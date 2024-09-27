291
  1. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bench 1: Jackson, DCL, Rogers or Semenyo

    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      a

    2. Genji3lade
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Own all 4 and for me it is just a debate between DCL and Rogers.

      Currently benching DCL, fixtures are good for so long will still be happy if he does well on the bench.

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rogers

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      This is why I spent money elsewhere!

  2. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Have exact cash to wildcard to the team below. Yeah or no?

    Current team 1FT and 1.8ITB potential do Gabriel in for Porro

    Henderson
    Konsa Porro TAA
    Saka ESR Rogers Eze Mbuemo
    Haaland (C) Watkins

    Fabanski Robinson JPedro Barco

    Wildcard team

    Raya 4m
    Gabriel TAA Konsa Aina Greaves
    Saka Mbuemo L Diaz Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Solanke DCL

    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Would keep Watkins

    2. Triple P
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wouldn't WC this. I would just get Wood for Pedro

      1. Triple P
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Or DCL, which one you prefer

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      As above ; no need to WC that.

    4. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No need for WC

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Raya
    Milenkovic Davis VDB
    Salah Saka Mbeumo McNeil
    Haaland Havertz DCL

    Fabianski Dibling Myko Faes

    1FT, 0.1M ITB

    Subs in correct order or would you play Mykolenko over one of my starting defenders?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Maybe over VDB
      I like him but Brentford drop him to bench when they go 4-4-2 and they usually do that when not playing top teams
      West Ham at home is not a top team

      “Incoming crying from West Ham fans”

  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    A Onana and Dennis
    B flekken and de ligt

    Cheers and GL !

    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  5. RedJive79
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    GTG?

    Flekken
    Trent / Gabriel / Aina
    Mbeumo / Rogers / Diaz / Saka
    Wood / Haaland(c) / Watkins

    Fabianski / ESR / Greaves / Faes

  6. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Which in each ?

    A) capt. ? Haland saka havertz diaz
    B) start 1 - esr jota.

  7. Moneymar
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Lewis or Konate?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kon

  8. shapply
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    1) Watkins + Wood
    2) Solanke + Jackson

  9. jack88
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Double arsenal or double pool defence? Konate is cheaper than saliba

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Or one of each ?

  10. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    I wonder if FFS community is big enough to manipulate price change for 4m GK.

    For example
    those who plan to WC in GW4 choose Begovic (0.2% ownership)
    those who plan to WC in GW6 choose Lumley (0.3% ownership)

    come that GW everyone will sell that respective GK hoping for price drop.

    PS: Remember to play WC chip after the final price change of the GW.

    1. kamdaraji
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Lol

  11. Jönny
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    My wildcard final decisions look like they boil down to the below.

    4.5 GK (Probably Flekken) with a 4.0 back up
    Mykolenko 4th defender (behind TAA, Gab, Lewis)
    Dibling 8th attacker
    Havertz (behind Haaland and Watkins for a heavy front line)

    OR

    Sanchez GK with Sels back up
    Konsa 4th defender
    Rogers 8th attacker
    Calvert Lewin
    0.6 in the bank

    Don't really trust DCL, and feel like Rogers bench points will bite, but balance feels a lot better with option 2.

  12. YoungPretender
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) Raya, Watkins & DCL
    B) Flekken, Havertz & Jackson/Solanke

  13. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    GTG?

    Flekken
    Gabriel, Saliba, TAA
    Saka (VC), Semenyo, Mbuemo, Diaz
    Haaland (C), Solanke, DCL

    Subs: Valdimarsson, Rogers, Konsa, Greaves

  14. jack88
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Aina+watkins
    Or
    Saliba+solanke

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  15. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Landed on this NO RAYA draft:

    Flekken
    TAA Gab Lewis
    Saka Diaz Mbeumo Semenyo
    Haaland Havertz Jackson
    Fab Dibling Greaves 4.0

    * Jackson to Solanke gw8
    * Semenyo to ESR gw8

    Thoughts?

  16. TanN
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Targeting Liverpools fixture this weekend (wolves injuries and illnesses)

    RMWCT

    Sanchez
    Konate Gabriel Konsa
    Salah (C) Diaz Saka Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Wood

    Fabianski Colwill Keane Stewart

    Will do Diaz / Salah dependent on form --> Mbuemo in the next week or 2

  17. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Gvardiol or Saliba

    Have Gabriel

  18. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is there a slight chance that LIV line up like this tomorrow v Wolves:

    Salah - Jota - Diaz
    Gakpo

    Jota did v well against WHU midweek in that position, but totally get Gakpo more effective on LW. Might not even start, but Gakpo's form is bubbling.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think so. Gakpo on bench.

  19. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone taking a one week punt on a Bournemouth defence or not worth it ?

  20. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Welbeck+Porro to Wood+Konsa?
    Y or N?

  21. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Been on a settled GW6WC all week but the uncertainty over Raya is eating away at me.

    Would you:

    A. Keep Raya, Greaves, TAA and hope for the best?
    B. Switch to Flekken, Saliba, Konate?
    C. Just switch to Flekken with a view to bringing Raya back when guaranteed fit using 1 of 2 FTs carried?

    Raya Fab/Vald
    Gabriel Greaves TAA Konsa Aina
    LDiaz Saka ESR Mbuemo Rogers
    Haaland Wood Jackson

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I want Raya down the line so I kept him and put Flekken in as 2nd.

  22. The Pep Revolution
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    I have the exact money for Vardy and Eze to Wood and Mbeumo. Do you think this is worth a 4 point hit?

    Rest of team is:
    Henderson Fabianski
    Gabriel TAA Robinson Hall Barco
    Saka Diaz Eze Winks ESR
    Haaland Watkins Vardy

  23. Meta12345
      1 min ago

      Is it mad to captain Salah instead of Haaland?

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Would you change anything & hold Raya or twist?

      Raya
      TAA, Gabriel, Lewis,
      Saka, Mbeumo, Diaz, Rogers,
      Haaland, Jackson, DCL

      Fabs, ESR, Mazroui, Greaves,

      .3

      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Good team and very close to mine 😀

    • tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Who is taking a chance on getting in Raya?

