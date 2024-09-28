287
287 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    In other news bayern drop pts 1st time this season. And Barcelona lose first game this season

    Open Controls
  2. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you do Watkins to Havertz next gw or is that just playing with too much fire. I may roll FT

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nah I wouldn’t

      Open Controls
  3. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Tempted to downgrade Trent to a 4.5, to get Solanke or Jackson in.. Best 4.5/8 tempted by Davis (IPS) or Branthwaite

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Trent’s a hard one. When he bangs. He gets double digits. So I don’t judge him on a small sample.

      Liverpool didn’t look like conceding at all tonight and he had chances to assist and even score.

      I’m happy holding

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        Need attacking returns from Trent though to justify his price.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Not his fault that Jota didn't score that header in first game. Trent is Tren and class is permanent when he passes eye test. The same was said about Palmer before today.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            Coulda woulda shoulda. Palmer brought attacking returns before today. He's not worth 7m on current form. If Pool concede more poor goals like they did against a poor Wolves team then none of their defenders are worth their price. And they'll have stronger

            Open Controls
        2. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Last week?

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            just now

            >7m for 1 assist in 6 games.

            Open Controls
      2. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Think I might lose Lewis or Robinson to a 4.2n maybe Greaves to bring in wood..

        Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yeah I’m struggling to lose him or Salah just need to try and upgrade Pedro

      Open Controls
    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      why not myko?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        to clarify, I don't agree with your moves, but why are you considering Branth over Myko?

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          I’m not making the moves, just wanted some options..

          Open Controls
  4. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    A wildcard so bad and a week so bad, it’s quite funny. Doubled my rank to 2.5m. Worst season ever so far. And to think if I’d stuck with my Palmer wildcard draft I would have halved rather than doubled that rank… oh well, season over as they say!

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don’t get down. I was you last week not owning haaland let alone not captaining.

      This week I did a brave wildcard and ignored him. Brought in palmer and capped salah. Easy to bounce back just don’t be a sheep

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Oof, nice. I didn’t actually stick too rigidly with the template (went Watkins, different double Arsenal defence) but yeah you’re right it can turn around quickly. Well done on your bold picks.

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not too dissimilar here 😛 , what's your plan? I will leave my team as is now and stick with the WC plan, let's see ...

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I actually like my team for next week! Can’t be too reactive, as painful as today was. So I’m going to stick it out and see how Palmer goes when the fixtures turn, see if I can make up those points

        Open Controls
  5. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Next gw Captain? Gotta be Saka doesn't it? Mbeumo could be a good one too

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Palmer. Haaland VC.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
    3. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      The guy that scored 4 goals in 45 minutes

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      ESR 😉

      Open Controls
  6. Slitherene
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Palmer, Watkins -> Son, Haaland

    For the run in?

    Will get Palmer in a couple of weeks again..

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Are you utterly bonkers

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Might look like one, but the fixtures get tough

        Open Controls
        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Absolutely nothing wrong with getting ahead of the curve I applaud it but does seem wild

          Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      What if Brighton learned their lesson?

      Open Controls
    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Its so out there that it might just work. You must have some insane logic behind it so I trust you.

      Open Controls
  7. Holteenderinthesky
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Got to love fpl. Wildcard to bring Arsenal attackers in, the other 2 score points. Take Gvardiol put after 5 weeks, scores.

    Open Controls
  8. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    How are DCL owners feeling?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      probably like they were McNeil owners

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Confused as to what on earth came over me when I put him in my team

      Open Controls
    3. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Did look at mcneil instead of dibling on wildcard which would have meant dcl was fodder but meh

      Sounded like he was quite involved .. in the goal celebrations

      Open Controls
  9. JT11fc
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    The way this WC has gone my Sinisterre pick over Semenyo will probanly bang

    Open Controls
  10. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Any suggestions for Eze's replacement? 6.9 or below? Just feel there are no good options at that price bracket....was thinking Bilva for city's fixtures but don't really believe him to be a better option than Eze.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      McNeil probably.

      But you need to get Mbeumo in if you don't have him.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.