

                                Open Controls
                              6. camarozz
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                57 mins ago

                                Been waiting all wk for my Isak➡️Watkins transfer for free. That 0.5m is precious

                                Open Controls
                              7. Nespinha
                                • 8 Years
                                57 mins ago

                                Taking a -4 hit this week, no plans to WC soon. Pick one:

                                A) Isak --- Havertz
                                B) Gordon --- Mbeumo
                                C) Gvardiol --- Konsa

                                Open Controls
                                1. Paddy Gooner
                                  • 8 Years
                                  48 mins ago

                                  B

                                  Open Controls
                                2. garriq
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 11 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  B

                                  Open Controls
                              8. Count of Monte Hristo
                                • 11 Years
                                57 mins ago

                                Bench order correct?

                                Havertz VDV Lewis

                                Open Controls
                              9. The Red Devil
                                • 9 Years
                                54 mins ago

                                Can't do isak to Watkins for free
                                How about isak Muniz to Watkins vardy for -4?
                                Bench is sangare Johnson barco (no minutes basically)

                                Open Controls
                                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                                  • 11 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Yeah I like those moves.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. The Red Devil
                                    • 9 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    But a hit before WC doesn't seem right, but with bench injured doesn't seem like there are any alternatives

                                    Open Controls
                              10. Paddy Gooner
                                • 8 Years
                                50 mins ago

                                When will we know about Isak? I'd prefer to keep him and avoid a -4, however my other forwards are Haaland and Vini (who doesn't play) so can't afford to bench Isak either.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Hairy Potter
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Probably after the deadline.

                                  Open Controls
                              11. mojoindojo
                                • 10 Years
                                15 mins ago

                                Wissa to
                                1. Wood
                                2. Welbeck
                                3. Vardy

                                Open Controls
                              12. garriq
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                is it worth -4 to swap out alisson?

                                Bench is a throw away, so net net is looking at predicting a CS and hope for 2-3 points tops

                                Open Controls

                              You need to be logged in to post a comment.