A polarising day of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points saw some huge scores posted – and many a Wildcard fall flat.

Cole Palmer (£10.6m) scored more than some FPL teams single-handled, a four-goal first-half salvo setting a high bar for the biggest Gameweek score of the season: 25 points.

Erling Haaland (£15.3m) and Luis Diaz (£8.0m) blanked, as did Arsenal’s backline – all that fuss over David Raya‘s (£5.6m) fitness for one point. Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) at least somehow salvaged three bonus points from his return-less display.

That resulted in the gains made by Palmer and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) owners/captainers all the more pronounced. The Egyptian netted from the spot in the evening kick-off for a 10-point haul, with the much-sold Diogo Jota (£7.5m) chipping in with two assists.

The early birds of Brentford found the net in the first minute for the third successive week; Bryan Mbeumo (£7.3m) on the scoresheet for the fifth time this season.

Crystal Palace assets meanwhile flopped again as Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) made it five attacking returns in six starts with a brace on Merseyside.

At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 6 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL.

A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections. The Bonus Points System is being revised this season, so there could be further changes over the next 24 hours.

