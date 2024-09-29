68
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Salaaah!

  2. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Flekken
    Gabriel Saliba Lewis
    Saka Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Solanke DCL

    Valdimarsson Fernandes Porro Greaves

    1FT, 0.7itb

    Disastrous GW, what to do here in order to get back to form?

    1. swervinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Fernandez out to free up some cash.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Accept it was a one off unlucky week and move on.

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        This

      2. FCSB
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks… get rid of Fernandes or hold?

        1. Skalla
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Sell Bruno he is missing 3 games , only back again on 3rd Nov...

  3. Hitthewall
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Diaz + TAA -> Palmer + Mykolenko?

    1. Garlana
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Honestly, right now I don't mind it. Missed the Palmer haul, but it's not like the Madueke one, Palmer is haaland and Salah level right now, he will tick along all season long.

    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      Pointchasing.co.uk

    3. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Don’t think getting rid of both Liverpool assets is a good idea imo.

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      have you seen how bad palace have been recently

  4. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    How’s it looking? 1 FT, 0.1 ITB.

    Have exact money for Saka + Konsa > Palmer + VdB (-4) but don’t think it’s the right GW for it?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Lewis, Konsa, Van de Ven
    Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Haaland, Solanke

    (Fabianski, Faes, ESR, Jebb*)

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Saka against Southampton. Why ship him?

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Because he looks rather flat despite the good fixture and Palmer is looking quite the opposite. Still have Gabriel and Raya.

    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I am selling Saka for Palmer. Saka only gets a goal or an assist. Not worth his cost.

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Agreed.

  5. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    At this point I could even go Mbeumo (c) next GW…

    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'm taking that risk with a high score this gw. Plus roll FT

  6. putana
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    would this be worth it for -8?

    trent, jota, eze -> palmer, mbeumo, konate

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      konate can be any 5.1 and below defender. Would have to be done tonight before price rises

    2. swervinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      Can you drop it to a -4 and still get Palmer?

    3. jack88
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      No.

    4. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Definitely not tonight , decide after the midweek games atleast, you can still do it even on Friday with a cheaper defender

  7. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    47 mins ago

    A. Keep TAA
    B. Switch to Gvardiol

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Keep

    2. Slurpy
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      depends what you plan to do with the cash

      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        It would likely be for a defensive improvement. E.g. to upgrade a 4.0 non starter to be able to bench Robinson, or to upgrade Henderson.

        Alternative would be to just keep TAA, and play Robinson and Henderson.

  8. MrMartini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Chances of Eze and Pedro dropping tonight? Need to get rid but would rather wait until midweek games are done.

  9. F4L
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Son could really thrive playing with Solanke and this version of Kulu. imagine him on the end of the chances today instead of Werner

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      True

    2. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep, he is being overlooked for sure. Have him and Foden on my watchlist soon

    3. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Werner, piece of sht

  10. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    FPL Harry’s team has almost 4000 clones. What a joke

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      crazy. I have had 0 clones all season xD

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yeah mine does too

  11. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Worth -4?

    will start both:
    TAA & DCL —> Van de berg & Watkins

  12. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Current team:
    Muric
    TAA, Gab, Myko
    Saka, Diaz, Mbeumo, Semenyo
    Haaland, Havertz, Jackson
    (Fab, Rogers, Greaves, Faes)

    Wild card played for this week and it obviously hasn't gone to plan! Only a Semenyo hatrick can save me now.

    Is Saka and Havertz to Palmer and Solanke (-4) madness?
    With their price rises incoming I'll be priced out if I wait a week. That's the only thing pushing me to consider it.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Don’t sell Saka and Havertz this GW and Palmers fixtures changes soon

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Saka will only give you a goal or an assist. Palmer so much more…even with tougher matches.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Its one week. Keep calm and play on.

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yea I know that's what I should do, just hard not to react when I've just had an absolute shocker of a week!

  13. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Van de Berg or Greaves?

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I went for Greaves as wasn't sure how secure VdB mins are. But he did cost them quite a few quid so he might be alright.

  14. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Eze to Johnson?

  15. MysticMac17
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Current team and transfers done.

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Van Den Berg P.Torres
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Solanke

    Subs: Fab, Vardy, Okoli, Nedel

    What should I look at changing down the line? I very much like starting mid and strikers. Wondering if I should look to downgrade Vardy down the line to help improve the defence/goalkeeper?

  16. Zalk
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Average GW rank: 3.3m
    Overall GW rank: 850k

    Weird season...

  17. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Only 19 players are currently averaging more than one SoT per appearance:

    Haaland 3.3
    Salah 2.0
    Solanke 2.0
    Saka 1.5
    Jackson 1.5
    Madueke 1.4
    Palmer 1.3
    Mbeumo 1.3
    Havertz 1.3
    Diaz 1.3
    Tavernier 1.2
    Semenyo 1.2
    Wood 1.2
    Jimenez 1.2
    Eze 1.2
    Welbeck 1.2
    Cunha 1.2
    Watkins 1.2
    Maddison 1.2

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Solanke essential

    2. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wont read too much into that so early in the season though.

  18. Scalper
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Repost as I don’t think I got my message across

    I captained Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Mass reported

    2. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      TRY WRITING IT IN CAPS

  19. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Salah and DCL or Palmer and Watkins?

    Obviously this week the latter would have been much better, but going forward? Would leave me without Liverpool attack if the latter

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Wont hurt to leave it 1 more gw, Villa v United, Pool v Palace are both decent fixtures for goals

  20. HODGE
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    When did Saka get his bonus points reduced to 1?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      About an hour ago. The police are investigating.

      1. HODGE
        • 10 Years
        just now

    2. PulseB7
        12 mins ago

        I’m wondering that too.

    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      1.5 m to 144k in rank. Total hits this season -28. Not satisfied with the rank but I can’t complain. Play your own game & don’t sleep on Ice Cold Palmer 😎

      1. JT11fc
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Question is....did your ton of hits leave you at 1.5m before this gw haha. Its fun chasing upside

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Took -24 in gw 3 because I am a bit crazy sometimes & that sent me to 1.6m but it was necessary. Now back around 100k with the players I want.

          1. JT11fc
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Fair enough, sounds like a level headed kind of crazy haha. Onwards and upwards

      2. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Defo makes the game fun.

    4. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Will Palmer go up in price tonight?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Of course

      2. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hopefully

      3. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        looks like it

