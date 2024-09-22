The final match of Gameweek 5 takes place this afternoon between Manchester City and Arsenal, with kick-off at the Etihad Stadium at 16:30 BST.

The last time these two teams met both sides failed to score in a tense match.

Josko Gvardiol ended as top scorer that day (nine points) and he starts again here.

However, Kevin De Bruyne is not in the squad after picking up an injury against Inter Milan. He’s replaced by Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Kyle Walker also starts ahead of Rico Lewis at right-back, while Jeremy Doku is preferred to Jack Grealish on the wing.

Phil Foden is named among the substitutes, meanwhile.

As for Arsenal, Riccardo Calafiori makes a surprise start and comes in for Ben White, who drops to the bench.

Declan Rice returns from suspension, replacing Jorginho in the engine room.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Grealish, Nunes, Foden, Lewis, McAtee

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, White, Jesus, Kiwior, Jorginho, Sterling, Kacurri, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri



