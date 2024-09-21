132
  1. Paganoi
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    For this week only would you rather have:

    A. Jota, TAA, VVD
    B. Diaz, Jota, TAA

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      You could have just asked Diaz vs. VVD! 😀

      1. Paganoi
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I could have. You could have just answered lol.

    2. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      If it was me I’d go TAA, Jota and then either one of Diaz or VVD.

      1. Paganoi
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Brilliant.

      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

  2. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Wissa - Nketiah an option?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Is Nketiah less than Wissa?

