It’s not just basement dwellers like the FFScout editorial team playing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – real-life footballers want a part of the action, too.

Thanks to FPL Focal’s FPL Page, we can see what some of them have been up to.

This site aggregates teams and transfers once every Gameweek deadline has passed.

Here are some of the headlines from Gameweek 6…

BRADLEY SELLS DARWIN

The omens are potentially good for a Diogo Jota (£7.5m) start this evening.

Liverpool’s Conor Bradley (£4.8m) has sold Darwin Nunez (£7.2m), a week after bringing the big Uruguayan in.

That transfer was made just after 5pm yesterday, likely after when Arne Slot would have finalised his starting XI.

It could be that Slot plays Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) up top, of course, but so far the Liverpool boss has used his fellow countryman on the left flank.

Having sold himself last week, Jota hasn’t reversed the move this week – perhaps he’s concerned about the long-term rotation risk…

CAPTAIN MO

Not that it was ever in much doubt but the signs are positive for Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), as well.

Bradley, Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.1m) and the Egyptian himself have all handed Salah the armband this week.

BACKING AGAINST YOUR OWN TEAM…

Talk about backing yourself.

Joe Willock (£4.8m) has captained Erling Haaland (£15.3m) for the early kick-off, despite his Newcastle United side facing Manchester City.

James Justin (£4.5m) – a fine FPL player, incidentally – has meanwhile doubled up on Arsenal’s defence ahead of Leicester City’s trip to the Emirates!

Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) at least had the good grace to bench both of his Arsenal assets.

ISAK OUT

We know now, of course, that Alexander Isak (£8.3m) is not part of the Newcastle United squad this afternoon.

Willock and Matt Targett (£4.0m) would have had the insider knowledge on that and both shipped him out this week.

Targett couldn’t wait to get Isak out of his side, selling the Swede within a few hours of last week’s blank at Fulham…



