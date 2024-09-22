587
  1. Total Slotball
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Moreno a no go now. Colwill best option?

  2. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I was incredibly impressed with the running of Jota Silva, he not only looks like Grealish he runs like him.

    1. Mr 500
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        He set up a goal. Can't be Grealish then.

    2. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Palmer and Pedro to Diaz and Jackson?

      Or sort Lewis out instead?

      Can't afford DCL for Pedro anymore, which I was half considering.

      Raya
      Konza, Lewis*, Robinson
      Salah, Saka, Palmer*, Semenyo, Rogers
      Haaland, Pedro*
      (Gk, Stewart, Faes, Harwood-Bellis)

      2fts. 0.3itb.

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Lewis is fine so long as you have cover.
        Show me another defender that’s encouraged to get in opposition box by manager?

        1. Skalla
          • 7 Years
          53 mins ago

          Leif Davis but playing for a slightly worse team 🙂

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Anyone going Jackson second striker?

      1. AIRMILES
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Thinking about it, but already have Palmer, and not keen on doubling up.

      2. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Considering it, it’s either Pedro > Jackson/Solanke/Havertz

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Haaland, Jackson & upto 6m

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            DCL, Wood, Vardy in there sub 6.0 category

      3. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Thinking about ditching Palmer and Pedro for Diaz and Jackson

    4. AIRMILES
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Predictions?

      1-1

      1. Skalla
        • 7 Years
        55 mins ago

        More hoping than prediction but 1-0 to the Arsenal , Sterling goal in 89th min

    5. Mr 500
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        'Todays game with so much riding on it'. Its Sept 22nd.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          It’s a 2 team league

          1. Mr 500
              57 mins ago

              Says a lot about the 'best league in the world'

        2. AIRMILES
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/22/man-city-v-arsenal-team-news-lewis-white-benched-no-de-bruyne

        3. JÆKS ⭐
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Goodbye present from Gvardiol would be lovely

        4. MHG
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          If Haaland scores and I have him, but captained the Egyptian, will my rank go down?

        5. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          With Walker playing and no Lewis does this mean Gvardiol will be more attacking?

        6. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Am in the market for an Isak replacement and Wood has some excellent fixtures and is much cheaper than Jackson, Solanke, Havertz. The 2m saving would allow good upgrades elsewhere. Nailed, plays 90 and on pens. Jackson looks fun but rarely plays 90 and has harder games coming up. Anyone else tempted by Wood?

        7. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Best defenders in the world

        8. Sandy Ravage
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          who needs Salah..

        9. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Savinho looks like another Mahrez

          1. Mr 500
              58 mins ago

              Same number too?

