  1. JBG
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    "Their Opta xG of 0.91 (1.04 with Statsbomb) was the first time they’d dipped below 2.0 xG since Gameweek 1."

    Off course this happens when most WCers bring Haaland in this GW, lol.

  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Choas creators=troglodyte?

  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    What is the gkw7 wc template?

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably not Salah - Diaz - Mbeumo - Semenyo - Rogers

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Meant to say Saka not Salah

      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah haha crazy isn't it one gwk and everything changes. I opted for a patience

      3. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Diaz will be rotated soon its pretty obvious. I'd say Maddison over Diaz

  4. Orion
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is it worth doing Salah&ESR to Saka&Diaz for a hit, we think ?

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No chance

  5. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    HOT TAKE: Kai Havertz is the best captaincy option for Gameweek 7.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Drop it like its hot

    2. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah Saka over Havertz the guy gets 3bps even if he doesn't return, plus he's on pens, plus gets the extra points for clean sheet and goal

    3. Flanno
        just now

        As a Havertz owner since GW3, I would never put that C next to his name. Always on the edge of the box for crosses or half a mile behind the attack when Arsenal are going forward.

        Would love him to prove me wrong, mind you...

    4. Danstoke82
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      So I was one of the many that did Palmer to Saka this week. Horrendous.

      Do I get him back?

      Salah > Palmer 1FT

      yay or nay?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Do you have other Liverpool players?

    5. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Need something big from Watkins today.

    6. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Quick gwk7 wc draft , just looking at ideas. Thoughts on this kind of draft?

      Flekken Matthews
      Gabriel Maz Lewis VDV Greaves
      Palmer Saka Maddison Mbeumo Rogers
      Haaland Solanke Stewart

