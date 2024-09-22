Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest is the first of two Premier League fixtures on Sunday, with kick-off at the Amex Stadium at 14:00 BST.

Fabian Hurzeler makes two changes to the side that began the draw with Ipswich Town in the Seagull’s last Premier League outing.

Pervis Estupinan and Simon Adingra come in for Yasin Ayari and Yankuba Minteh.

Minteh is named among the substitutes alongside Joao Pedro, who missed Gameweek 4 with a “small issue”.

The changes should see Jack Hinshelwood move into central midfield.

Nuno Espirito Santo also makes two alterations to his starting XI.

In a more attacking line-up, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi, both of whom impressed at Anfield last week, replace Ryan Yates and Nicolas Dominguez.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Adingra, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Igor, Webster, Kadioglu, Wieffer, Minteh, Enciso, J Pedro, Ferguson

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno, Ward-Prowse, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Williams, Yates, Sosa, Moreira, Jota, Dominguez, Awoniyi



