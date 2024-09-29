46
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Will this wildcard pain never end? 😥

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      It certainly was the obvious time to play it.
      Lucky for me I burnt it GW2.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      just now

      WC6 template not finished yet - Semenyo might haul.

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    Need to lose JPedro or Welbz
    If JPedro is coming back strong Oct 6 its Welbz to go
    Suppose no one knows any more about JP?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      no, is he locked from falling further yet? (not that 0.1 matters)

      1. Cantonesque
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This is a good question, might take a -4 for Pedro to Delap but partly for the 0.1 saving which I have plans for. If Pedro is price locked I can wait and see but haven't seen any discussion on this.

  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Play one:
    a) Robinson (mci)
    b) Faes (BOU)
    c) 1FT Harwood-Bellis > Davis/VdV and bench a&b

    1. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

  4. EffPeeEll
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Cold palmer captain next week =no-brainer
    thank me later- you're welcome

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      thanks

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Unfortunately my brain defaults to Haaland© (FUL) again.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Something is telling me to captain Bowen this week, but it will end in disaster no doubt.

    3. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Forest and Fulham have a good defence. Thinking Saka (C) is a good shout.

  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Diaz, Jota, Eze ➡ Palmer, Kulu, McNeil? exact money. damn i wish price changes weren't a thing sometimes, really dont want to sell jota and diaz this gw

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Prefer B Johnson (not just because of this GW just gone than Kulu)

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        feel like johnson could easily lose some form though and then odobert becomes very strong competition.

        kulu is just playing on another level, dont see Sarr coming back in for him now. Spurs' attack looks much better with him and Maddison dictating things

    2. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hold Diaz.

  6. Lallana_
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Keep team or wildcard?

    Raya | 4.0
    Alexander-Arnold | Gabriel | Robinson | Konsa | Johnson
    Salah | Saka | Semenyo | Rogers | Dibling
    Haaland | Wood | Vardy

    WC Team:

    Raya | 4.0
    Guéhi | Aït-Nouri | Mykolenko | Andersen | Greaves
    Palmer | Saka | Mbeumo | McNeil | Dibling
    Haaland | Watkins | Solanke

  7. Jrot94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    On WC

    Raya 4.0
    Porro. Lewis. Davis. Justin xxx
    Palmer. Xxx. Mbeumo. Rogers. 4.5
    Haaaland. Havertz. Xxx

    A). Saka/vardy/Robinson
    B. Watkins/Maddison/van der berg

    Love your thoughts
    J

    1. cruzex
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

    3. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    4. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B- Vardy is a short term punt. Watkins is firing.

  8. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Apologies for similar repost guys.

    Team is:

    Raya
    TAA - Lewis - Gabriel
    ESR - Diaz - Mbeumo - Salah - Rogers
    Haaland - DCL
    ________________________________
    Fabianski: Konsa: Mosquera*: Cannon*

    1FT, 1.1 ITB

    A) Salah > Palmer for free
    B) Diaz + TAA > Palmer + 5.4m DEF of choice for -4
    C) Roll

    As Rossi kindly pointed out to me, Salah > Palmer would leave cash to turn DCL > Watkins
    Surely that outscores Salah + DCL?

    Decisions, but want to correct my booting of Palmer last GW fast!

    Cheers guys.

    1. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      but C if you haven't used your wildcard, can carry that transfer over to a GW8 wildcard

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers bud, B sure bette reith me even for a bit because I desperately wanna keep Salah.

        I’ve already used my WC, it went well, just this week has let me down, I made 4FT’s this GW.
        Feels silly taking Diaz out immediately after putting him in, but Palmer is just an error I wanna fix asap.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah/DCL to Palmer Watkins feels good

  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    2 FTs. 0 ITB.

    Flekken
    TAA Gabriel Porro
    Saka Diaz Mbuemo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Havertz
    Fabianski // DCL Lewis Greaves

    Bit gutted I cowarded out of a non-Diaz team last week. I was originally doing it but got concerned.

    Do you reckon Watkins or Palmer is a bigger necessity?

    A) Diaz/TAA > Palmer/Mykolenko
    B) Diaz/DCL > Watkins/Carvalho

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      A looks best

    2. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Have to say A, but it feels odd (like me selling Liverpool before Palace)

    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      i thought you were selling Diaz, i cant remember what you the other options were?

  10. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    I am sure the price changes are faster this season.

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      does seem more volatile. the drops especially

  11. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Could use some advice:
    A) TAA, Diaz > Palmer, Van de Ven
    B) TAA, Diaz, Wood > Palmer, Konate, Delap/Raul
    C) Neither

    1. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I did TAA and Diaz to Palmer and Milenković

      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I already have Aina from NFO, so that wont work for me

    2. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      or C if you want to hold your transfers over the international break

  12. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which ?

    A) esr to mbeumo
    B) jota (have diaz) to foden/mbeumo

    1. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      B to Mbeumo long-term is good

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      if you can bench ESR i'd go Jota

      1. Nightf0x
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes he is benched

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          definitely Jota then, but if Darwin plays 90 mins midweek, then ESR.

  13. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    2FT 0ITB TV took a big hit this last week in falls, and Salah will cost me too (and Eze tonight)

    Raya (4.0)
    Munoz, Trent Robinson (Hall, Barco)
    Jota, Salah, Rogers, Semenyo, Eze
    Haaland Mateta (Pedro)

    WC Territory?

    or Salah Jota and Mateta to Saka/Palmer Mbuemo and Solanke/Havertz? for a hit? Defence still looks awful. Last game for Trent but WC in ITB?

    WC is first go, but will watch price rises/falls

    Raya 4.0
    Timber Gvardiol, 4.5 (probably VDV) VDB, Greaves
    Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Martinelli Carvalho
    Haaland Solanke Watkins

    1. Nightf0x
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      2 ft jota mateta to mbeumo solanke/havertz

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks

