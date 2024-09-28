8
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Does anyone know why the predicted line ups wasn't updated with the Raya sighting at the hotel this morning?

    1. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      I still think Raya prob doesn't start today as just no need to risk him before Tuesday vs PSG but hope I am wrong of course

      1. Cantona's Kung Fu Kick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        per focal, raya is starting

    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think probably because even injured players tend to travel with the squad, only if ill etc they don’t go

  2. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Don't think these players benefitting from insider knowledge & therefore insider trading should be lauded with an FPL article.

  3. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    UNPOPULAR OPINION: Premier League players & staff should not be allowed to have a Fantasy Premier League team - the same way they’re not allowed to bet money on Premier League matches/outcomes.

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I 100% agree, people don’t realise how big the game has got, I guarantee it will have an effect in certain situations

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Agree but can't see how it could be implemented though. Even if they were barred from playing there's nothing to stop them passing on insider knowledge to family & friends.

