  1. Moneymar
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Robbo/VVD & Rogers
    B) Robinson & Madueke

    1. LeytonOrient
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A Robbo

  2. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/08/cody-gakpo-reveals-what-position-arne-slot-says-he-will-play/#:~:text=On%20the%20conversations%20he%20has,I%20think%20he%20sees%20me.

  3. LeytonOrient
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Just imagine the scenes is Isak starts and Watkins benched. SCENES

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jaysus

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Duran for the start

    3. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Exactly my fear 😀 Duran is too good which makes getting Watkins bit more difficult. But Watkins benching would be really unlikely still, far more likely that they both start.

  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    FODEN

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Scored?

      1. dansully3
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        They're playing Sun so I doubt that!

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Who got the assist?

  5. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone know reliability?

    @FPL_Brandon

    RE: Alexander Isak

    "He hasn't trained to my knowledge certainly in the earlier and middle part of the week...Newcastle said they'd make a late call my information is I think he will play...definitely with the group and I think he probably will start"

    [@CraigHope_DM via Youtube]

    https://x.com/FPL_Brandon/status/1837160247896506536?t=5j3HR-gO2L8yCg0no_XW4A&s=19

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Craig Hope is fairly reliable with Newcastle. Brandon is a copy paste merchant

  6. Guy Demel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    going to take a punt on Solanke

    1. dansully3
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Commiserations in advance!

    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Slowly swinging this way myself as well instead of Watkins, would allow me get someone half decent for Muniz instead.

      Watkins is very much following the crowd but also scared of not having him.

  7. Bring back ole
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    So at the minute I currently have, taa, Robertson, Jota, saka, rogers, haaland, isak and wood,

    I can take a -4 and get Salah, and my team would be Salah, Rogers, madueke/esr haaland, isak and wood,

    Is it worth a -4 to wildcard next week?

  8. Dancing Glen Kamara
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    To start GW5: Henderson or Sels ?

  9. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Best

    1. Voronins Pony Tail
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Well that’s not what I actually wrote….

  10. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Muniz to DCL? 2FT, 1m itb

    Flekken
    Gvardiol Porro Robinson
    Salah Jota ESR Mbeumo
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Valdi Johnson Harwood Winks

    1. Dancing Glen Kamara
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I did Isak to Watkins, and Muniz to DCL as a next round plan

  11. Fantastic11
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench one
    A) Diaz
    B) jota
    C) vardy
    D) madueke

    1. dansully3
      • 8 Years
      just now

      D

  12. knightrider
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Best Wissa replacement?

    A) Wood
    B) Vardy
    C) Calvert Lewis

    Or anyone else under 6.5m

    1. dansully3
      • 8 Years
      just now

      C

