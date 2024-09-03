45
  1. Zenith UK
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    It's late, I guess I can go for a RMWCT debate please?

    Raya
    Trent, Lewis, Porro
    Salah (c), Diaz, ESR*, Semenyo, Rogers
    Haaland, JPedro

    Fab, Wood, Saliba, Robinson

    *ESR might switch to Minteh. Then Raya > Kepa (if ESR rises once more) otherwise Ramsdale, which means Minteh could be Mitoma.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Good team. There are some nice WC teams this week for sure.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers Cyan, minor concerns over the midfield three but I think they'll rotate enough. I was initially on Ramsdale to get that 6.5M mid but a few pals talked me out of him saying not worth (same with Kepa)

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          yea you need an Arsenal defender of some form or Raya, after the tricky fixtures. May as well do it now.

          1. Zenith UK
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            I have two, Saliba is benched for NLD.

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      I like it. Good coverage

      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers, feels wrong not having Livramento or Digne though...

    3. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Mids look light...lacking premiums Palmer/Saka, mid ranges Eze/Boomo etc

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        4 attackers look weak....maybe reduce benched budget to upgrade

        1. Zenith UK
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I like that my 8th attacker can be rotated between ESR, Semenyo, Rogers, Woods & JPedro to be fair. If I downgrade Robinson or Lewis I only gain 0.5M which doesn't make any serious upgrades. I can downgrade both for 1M but that means every week Trent, Saliba, Porro no matter what.

      2. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        I can do a triple premium team but it looks even worse!
        I can get onto Mbeumo with a Diaz shift around GW7, was the thought.

    4. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      I like it. Very similar to mine except I have Wissa and Minteh instead of your Wood and Semenyo. I do think Semenyo will be better than Minteh though.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Funny enough considering switching ESR to Minteh!

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Like it
      I keep tweaking and my latest is:

      Henderson 4.0
      TAA Porro Lewis Kadioglu* Mosquera
      Salah Diaz Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
      Haaland Pedro Jackson

      *can be any 4.5m DEF, Kadioglu is one I'm interested in if he's ready to start this GW

      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Decent team to be fair, Estu was back in contention this weekend I believe, be interesting to see where Kadi is deployed.

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yeah, it might end up being Digne (can't believe it) but I do really fancy that Ipswich (H) game. Just might be a bit early for Kadi, but I really liked the look of him at the Euros!

  2. Zenith UK
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Quick question. I know WC's don't impact on our FTs now, does that mean in GW5 I'll have two FTs, my GW4 FT (used WC instead) plus GW5 or just the GW5, anyone who's already used their WC know?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      WC is counted as 1 FT. If you saved max trades up to now 3 and did WC this you 2 left and next would have 3 because 2 + new FT

      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I see, cheers.

    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Can we seriously have a FAQs- next to comments, price changes, etc - on here? Fair play to everyone who replies day in, day out, day in, day out.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I'm usually up to speed with rules but the new FT rules kinda threw me a bit, I'm usually one of those responding to newbie questions.

  3. SalahFingers
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Pick 2 cheap mids

    A) Semenyo
    B) ESR
    C) Minteh
    D) Rogers
    E) Onana
    F) Adama
    G) Mainoo
    H) Soucek
    I) Elanga

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      AD

      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks, looks like that's what I'm doing.

        And a third will be either Mbeumo, Gordon, or maybe one of the other cheap mids (to enable an upgrade elsewhere).

    2. Zenith UK
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      ADCBEFIHG

      1. SalahFingers
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Poor Mainoo, but I agree. Thanks

    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      After D this list becomes irrelevant- top 4 significantly ahead imo, maybe I’m being harsh on Elanga.

  4. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA, Robinson, Porro
    Eze, Saka, Bruno, Rogers
    Pedro, Haaland, Muniz

    Valdimarsson, Konsa, Johnson, Sangare

    0FT 4.4m itb.

    Who makes way for Salah?

    A Saka
    B Bruno

    Would you make this move tonight to catch Salahs price rise?

    1. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      IMO it's gotta be Bruno.

      Saka is doing well. Points every game, but has poor fixtures in the next 2.

      Bruno isn't getting any points (despite playing fine), but Man Utd aren't creating a lot of chances either. He's also dropping in price. His only good point is that his next few fixtures are really good. I prefer form over fixtures though.

    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yea I’m surprised this is even a question tbh

    3. Chris_l25
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      B. Bruno have better fixtures in the next two, but Saka is in better form, in a better team that creates so many more chances, and those spurs fullbacks play so high that I can see him getting plenty of space in behind Udogie.

  5. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Does anyone know why Solanke hasn’t dropped in price? Nearly 2 million transfers out and still no change..

    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      He was price locked due to a change in flag. Which tbh isn't really fair seeing as it all stemmed from an embargoed part of the presser, which was released the next day.

    2. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      just now

      They must have price locked him when he got red flagged. They don't always do that but it does seem to happen sometimes. Usually players are price locked when their red flag is removed.

      So.. I'm not sure otherwise.

  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    People being forced into transfers last night and tonight. It would have been really useful if the "who's away on international duty" article had been published by now.

    1. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      When are you going to get as bored with this, as everyone else already is? 🙄 zzzzz

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I'm deciding whether to wildcard as we speak. I really could have done with this information.

  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    Anyone considering Amadou Onana as a cheap mid
    Currently Im benching one of Rogers, Muniz or ESR

    1. That'sBusiness
        20 mins ago

        Yeah I got him in yesterday for Brereton Diaz - Villa have got some great games coming up and thought he might be a bit more attacking than Rogers

      • Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Isn’t Onana a DM?

    2. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Will u do quansah to leif davis or lewis now?

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Who are your other defenders? Have you got cover?

    3. ran
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Isak --> Pedro
      Saka --> Salah

      Do it or not?

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes imo, Salah could go crazy in the next few.

    4. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Anything worth a hit to get TAA or Robbo in?

      Raya
      Robinson, Lewis, Konsa
      Salah, Saka, Palmer, ESR, Rogers
      Haaland, Pedro

      (Fab, VdV, Faes, Jebb)
      1 FT, 0 ITB

