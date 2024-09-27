In a week that’s heavy on Wildcards, not many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be using a Gameweek 6 Free Hit. But if you are, we’re here to help.

While you can never be sure of FPL’s upcoming chaos, our Premium Members Area can help by via the Rate My Team (RMT) tool.

Here, we use its points projections to build this week’s ideal Free Hit squad. One that fits within a £100.0m budget, with no more than three players per club.

WHAT IS A FREE HIT?

Each FPL team is provided with numerous chips to use throughout the season. The Free Hit can be activated once, at the manager’s choice, allowing them to form a squad for one Gameweek only.

Afterwards, the squad will return to its regular line-up of players for the following Gameweek.

BEST GAMEWEEK 6 FREE HIT

Using RMT’s numbers and the brilliant PlanFPL website, the addition of four cheapest-possible substitutes gives the below squad a value of £99.2m.

The starting line-up has five players in common with our Gameweek 6 Scout Picks bus team.

Furthermore, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) is recommended as this week’s captain, taking the projected Free Hit score to 63.79 points.

GK: Robert Sanchez (£4.7m)

Perhaps a surprise name in goal, considering the threat will be posed by impressive former side Brighton and Hove Albion. But the algorithm likes his consecutive clean sheets that both brought double-digit scores, thanks to a penalty save and five bonus points.

DEF: Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.1m)

Settling on the right combination was tough this week because, in most positions, Arsenal players dominate the top spots but there’s a maximum of three per club.

Their imperious backline is about to host newly-promoted Leicester City and the Brazilian centre-back’s two recent goals emphasise that he’s the strongest name from it.

DEF: William Saliba (£6.0m)

Joining him is partner Saliba, as David Raya‘s (£5.6m) unknown weekend status lowers his projection.

The Gunners kept 18 clean sheets last season and already have three from five, although it should be noted that they’ve also allowed the second-most shots (90). Of course, this is mostly explained by them twice being reduced to ten men via red cards.

DEF: Illia Zabarnyi (£4.5m)

Alongside them, a pick less about Bournemouth’s defending and more about Southampton’s low scoring. Their Monday night opponents have netted just twice in five matches. Zabarnyi is ranked lower than Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.1m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.0m) but much cheaper.

MID: Bukayo Saka (£10.0m)

Back to Arsenal again, with an obvious pick. With at least an assist in every league match, Saka is forecasted to receive the most points because he’s second-best overall for big chances created (five), takes penalties, is one of the best for in-box touches and has a great fixture.

MID: Cole Palmer (£10.6m)

The best non-Liverpool midfielder so far is Palmer, on 36 points. Fully rested during his side’s EFL Cup match, last season’s highest FPL scorer is fresh and ready to go.

MID: Bryan Mbeumo (£7.2m)

Almost all Wildcards will include the Brentford attacker due to great fixtures and an even better start to 2024/25. Mbeumo has bagged four goals in a five-match run that included trips to Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Only two players have more big chances created (four) but he’s yet to assist, making him the biggest expected assists (xA, -1.33) underachiever. The Bees’ penalty-taker goes up against a leaky West Ham United defence that hasn’t yet improved under Julen Lopetegui.

MID: Eberechi Eze (£6.9m)

Someone certainly due a goal is Crystal Palace’s Eze. He missed two big chances in the 0-0 with Manchester United, meaning the individual who ranks third for overall shots (20) is still stuck on one strike. Well, he’s about to visit Everton.

MID: Antoine Semenyo (£5.6m)

Meanwhile, Semenyo is on even more shots (24) and features in the team with the third-most (84). The Ghanaian’s Wildcard popularity focuses on him potentially being an FPL bargain when facing Southampton and Leicester in successive weeks.

FOR: Erling Haaland (£15.3m)

Ahead of both Eze and Semenyo for attempts is Haaland (26). He simply won’t stop scoring and it’s hard to imagine Newcastle United’s poor defence stopping him from adding more on Saturday.

Downgrading him to RMT’s next-best Kai Havertz (£8.1m) and Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) frees up a lot of money. However, not much can be done with it when you see that five of the best-rated seven midfielders have already made the line-up.

FOR: Evanilson (£5.9m)

Finally, a forward narrowly ahead of similarly-priced duo Chris Wood (£6.1m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m). Evanilson is yet to score for Bournemouth, having wasted a huge chance against Newcastle and missed a penalty versus Chelsea.



