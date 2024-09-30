55
Scout Picks - Bus Team September 30

FPL Gameweek 7 early Scout Picks: ‘Threemium’ + Solanke

Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has barely finished but we’re already looking ahead to the following round with our early Scout Picks.

In this Gameweek 7 selection, we create a first draft of our regular picks. We will then finalise and publish them again much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then, of course. There are Scout Squad nominations, midweek cup ties and a whole host of press conferences still to come.

We are, as ever, limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 7 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 7 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

Arsenal and Manchester City are inevitably going to dominate the Scout Picks in Gameweek 7.

In north London, David Raya (£5.6m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) are currently leading the charge, although Kai Havertz (£8.2m) is also competing for inclusion.

The German has scored in every home match this season, amassing four attacking returns in three Emirates starts. He’s amassed 26 points in doing so.

Arsenal are up against the division’s lowest scorers Southampton, however.

Man City v Fulham is the other stand-out fixture of the week from a Fantasy perspective.

Erling Haaland (£15.3m) is surely a shoo-in. He’s had 29 shots in the box over the first six Gameweeks, at least 10 more than any other player.

Josko Gvardiol (£5.9m) isn’t quite as attacking as he was last year but he’s still popping up in advanced positions. With seven shots in the box and 20 penalty area touches in 2024/25, there’s perhaps enough upside to go for City’s most expensive defender.

In both Arsenal and City’s cases, the teamsheets and minutes logged in Europe could also partly determine who we plump for in the Scout Picks.

Elsewhere, Fabian Hurzeler’s high defensive line has come in for heavy criticism after Brighton and Hove Albion’s 4-2 defeat at Chelsea.

It’s worth noting none of Cole Palmer’s (£10.7m) four goals on Saturday came directly from this route. However, there were numerous occasions when Chelsea’s pacey frontline caused problems.

Dejan Kulusevski (£6.2m), James Maddison (£7.5m), Brennan Johnson (£6.4m) and Dominic Solanke (£7.6m), perhaps even Pedro Porro (£5.5m), look perfectly placed to exploit those defensive deficiencies on Sunday.

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) is another candidate for inclusion should he recover in time.

We’ll save the wider analysis for Sam’s upcoming Pro Pundits article, but Solanke gets the nod for now.

IN CONTENTION

Going without any Liverpool players in our ‘bus team’ seems odd. The Reds are top of the table and won their opening three away games in 2024/25.

However, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.1m) are luxuries we might not be able to afford.

The uncertainty over which combination of attackers Arne Slot will go for also makes us swerve Diogo Jota (£7.5m), Luis Diaz (£8.0m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) for now. Any line-up clues or injuries from Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Bologna could easily elevate one of them into Scout Picks contention, however.

Nottingham Forest are a more competent defensive unit than Chelsea’s Gameweek 6 opponents Brighton. Many of us will still fancy Cole Palmer regardless. He ran the show on Saturday, with seven shots and four chances created. Palmer has now plundered 10 attacking returns in his last five matches, taking his points-per-start average to 10.2.

Nicolas Jackson (£7.8m), plus defenders Malo Gusto (£4.9m) and Levi Colwill (£4.5m), are also in Scout Picks contention.

The in-form Morgan Rogers (£5.2m) and Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) will be keenly eyeing up this weekend’s meeting with a Manchester United side that imploded against Tottenham Hotspur.

Playing behind Watkins, Rogers’ running power and dribbling skill could be deadly against a deflated United side. The Villa midfielder notched his first goal of the campaign on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag will also be without captain Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) through suspension.

Reservations remain about Aston Villa defensively, however.

West Ham United’s clash against Ipswich Town is a fixture that looks tougher than originally thought. The Tractor Boys were excellent in their 2-2 draw against Villa on Sunday.

The Hammers look poor both in and out of possession under Julen Lopetegui, so Leif Davis (£4.5m) could slip into our final selection over Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m).

Crucially, West Ham have allowed more key passes to be created from their right flank than any other team except Everton this season.

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers is another intriguing encounter. Mark Flekken (£4.5m), Nathan Collins (£4.5m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.4m) are all in contention for the home side.

Mbeumo is Thomas Frank’s main man at Brentford this season, with five goals in six matches. He also leads the way among team-mates for shots and chances created, highlighting his all-round threat.

Midfield Scout Picks will be keenly contested this week, but Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) stands a decent chance of making our weekly selection.

Dwight McNeil (£5.5m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m), Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) perhaps deserve to be in the conversation, too, although Everton v Newcastle United feels quite delicately balanced.

THE LONG SHOTS           

Facundo Buonanotte (£5.0m), Stephy Mavididi (£5.3m) and Jamie Vardy (£5.7m) could become outside bets for the Scout Picks.

Leicester City have been competitive in every match this season, scoring five goals in their last three games.

Marcus Rashford (£6.9m) and Alejandro Garnacho (£6.3m) would have been encouraged to see Aston Villa struggle in wide areas at Portman Road on Sunday, meanwhile.

Elsewhere, it’s difficult to make a case for the likes of Jordan Pickford (£4.8m), Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.3m), Kaoru Mitoma (£6.6m) and Chris Wood (£6.2m), simply because of the better options available in each of their respective positions.

GAMEWEEK 7 BUS TEAM

  1. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    First?

    72 without Palmer any good…

    Open Controls
    1. Lilac Breasted Roller
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      probably a double red arrow

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Beefheart
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      I'd say so, dodged a bullet looking at other Palmerless scores, "Palmerless" I like that.

      Open Controls
  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Luis Diaz was essential 72 hours ago. What happened?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      the last 48 hours.

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      The knee jerks one way, then the other

      Open Controls
    3. Captain Beefheart
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Hahaha, nuts the flip flopping on here.

      Open Controls
    4. THAT'S LIFE
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Palmer redefined essential

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Palmer isn't essential though

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Beefheart
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          Maybe not to you but he is to others, like me.

          Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      It's the people who didn't have Salah at the start of the season, that bought him in GW4 for NFO (H) after his 17 point haul before selling him on WC in GW6 for Diaz, who are now moving Diaz to 'essential' Palmer for NFO (H) after his 25 point haul

      Open Controls
  3. Lilac Breasted Roller
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Best 4.5 def to replace Dunk

    A) Colwill
    B) Aina
    C) VDV

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  4. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    Kinda struggling for cash and tempted to wildcard. Having both Saka and Palmer seems too hard. Thoughts on below?

    Raya
    Gabriel Gvordiol Robertson Mazraoui 4m
    Palmer Mbuemo Rogers McNeil Johnson
    Haaland Havertz Jiminez

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Bench headache

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Agreed, should definitely make his squad worse somehow to avoid a decision

        Open Controls
    2. Captain Beefheart
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Too much money in the defence for me, I'd probably lose Robertson for a 4/4.5 player.

      Open Controls
    3. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I like the 8 attackers and see that as a good thing. Jimi easy to bench for a few weeks anyway.

      Open Controls
  5. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Havertz(c) anyone?

    Going slightly different with Salah worked this gw although quite lucky. Tempted to take another gamble

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Tempted, or I might get Saka in and cap

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Did the Salah, think I’m back to Haaland.

      Not sure I trust Havertz enough. Or anyone outside those 2.

      Open Controls
    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      I feel a bit punty too. Currently on Haaland, with Vice on Bowen but I don't think I have the minerals to cap Bowen. Could cap Saka.

      Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    WK7 bus team, any bench changes?

    Raya
    TAA, Gabriel, Lewis,
    Saka, Mbeumo, Diaz, Rogers,
    Haaland, Jackson, DCL

    Fabs, ESR, Mazroui, Greaves,

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Nice, keep an eye on team news on Sat

      I would say Lewis and Diaz aren't guaranteed to start

      Open Controls
  7. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    BBC: "Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz has now played 20 Premier League games without enjoying a victory (drawn five, lost 15), the most of any player in the history of the competition"

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      just now

      ...so he's due?

      Open Controls
  8. JT11fc
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Eeek, 2.7k green arrow

    Open Controls
  9. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Have TAA Saliba and Porro already

    Which 6.0 ish players is better for the next 5 week?
    1. Another defender (Gabriel, Gvardiol, van dijk, Robbo, etc)
    2. Midfielder (mcneil, esr, rogers, semenyo, etc)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. 3 Lion Pride
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Close call, but I would prefer a MF, however, your Def options are very good. I don’t think you can go too wrong either way.

      Open Controls
    2. 3 Lion Pride
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Based on upcoming fixtures, I would either go Gvardol or McNeill…I think Gvardiol by a whisker

      Open Controls

  10. Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

  11. leocarter27
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    What to do here please? 1FT 0.3 ITB

    Raya / Fab

    TAA Greaves Konsa Dunk / Robinson

    Semenyo Saka Salah Rogers Mbeumo

    Haaland / J.P Wheatley

    A) J.P to Vardy or Delap
    B) Robinson to Lewis
    C) Other with suggestion

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Samdoh23
        21 mins ago

        JP to Raul, I know man city is next but after that they have good ones and he is on penalties as well.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          So weird. I was just watching chasing green arrows video and when you typed this comment, Dean said the exact same thing you did lol. Is a video so random timing.

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            he isn't on pens btw.

            Open Controls
        2. Khalico
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Ain’t Andreas Periera on pens?

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            He is

            Open Controls
      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        A, Delap

        Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Eze to McNeil for free?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
    3. Pointless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Who’s the better option - Brennan Johnson or Dominic Solanke?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Solanke by a long way. Johnson is a fun pick, but Solanke is consistent and nailed.

        Open Controls
      2. goriuanx
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Solanke set and forget

        Open Controls
    4. Pointless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Do we think Morgan Rogers will be fit to play at the weekend? I need to make a decision tonight due to price rises on my double transfer and need the exact money. Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        No one knows. My guts says no though. But that's just my gut so I wouldn't trust that.

        Open Controls
      2. goriuanx
        • 14 Years
        just now

        We'll know more on Weds, they play Bayern

        Open Controls
    5. goriuanx
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Captain?

      Salah vs Palace (a)
      Palmer vs Forest (H)
      Saka vs Southampton (H)

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Saka

        Open Controls
      2. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Watkins vs..Ten Hag

        Open Controls
    6. We Go Again
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      van de ven a good budget option? Nailed with good fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. goriuanx
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        I don't think Spurs CS prospects are that good but then again at 4.5 not many teams are. Still think Robinson is a better pick at that price point, and eventually the likes of Ait Nouri.

        Open Controls
        1. We Go Again
          • 10 Years
          just now

          He would be rotating with Robinson. Gabriel and TAA always starting

          Open Controls
    7. Bubbellez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Howdy, sorry for the long one...

      Me and my partner have had no power this evenings so we've been on our phones doing our teams. It's difficult enough to see if the wine is red or white, so can you tell us which team has the best chance of points over the next 2-3 weeks? We've each just made our transfers and have 0 left.

      Team 1:

      Raya
      Konate | Gabriel | Lewis
      L Diaz | Palmer (c) | Mbeumo | Sancho | Semeyno
      DCL | Haaland (vc)

      Fab | Faes | Greaves | J Pedro

      Team 2:

      Raya
      AAA | Lewis | Saliba | Konate
      Mbeumo | Onana | L Diaz | Semenyo | Palmer (c)
      Haaland (vc)

      Fab | Delap | J Pedro | Faes

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Team 1, but not much that in it IMO, maybe 5 points difference

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Pedro out and Saliba to Gabriel and Onan to McNeil(?)

        Open Controls

