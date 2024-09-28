Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with an encounter that has served up plenty of goals in recent years: Newcastle United v Manchester City.

Kick-off is at 12:30 BST.

There have been at least four goals in the last five stagings of this Premier League fixture on Tyneside, the most recent being last season’s 3-2 win for City:

2023/24: Newcastle 2-3 Man City

Newcastle 2-3 Man City 2022/23 : Newcastle 3-3 Man City

: Newcastle 3-3 Man City 2021/22 : Newcastle 0-4 Man City

: Newcastle 0-4 Man City 2020/21: Newcastle 3-4 Man City

Newcastle 3-4 Man City 2019/20: Newcastle 2-2 Man City

Erling Haaland, who missed 2023/24’s victory because of injury, scored on his only previous outing at St James’ Park two years ago.

The Norwegian starts this afternoon as part of a City XI that shows three changes from Gameweek 5.

Rodri is, of course, now out for the season, so Mateo Kovacic comes into midfield.

Wingers Jeremy Doku and Savinho drop to the bench, meanwhile, with Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis brought into the side.

Lewis’s recall is an interesting one, as Kyle Walker also keeps his place. While Pep Guardiola may have something else up his sleeve, it looks like Lewis is playing as an orthodox midfielder rather than an inverted right-back. Bernardo Silva will presumably take Savinho’s place on the right wing.

Elsewhere, there are more bench-warming duties for Phil Foden. He has yet to start a Premier League match this season.

READ MORE: Footballers playing FPL: Bradley sells Darwin

As for the hosts, they are without the injured Alexander Isak this afternoon.

The Swede played through the pain barrier last weekend but his broken toe has put paid to his involvement against the reigning champions.

Anthony Gordon will lead the line instead, with Jacob Murphy recalled on the right flank.

Eddie Howe’s other two alterations see Lewis Hall and Sandro Tonali oust Lloyd Kelly and Joe Willock.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Bruno, Joelinton, J Murphy, Gordon, Barnes.

Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, A Murphy.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Doku, Savinho, Nunes, Foden, McAtee.



