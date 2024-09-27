513
513 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Flekken 4m
    TAA Gabriel Aina Davis Greaves (Dble IPS)

    0.1m short of GK Sanchez ....worth pushing to get him? Davis to Mykolenko?

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Davis to Colwill

      Open Controls
      1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Colwill is 4.5m - can't get to Sanchez...

        Open Controls
  2. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Lewis or Stones?

    How come not more interest in Stones as possible OOP and always seems to have a similar goal threat as Rodri, when playing that position…

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Kova will play?

      Open Controls
  3. Fifa las vegas
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Half thinking of doing Muniz > Evanilson as my FT. Would need to take a hit to get Semenyo. Otherwise I’m stuck with starting Amad.

    Open Controls
  4. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you consider Timber as fairly nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah for now, Calafiori is the threat but Timber has started well

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  5. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Can’t wait until Foden is 6.0m after Xmas…how come is game time is so low?

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Had some illness and missed training

      Open Controls
  6. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Wildcard team, any thoughts appreciated. 0.2itb

    Flekken

    TAA, Gabriel, Saliba, Aït-Nouri, Greaves

    ESR, Saka, L.Diaz, Mbeumo, Dibling

    DCL, Haaland, Solanke

    Aït-Nouri covers ESR vs city Gameweek 7 and has a good fixture run coinciding with when Arsenal's fixtures turn

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Very strong. Go with it!

      Why Flekken over Sanchez? Chelsea surely the better team and defensive stats are good

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        No particular reason. Might make the switch. Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Good 2 Go

      Open Controls
  7. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best pick?

    A. Solanke (long term great)
    B. Havertz (short term great but without Raya)
    C. Jackson (form and short term great but still a dubious finisher)

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      BAC in that order for me. All very good picks though

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
  8. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Apart from Kovačić, whose game time benefits the most with Rodri out for season?

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bernado

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Stones and Lewis maybe.

      Open Controls
    3. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Whoever is chosen to go alongside Kovacic. It will be fluid I imagine. But expect Rico Gundo, Silva to get more time now.

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Oh and stones

        Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      “It is one of [the strongest solutions]. We have a few more. Gundo can play in that position, John Stones. John and Manu [Akanji] have played in that position, so we have alternatives to do it.” – Pep Guardiola

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers - would you go Stones or Lewis, Tony?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Lewis with nailed 4th def

          Open Controls
        2. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I'd honestly go with the cheapest option as none of them are going to be traditionally nailed. At least until pep clearly shows he had a fav lineup.

          Open Controls
    5. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cheers all…

      Open Controls
  9. Steve McCroskey
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you prefer

    A. Havertz

    B. Jackson

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Agree A. Jackson looks good this season though

      Open Controls
    3. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tricky as we don't know if Havertz will start up top or not.
      Given the next two fixtures I'd have to go for Havertz though.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Agree, thanks

        Open Controls
    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A. Assuming Raya is out

      Open Controls
  10. Bucket Man
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    A) Sanchez, Dalot, Mykolenko
    B) Flekken, Dalot, Colwill

    Could go Mazraoui over Dalot and save some cash or is Dalot worth the extra?

    Thanks guys

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      De Ligt over Dalot for the aerial threat, I think he's the one to have.

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. Didn’t really consider that. Would you say A or B. Leaning B although it uses all my budget.

        Open Controls
  11. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Has the Welbeck ship sailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably now the fixtures are swinging. I've just dropped him on wildcard. He served me well.

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Think fixtures are getting tough and DCL/Wood might be better value for the next few weeks.

      Open Controls
    3. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yeah thought so..cheers

      Open Controls
  12. Subzero (-4)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Evening all. Worth the -4 to bring in Calvert-Lewin for Joae Pedro? Used my 3 free transfers for current team;

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Konsa
    Saka Mbeumo Roger’s ESR Palmer
    Haaland Pedro.

    Robinson Faes fodder

    Is it worth just playing Robinson this week in a 4-5-1 this week and making the swap for free next week or just get it done this week and hope the hit pays off over longer term? No hits so far this season and trying to actually not take them unnecessarily this year but feels like a good time?

    Thanks in advance 🙂

    Open Controls
  13. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wc good to go?

    Raya
    Taa gabriel lewis
    Diaz Rogers mbeumo saka
    Haaland solanke jackson

    Subs fabianski winks greaves faes

    Not sure whether to swap raya to someone like sanchez and bank to money to bring raya back if and when he plays

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep, solid.

      Open Controls
  14. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Also Mykolenko or Ait-Nouri?

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sure there'll be much difference, so depends if you need the 0.1 saving.

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Myko. Neither great.

      Open Controls
  15. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Worth a - 4?

    Gabriel and Wood rising in price.

    TAA > Gabriel
    Pedro > Wood

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't drop TAA for a hit just before Wolves.

      Open Controls
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      not the first

      Open Controls
  16. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best keeper around the 4.5 mark?
    A) Sanchez
    B) Flekken
    C) Sels

    Currently have Sanchez and have a little value tied up in him now. I think Chelsea will get more clean sheets than the other two but fixtures aren't as good.

    Open Controls
  17. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bottom pants.

    Last 2 slots in WC XV:

    A) Mykolenko + Jackson
    B) Bednerak + Havertz

    Rest of defense = TAA / Gabriel RLewis / Greaves
    Rest of attack = Haaland / Solanke (+Saka in MF)

    Open Controls
  18. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Selling Jota before Wolves seems daft!

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Depends if you predict Jota to start

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Translation: I don't like that my player will drop in value

      Open Controls
  19. Jebiga
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Collins or Colwill?
    Have flekken already

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      colwill

      Open Controls
  20. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    I can get the below team if I don't go with Raya, with 0.2ITB. Which one would you prefer?

    So basically an upgrade of bench (rotating defender)

    1.

    Flekken (or Sels)
    Gabriel / Lewis / TAA
    Saka / Diaz / Mbuemo / Semenyo
    Havertz / Haaland / DCL

    Fab | Rogers | Colwill | Greaves

    2. WITH RAYA

    Raya
    Gabriel / TAA / Lewis
    Saka / Diaz / Mbuemo / Semenyo
    Solanke / Haaland / DCL

    Fab | Rogers | Mykolenko | Greaves

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  21. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    My current, possibly final WC version. Lock it in?

    Sanchez (Fab)
    TAA Gabriel Lewis (Myko, Greaves)
    Diaz Mbeumo Semenyo Saka (Rogers)
    Haaland Havertz DCL

    Open Controls
  22. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    On WC

    Which is the best option - A or B (until GW9)

    Muric, Lewis, ESR & Watkins
    Flekken, Greaves, Diaz & Jackson

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. Jebiga
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  23. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    do you think Saliba could start upping his goal threat?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably no

      Open Controls
  24. NotsoSpursy
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Best long term striker not haaland

    A) Havertz
    B) Solanke
    C) Watkins
    D) someone else

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.