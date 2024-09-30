101
  Keeptakinghits
    2 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    If you send me £10, I'll provide more content and advice...

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/28/fpl-gameweek-6-tips-best-players-wildcard-predicted-line-ups-more?hc_page=7&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26799281

    Open Controls
    Nomar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      58 mins ago

      I'll send you £10 NOT to send us any content or advice!

      Open Controls
  The Knights Template
    10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Evanilson score predictions?

    Open Controls
    The Iceman
      2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      2 (sorry if you own).

      Open Controls
      The Knights Template
        10 Years
        53 mins ago

        It's ok, I benched him.

        Open Controls
        The Iceman
          2 Years
          48 mins ago

          Then 2 is fine 🙂

          Open Controls
    Haa-lala-land
      3 Years
      58 mins ago

      If Id made a FH team he'd have been in it against Southampton, so I say 12 points

      Open Controls
    Ausman
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      52 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3 Lion Pride
      2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Goal , assist, 3 bonus= 12

      Open Controls
  The Iceman
    2 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Bottomed on previous thread so re-posting (apologies). What would you do here chaps?

    A) Diaz + Jackson > Saka + Delap (-4)
    B) Diaz > Trossard / Martinelli
    C) Nothing - save FT

    Feel like I got quite lucky with Saka not hauling vs Leicester, not sure that will happen again...

    Open Controls
    I like to party
      9 Years
      1 hour ago

      You're honestly looking to bin Diaz after 1 blank?

      Open Controls
      Pornchef
          58 mins ago

          Have to agree he's on 8.8 points per game and right up there could be a season keeper. Everyone is bining him off to afford other assets might be a wise move to keep him long term

          Open Controls
        The Iceman
          2 Years
          57 mins ago

          Ideally I do not want to lose him, but he's the fall guy to open up an avenue for Saka / Palmer. I'm thinking holding may be the most sensible move, however.

          Open Controls
          Pornchef
              56 mins ago

              I'm in the same boat I've got him and he's my easiest route to Palmer I'm weighing up other options to try and keep him for now

              Open Controls
              The Iceman
                2 Years
                50 mins ago

                Also Palace look shambolic defensively. If Diaz starts he could easily haul in that game.

                Open Controls
                Ausman
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 Year
                  44 mins ago

                  As a Palace fan I am dreading what Liverpool might do against our defence. I wouldn't be moving off any liverpool assets this week.

                  Open Controls
                  The Iceman
                    2 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    Thanks mate. What's gone wrong this season? It can't just be down to Andersen leaving, the ease in which United were getting in a couple of weeks ago was scary.

                    Open Controls
                    Ausman
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 Year
                      16 mins ago

                      Andersen was the organiser, the glue that held everything together, but the biggest issue is every game there has been a different starting 11, with changes on all 3 lines. There's no cohesion between defense and midfield, different defenders every week, different mids every week.
                      The ball is being turned over too easily in attack, Olise is sorely missed and management didn't find a suitable replacement who could come in and adapt to premier league football reasonably quickly. Right now it's like Nightmare on Elm Street.

                      Open Controls
      Tmel
        13 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Random one but who do you reckon scores more over the rest of the season, Foden or Luiz Diaz?

        Open Controls
        Gandalf
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Wouldn't touch Foden for a while until he starts getting regular appearances. Given all the uncertainty with him, feels like Diaz would get more.

          Open Controls
        The Iceman
          2 Years
          59 mins ago

          Diaz.

          Open Controls
        F4L
          9 Years
          55 mins ago

          rest of the season, would go Foden. just cant see him massively dropping off from what he did last year, hes too good

          Open Controls
        Ausman
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 Year
          45 mins ago

          Diaz

          Open Controls
        Camzy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 Years
          7 mins ago

          I do think Foden will become an option at some point. Hard to say. I think he'll score more from now until the end but Diaz will push him close and could well beat him on overall points because of the big head start he's got.

          Open Controls
      FPL GREG
        14 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Raya Stolarczyk
        Gabriel Saliba VDW VDB Myko
        Carvalho Diaz Mbeumo Johnson Palmer
        Haaland Watkins Chiwome

        Drinking away all weekend with 12 lads, resulted in me pushing the WC button at half time Saturday in the pub!

        I've played my bench boost already so no worries about non playing bench personnel.

        0.5m ITB, had Diaz since gw1 so he's a reluctant sell for me, is there any changes I should be making here?

        Lack of Arsenal attackers I can deal with, quite happy to have triple defence moving forward. The only other defence I'd want to consider is an uber cheap setup, although I'm not sure I want to do that just to squeeze in one more expensive attacker to go with this lot.

        Open Controls
        The Iceman
          2 Years
          43 mins ago

          Strong team. No need for any changes and also assume you're playing 3-5-2?

          Open Controls
          FPL GREG
            14 Years
            41 mins ago

            Yeah, not sure which defender to go with, possibly Van Der Wen just because he's class.

            Open Controls
            The Iceman
              2 Years
              38 mins ago

              Definitely - unless he is randomly injured I would just class Mykolenko and VdB as permanent fodder.

              Open Controls
      Regista_
        8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Is Palmer now considered essential?
        I'm tempted to sell him for Saka for the next 6 weeks.

        Open Controls
        Jonesfromthere
          12 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        potatoace
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Not "essential" yet imo.
          That BRI high line was ludicrous, they were asking for a spanking

          Open Controls
          Camzy
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            14 Years
            just now

            You talk about the high line. Two of his goals were set pieces. He can score against anyone imo.

            Open Controls
        Pornchef
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Yes he's the best midfield asset in the game bar nobody

            Highest points since last season and highest amount of double digit hauls

            Open Controls
            RichardNixon
              8 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              He has the highest number of G&A involvements since the start of last season with 43, ahead of Haaland on 42. Salah and Watkins are both next on 36. Then come Son and Saka 31, Foden 27, Jackson 26, Isak 25, Havertz 24.

              Open Controls
            Nomar
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              14 Years
              55 mins ago

              This.

              Open Controls
          Stimps
            11 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Ditching Saka before SOU home is not a wise move at all

            Open Controls
            Boberella
              7 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              He said he may ditch Palmer for Saka

              Open Controls
          F4L
            9 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            not really
            but if you sell and he keeps chugging along he'll be 11.1-11.3 by gw12/13 or whenever, would factor that in.

            Open Controls
          • FPL GREG
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            His stats are disgusting, I don't want to hate him by not having him, I just couldn't do it.

            Open Controls
          • Winston.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            He’s a great pick. At that price.

            Open Controls
          • twoplustwo
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            One of the few that can deliver monster hauls

            Open Controls
          • Malkmus
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Yes. You need him and saka imo

            Open Controls
            1. Jaws
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Disagree. You do not need Saka when Havertz can match his output for 1.9 less.

              Open Controls
        4. Stimps
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Play 1

          A) Davis (whu)
          B) Faes (BOU)
          C) Myko (NEW)

          Open Controls
          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            34 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Boberella
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            Davis.

            Open Controls
        5. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          What are you guys doing with your bench boost?
          Got THB and Dibling and they play Leicester GW8.
          A. Do you wait for double gameweeks? (Smaller than before)
          B. Just play it whenever your bench is healthy and have at least decent fixtures?

          Open Controls
          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            45 mins ago

            Both A and B are viable. Best advice is to block out the noise and groupthink (particularly from content creators) and go with your gut instinct whenever it feels right.

            Open Controls
            1. HelmutCool
              • 2 Years
              27 mins ago

              I take content creators advice with a pinch of salt. Watched probably 50% of games myself and tend to trust to eyetest more. + they themself have a strong herd-mentality. Rarely get anything original ideas from there.

              Open Controls
              1. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                23 mins ago

                Nice one, and probably for the best. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but 90% of teams I saw had no Salah, Palmer, Watkins etc, and some were even taking these guys OUT of their original teams. You just knew it would backfire massively.

                Open Controls
          2. Boberella
            • 7 Years
            35 mins ago

            Haven’t even thought about it yet. Normally wait for a DGW, but if they’re in limited supply this year, might just wait til bench and fixtures align. (Have a pretty average bench currently and no playing 2nd GK, so won’t be doing it anytime soon).

            Open Controls
            1. HelmutCool
              • 2 Years
              13 mins ago

              Got until GW12 (when I plan to play my wildcard) 2 playing goalies (and after GW12 probably not for the rest if the season.)
              Plays a big part in concidering of playing the BB.
              They even got semi-decent fixtures

              Open Controls
          3. twoplustwo
            • 10 Years
            29 mins ago

            I’m in a money league that settles monthly, so whenever it’s tight and fixtures align

            Open Controls
            1. HelmutCool
              • 2 Years
              20 mins ago

              Eyh. Mine is full season for most of the pot. Only a few tenners for the monthly winners/losers.

              Open Controls
              1. twoplustwo
                • 10 Years
                18 mins ago

                Can highly recommend the change, it makes every week really exciting and keeps the crap players interested as they’re able to spawn individual months

                Open Controls
                1. HelmutCool
                  • 2 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  How have you structured it?
                  I mean if it doesnt take whole season into account seems people will "wildcard with extra hits" last GW of s poor month.

                  Open Controls
                  1. HelmutCool
                    • 2 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    And pump the team value first weeks regardless of points penalty

                    Open Controls
        6. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Raya
          TAA Porro Konsa
          Salah Saka Mbeumo Rogers
          Haaland DCL Pedro

          Fab, Winks, Faes, Greaves

          0.1 ITB with 1 FT

          A) Pedro > Delap with FT

          B) If J. Pedro is out just let Winks sub in and save FT.

          C) Greaves/Faes to Van De Berg

          Cheers.

          Open Controls
          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            30 mins ago

            A (if Joao Pedro is ruled out). If he's fit, hold.

            Open Controls
        7. MIGHTY JOE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Being rank 3.3 million at the moment, my own pep talk is that last years rank at GW8 was 5.5 million, and ended at top 63k.

          The season is long! *puts brave face on*

          Open Controls
          1. Boberella
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Only 70ish points to top 100k. Doable in 2 weeks the way this season is going.

            Open Controls
          2. HelmutCool
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Thats quite a climb!
            Gives us all hope.

            Open Controls
          3. potatoace
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            It's about 70pts from 3mil to 50k atm. In a few months more than half of those above you will have given up playing. Plenty of time.
            It's those massive capt hauls that are skewing things presently. You'd have to expect to be on the right end of a few of those yourself in coming months

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              49 mins ago

              Must of them, I suspect, have also played at least TC or BB chip, if not both, already too.

              Open Controls
          4. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            43 mins ago

            I've gone from 3.9m to 600k in 2 GWs so it's all very bunched up at the moment

            Open Controls
        8. Smokey_Lowkey
          • 6 Years
          59 mins ago

          How is this WC looking?

          Raya Fab
          Gabriel Lewis Ait Nouri Davis Faes
          Saka Palmer Diaz Mbeumo Rogers
          Haaland Jimenez Vardy

          0ITB

          Open Controls
          1. potatoace
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            20 mins ago

            Decent.
            Do you need to stretch your funds over 8 playing attackers though.

            Open Controls
            1. Smokey_Lowkey
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Thanks. I think I'd chop and change based on fixtures. E.g. will bench Jimenez this week and play Rogers instead.

              Open Controls
          2. HelmutCool
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            Like it. Only player I might swap out is Vardy. ( for Delap etc.)
            Dont believe his form is going to last.

            Open Controls
          3. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            Prefer Delap to Vardy. Otherwise it looks great.

            Open Controls
            1. Pornchef
                just now

                Agree delap looks a physical specimen young and fit ex city academy prospect Vs old vardy with minutes risk no contest there

                Open Controls
          4. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            50 mins ago

            Diaz to Johnson or roll?

            Open Controls
            1. I like to party
              • 9 Years
              20 mins ago

              Is that a serious question?

              Open Controls
            2. Ausman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              14 mins ago

              Roll

              Open Controls
            3. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              10 mins ago

              roll

              Open Controls
          5. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            45 mins ago

            Start one

            A. Esr ( mci a)
            B. Soucek ( ips h)

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 6 Years
              14 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Miguel Sanchez
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            3. Smokey_Lowkey
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              ESR from those two. Reckon Fulham will cause City problems and there are goals in that team.

              Open Controls
            4. Ausman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              8 mins ago

              ESR

              Open Controls
          6. JBG
            • 6 Years
            44 mins ago

            Oh fck off... just noticed that after next GW there's another international break-_-

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              35 mins ago

              Same time every year.

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 6 Years
                11 mins ago

                That might be, still doesn't change the fact that's it's just in the way, imo.

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Funny, I love the break.

                  Open Controls
                  1. JBG
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    May I ask why? You must be the first user here who has said that hehe. So genuinely curious.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      I guess because I really want this game to be a very minor part of my life, something I don't think about too much. That hasn't always been the case and I've wasted far too much time on it. So now I really enjoy being able to really focus on more important things. And the break helps with that.

                      Open Controls
                      1. JBG
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Ah I see.. well that is a healthy approach to it.

                        Open Controls
            2. Ausman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              31 mins ago

              Yep. The game just gets started then IB. Game just gets started again then IB. Really annoying.

              Open Controls
            3. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              23 mins ago

              Yeah I hate the IBs so much.

              Open Controls
            4. I like to party
              • 9 Years
              20 mins ago

              Brace yourself....there's another one in November.

              Open Controls
            5. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              just now

              It's grand. There'll be a few decent games to watch and interested to see if the dentist can slowly improve The Republic.

              Open Controls
          7. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Start

            A Lewis
            B wood

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Wood

              Open Controls
          8. Randaxus
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            The reason why I hate not picking Palmer so much is that I knew, I always knew, I am his biggest fan in the world, I think he is one of the greatest if not the greatest player on the planet, and I knew it was wrong not picking him and I did it anyway.

            Open Controls
          9. BlzE_94
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Have I benched the right players?

            Raya
            TAA Lewis Robinson
            Saka Diaz Mbeumo Rogers
            Haaland Havertz Solanke

            Fabianski ESR Faes Greaves

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yep

              Open Controls
            2. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Yes

              Open Controls
          10. goriuanx
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Best 4.5m defender to own moving forward? Will have to play them most weeks

            Open Controls
          11. daviyb
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            - TAA & Bowen OR Konate & Son?
            - Saliba to Gabriel for 4 point hit?

            Open Controls
            1. goriuanx
              • 14 Years
              just now

              TB
              No

              Open Controls

