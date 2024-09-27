The Scout Picks are tripling up on Arsenal in Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Our selection of the best players for the upcoming round also includes Bournemouth, Brentford and Liverpool double-ups.

The Scout Picks is chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Brentford’s home clash with West Ham United hands Mark Flekken (£4.5m) a spot between the sticks.

The Dutchman is yet to keep a clean sheet in 2024/25 but the Hammers rank 19th for big chances over the first five Gameweeks.

In addition, Flekken has made at least five saves in each of his five appearances, highlighting his points potential should Brentford concede.

DEFENDERS

