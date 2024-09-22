624
624 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Need a bit of help on my wild card.
    Raya, Fab
    TAA, Gab, Moreno, Faes, ****
    Diaz, Semenyo, Rogers, Mbeumo, ****
    Haaland, Watkins, ****

    A) Greaves, Saka, Pedro/Vardy/Welbeck?
    B) Lewis, Eze, Havertz

    With B I'm open to suggestions to replace Lewis and Eze.

    Open Controls
    1. bialk
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Saka.

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        With which striker?

        Open Controls
  2. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Water break at 15 degree temp

    Open Controls
  3. subhojit123
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Got Raya and Havertz. Whom to get as 3rd -
    1. Saka
    2. Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. bialk
      • 15 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Dakes
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Havertz sucks

    Open Controls
  5. tbos83
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Arse(nal)s to the wall

    Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Foden time

    Open Controls
  7. Skalla
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Raya 5 saves , just 7 and a pen save to go!

    Open Controls
  8. Thanos
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    City lacking creativity here

    Open Controls
  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Timber is phenomenal.

    Open Controls
  10. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Saka off at HT why?? Was he injured or just because of RC

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 8 Years
      just now

      RC

      Open Controls
    2. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Tactical

      Open Controls
    3. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Because of the RC, a defender came on

      Open Controls
    4. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Red card. Sacrificial lamb

      Open Controls
    5. bialk
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Tactical.

      Open Controls
  11. KeepCalm
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Completely support Teta here. When there is injustice done on a such a big game, you do whatever it takes to win

    Open Controls
  12. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Havertz doing a great job as a CDM.

    Open Controls
  13. Shultan
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Looks like Foden coming on soon

    Open Controls
  14. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Saka off for tactical reasons, no injury?

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Correct

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes. And he was invisble

      Open Controls
    3. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
    4. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Thanks chaps

      Open Controls
  15. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    just now

    99 pts, top 10k boys

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.