49 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Konsa to rico lewis, makes sense?

  2. EL tridente
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Bruno and Smith-Rowe to Kulu and Mbeumo?

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Seem good moves to me. Quite a few options in and around the Kulu price range too is you have upto a spare .5m

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26778795

    Decent 3rd striker to fund Palmer in a couple GWs?

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Jimi & Delap best 5.5ish mil cheapies

  4. Mystery chap
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    FPL notes, why the h*** did Solanke rise?

    1. lugs
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      It was always going to happen after he lost most of his ownership while injured, they were going to come back eventually

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Cause FPL mispriced him as a Bournemouth striker rather than a Spurs one and are reminiscing his price now

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        *remedying

      2. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Actually, they are using the same algorithm as for Saka's BAPs..

    3. mookie
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Probably some of them youtube snake oil salesmen talked him up to their armies of zombies.

  5. JT11fc
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Interesting having a look at most fpl managers reaction to the gw, they assume that if you had Palmer then you got a massive score and big green arrow.
    However with 57 points Im 1 point off having a red arrow.
    Villa players actually had a big impact on rank

    1. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Agree. Palmer cappers did well, but otherwise not so great if most others were 2-3 pointers!

      1. JT11fc
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Exactly, Mboomo Jackson and Havertz were my only other returns

        1. Boberella
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Mbeumo Rogers Jackson here.
          Non-WC team had 7 decent player returns.

          1. JT11fc
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Rogers proving his worth. My non WC is 9 points better off currently

    2. Mystery chap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      And it is not over yet.

      Semenyo playing tonight. But I assume, Southhampton are going to keep a clean sheet.

      1. JT11fc
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        I wouldnt mind a Southampton win haha, I could only afford Sinisterra...

        1. Mystery chap
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Ramsdale here. 😉

          1. JT11fc
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            You Maverick thing you! More power to ya

    3. lugs
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Have Palmer but capped Haaland and I'm all out with similar points, thats after a -8 though

      1. JT11fc
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Capped Haaland too, I think Palmer saved us from a train wreck

        1. lugs
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Yeah I was contemplating selling him too to raise funds, but opted to do Salah to Diaz instead, that didn't work out but this week but Palmer out would have been a complete disaster since I sold Delap too lol

          1. JT11fc
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yikes, Delap and Palmer wouldve hurt

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Have Palmer. Capped Haaland. No Saka or Pool attackers. 70 with Semenyo to play.

      1. JT11fc
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Eish, nice

  6. Kno
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Looking ok to save a transfer after another terrible week?

    Raya
    Robbo trent Lewis
    Salah mbuemo Bowen semenyo Rogers
    Haaland dcl

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Solid

  7. afs2239
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    2 FT
    really had some embarrassing GWS

    WHAT to do here

    Pope VerBruggen
    Digne VVD Mazraoui 4.0 4.0
    Salah Semenyo Kudus Madueke Rashford
    Havertz Welbeck Haaland

    4.0 , Madueke to Timber , Rogers ?

    Or what to do here

  8. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    1FT 0.1ITB

    Roll FT?

    Sánchez
    Gabriel Mazraoui TAA
    Salah Mbeumo Diaz ESR
    Haaland Jackson Wood

    Matthews Winks Robinson Faes

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes

  9. hnmfm
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Non-Haaland team from the beginning, went from 400k to 21k in this gameweek, really shows how much impact Haaland has on your overall team, every time he blanks you're probably having a terrible gameweek

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Maybe you went form 400k to 21k because of Palmer?

      1. hnmfm
        • 12 Years
        24 mins ago

        And what's the reason for so many managers not owning Palmer? mostly because you have Haaland and have to spread the funds.

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          Wrong! I have Trent, Palmer, Saka and Haaland so you can comfortably fit in lots of premiums even with him you just can’t have them all.

        2. Botman and Robben
          • 7 Years
          just now

          You think it is impossible to have both Haaland and Palmer?

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Not necessarily. Have him and capped him this week. Rank improvement of 57% with Semenyo still to play. It's about what you have around him in your team. And I don't have any Pool attackers.

    3. lugs
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Fair play for holding your nerve

    4. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      I had a no Haaland team until last GW when I hit the WC. I was on 260k. From GW3 to GW5 when Salah(C) only got 1 assist while Haaland had 3 goals + 6 bonus points I droped from 150k to 260k.

      I had a great team with Salah, Watkins, Diaz, Trent, Mbeumo and so on. But I got stressed since many people WCed and I did to. Now Im around 750k with Semenyo to play.

      I got around 30p less on my WC.

      I belive I would have now been within top 10k with my old team. Its tough and its ruined my weekend. Have to take a small break form FPL a few days and come back at the weekend.

      1. Pino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        I ment from GW4 to GW5 when Salah (C)....

    5. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I dont have Haaland but not having him through the upcoming run might be madness. Sure, you can do really well, in general, by having more cash for better options across your squad but captaincy is a real issue. Haaland now becomes perma-captain, whereas we'll have to nail our captain pick week in week out.
      How many braces and hattricks will Haaland owners captain in the next 6 vs us?
      FUL, wol, SOU, bou, bha, TOT

  10. afs2239
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who to get rid of first
    A) Rashford
    B)Kudus
    C)Madueke

  11. Onanawhatsmyname
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Anyone choosing Saka going forward over Palmer and Watkins has no clue about how to do well in FPL. One good return on the first day and utterly obliterated by the other two ever since.

    1. lugs
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Well I have all of them so....

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      But they do have you to show them the light

    3. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Kinda depends on if you are a stats guy or an eye test guy

  12. mookie
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    "The conspiracy theorists..."
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/28/fpl-notes-why-saka-got-maximum-bonus-white-injury-latest

    Common sense is conspiracy theory now, even in FPL.

    1. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      So were the conspiracy theories right? But the baddies got found out? Exciting stuff

  13. henrysquire
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Whose the better option to bin Rashford for?

    Martinelli
    Trossard
    Someone else?

    1. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trossard

