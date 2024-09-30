101
Champions League September 30

UCL Fantasy team reveal: Kane out, Lewandowski in?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for Matchday 2, with our Scout Picks already published.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, gives us his Matchday 2 team reveal.

After the weekend’s fixtures across Europe, I’m starting to gather my thoughts for Matchday 2.

CURRENT TEAM

 

1

1

101 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Best replacement for Eze?
    6.8 to spend

    My squad:
    Sels Lumley
    Gabriel Konate Konsa THB Greaves
    Salah Palmer Eze Rogers Dibling
    Haaland Solanke Pedro

    1. JoeJitzu +42
    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      What’s B. Johnson - he looks great at the minute.
      Or go cheaper ESR, Semenyo or Carvalho and invest elsewhere?

      1. Barnaby Wilde
      1. Barnaby Wilde
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I was thinking about Carvalho. Could be a smart move

        1. Barnaby Wilde
  2. Digital-Real
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    When's that big Trent score arriving?
    My fingers are starting to get twitchy

    1. KeanosMagic
    1. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Me too! Although I've already maxed on Arsenal. Not a huge number of alternatives in that keen on!

      1. Digital-Real
      1. Digital-Real
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        He'll be the cash cow soon for people to fund Cole

        1. Digital-Real
    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      When you sell

      Open Controls
    3. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Looks like its gone, not many cs in upcoming fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Clean sheets are rare this season, teams are more attacking. You have to rely on your defender getting attacking points.
        Taking money out of defence for the first half of the season worth looking into.

        Open Controls
        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Yeah..Trent really needs a cs + attacking return to haul... that said if he was returning assists more regularly woukd be better than others

          Open Controls
  3. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Hey all, I'm struggling to fill the blanks, which do you prefer please?

    Raya Valdimarsson
    Trent Gabriel Aina Lewis Greaves
    Mbuemo Rogers ESR _____ ______
    Haaland _____ _____

    Weak bench
    1) Salah Winks Watkins DCL
    2) Palmer Winks Watkins Havertz

    Stronger bench
    3) Salah Semenyo Havertz DCL
    4) Palmer Saka Delap DCL

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Really tough decision Salah or Palmer?

      1 or 2 for me benching Winks!

      Open Controls
      1. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thanks, option 2 seems to give the strongest '3'

        Open Controls
      2. Pornchef
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          No it's not a tough decision

          Cole Palmer 50 goals and assists In 54 Chelsea games. The most double digit returns since beginning of last season. Says it all. There is no better FPL asset he's an absolute machine he'll be nearer Haaland price next season

          Open Controls
      3. Alan The Llama
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I'd go 2. Play three up front every week and then it doesn't matter what your bench looks like - so long as they're playing.

        Palmer not being in the Chelsea squad for the Europa League sways it for me.

        Open Controls
      4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        3

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Sorry 2

          Open Controls
    2. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Thoughts on lewis starting position? Nailed most of the times?

      Open Controls
      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Prefer him at full-back, looked flimsy on Saturday. 65%

        Open Controls
    3. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Care to rate my WC?

      Raya
      Saliba, Mykolenko, Greaves
      Palmer, Diaz, Mbeumo, Rogers
      Haaland, Havertz, Solanke

      Fabianski, McNeil, Van de Berg, Van de Ven

      0.0 itb

      Open Controls
      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        You're within easy reach of Havertz to Watkins. 7/10

        Open Controls
      2. Jrot94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I have Saka/Vardy (15.8) vs Diaz/Solanke (15.6)...might like your guys better

        I went cheaper than McNeil (leaning Carvalho) and spent the extra money on defense. Two 4.0s plus an Everton guy is too cheap much for me personally. per my note above, so many interesting 4.5s to look at...

        j

        Open Controls
      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Nice

        Open Controls
      4. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Would you consider no Haaland ?

          Open Controls
      5. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Looking forward to Saka's 15 pointer at w/e

        Open Controls
        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Jinxed

          Open Controls
          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            49 mins ago

            I meant his massive XGI and no return ; )

            Open Controls
      6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Save FT here? Also, play Konsa or Greaves?

        Raya
        Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo
        Haaland Watkins Solanke

        Matthews ESR Greaves THB

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Raya
          TAA Porro Konsa
          Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo
          Haaland Watkins Solanke

          Matthews ESR Greaves THB

          Open Controls
      7. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Best use of a spare 0.3m...

        Greaves to Mykolenko or Winks to Carvalho? Or just hold off they are bench options anyway?

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          41 mins ago

          Greaves will soon be of use and Winks is okay, bank.

          Open Controls
        2. Skalla
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Hold it to cover any future price rises or drops so you are not tempted to make early transfers!

          Open Controls
        3. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I think the first option is pointless. The second is more appealing if there are any upcoming games you’d like to bench one of your attackers

          Open Controls
      8. FDMS All Starz
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        What would you do with Eze? Keep or sell? No extra cash on the bench

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Brennan Johnson is the simple solution.

          Open Controls
      9. Zalk
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Watching the highlights from Chelsea - Brighton. Palmer could've have had 6+3

        Open Controls
      10. Joyce1998
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Salah, Pedro>> Palmer, Solanke -4?

        Open Controls
      11. Scratch
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        On WC and deciding on the final two spots:

        A. Saka & Welbeck / budget forward
        B. Luis Diaz & Havertz
        C. Watkins & Martinelli / Trossard

        Rest of squad
        Raya / Fab
        Gabriel, Walker, Robinson, Colwill, Faes
        Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Dibling
        Haaland, Solanke

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          14 mins ago

          A doesnt work with your squad

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            Or B or C to be honest. Cant have risky picks with no subs

            Open Controls
        2. Jrot94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'm on Saka and Vardy (wish I could afford Watkins/Maddison)

          Brighton next 5 - TOT/New/WOL/liv/CITY
          Leicester next 5 - BOU/sou/NFO/ips/man

          I also went a little cheaper in defense to get Havertz over Solanke

          Open Controls
      12. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Just been looking at keepers, and Raya aside, I cant see how Henderson is a worse pick just because he hasnt saved a pen yet. All keepers are crap

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • 11 Years
          52 mins ago

          Agree Gink but as you said Raya aside ,so Raya set and forget is surely the way to go.

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            52 mins ago

            I started with Saliba and Gabriel 😀

            Open Controls
            1. Debauchy
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              🙂 nothing wrong as you know

              Open Controls
          2. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            46 mins ago

            Raya really isn't a great pick imo. Once arsenal's fixtures ease up his ceiling will be very limited. Won't end up in the top 3 for keepers for sure...Same goes for arsenal defenders, Gabriel aside.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 13 Years
              45 mins ago

              Who will be top three?

              Open Controls
              1. Nightcrawler
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                I think Allison and onana will be there for sure. Allison not a great pic imo tho cuz of the 3 spot rule.

                Onana will keep more clean sheets again bottom half sides compares to last season. Utd still concede enough shots to get the occasional big score.

                I hope it's Sanchez cuz that's who I have but hes crap and will probably be dropped.

                I can see forest doing well under Nuno defensively so he's my dark horse for top keeper pick

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Against*
                  Compared*

                  Open Controls
            2. Debauchy
              • 11 Years
              37 mins ago

              Wrong Crawler he will be the highest scoring GK so why not set and forget and avoid the pain.

              Open Controls
              1. Nightcrawler
                • 5 Years
                31 mins ago

                I don't think he will be guess that's where we agree to disagree I guess. Could be very close and he might edge the ones I mentioned but not by enough to warrant an arsenal spot and the extra cash imo

                Open Controls
                1. Derbz87
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  He'll be the top scoring keeper easily. He was only 18 points off being the top scorer last year despite missing 6 games and only getting 6 bonus points all season. And that would have been a season where others got bonus for making saves despite conceding which looks much less likely this season to be the case. And in a position where its basically 1m between the very best and the very worst you may as well just have the best and be done with it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Lots of top keeper picks missed games last season. We'll just have to wait and see but teams that don't concede chances hardly ever have a keeper that's worth it

                    Open Controls
            3. Make FPL Casual Again
              • 6 Years
              36 mins ago

              More chance of gk bonus with cs, so easier fixtures should be good for Raya

              Open Controls
              1. Nightcrawler
                • 5 Years
                33 mins ago

                Keepers get bonuses based on saves and other players not scoring high.

                U need to get extremely lucky to get a haul from Raya. It's happened so far but based on history it will be very rare

                Open Controls
                1. Make FPL Casual Again
                  • 6 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  BAPs system changed this year to weigh more baps for cleans for gks, so if a couple of attackers getter a return each, still chance Raya is in baps

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 5 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    Surely that's not true?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Make FPL Casual Again
                      • 6 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      Looks at Ars 2-0 wins this season, even with only 3 saves, Raya is getting 2/3 baps

                      Open Controls
                      1. Make FPL Casual Again
                        • 6 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        1 and 3 baps vs Villa and Wolves, both 2-0 wins, 3 saves in each match

                        Open Controls
                      2. Nightcrawler
                        • 5 Years
                        23 mins ago

                        It's not true though. That game was an exception cuz the scorers were a CDM who got booked and a substitute. Arsenal defenders also had a poor pass rate which is hardly ever the case

                        Using he first 6 weeks as an example is bad for arsenal cuz it won't be the norm

                        Open Controls
                        1. Make FPL Casual Again
                          • 6 Years
                          19 mins ago

                          vs Wolves, both Saka and Havretz scored *and* assisted. Raya 3 saves 1 bap

                          vs Villa, Saka assisted, Trossard scored, Raya 3 saves 3 baps

                          Open Controls
                          1. Nightcrawler
                            • 5 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            Both Saka and havertz got more baps though Vs wolves

                            There is a reason Raya only got 6 bonus last season and you're not getting more bps for cleanies I just checked

                            Open Controls
                          2. Make FPL Casual Again
                            • 6 Years
                            14 mins ago

                            yeah that's because they got more baps because they got *two* attacking returns each

                            In games where attackers are only getting one attacking return each, as in the Villa game, Raya is in with a shout for a few baps with a cs and a few saves

                            Open Controls
                2. Nightcrawler
                  • 5 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Arsenal have uncharacteristically conceded a lot of chances but ones where its been easy to save. Wasn't the case last season. Shd go back to norm knowing my team

                  Open Controls
                3. Debauchy
                  • 11 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Keepers get 0 bonus for saves with no clean sheets , my take Raya hits highest points but take your pick.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    From what I recall teams with most clean sheets in FPL don't generally have the highest points keepercuz if the lack of hauls ...Especially a team like arsenal who don't concede too many chances( has happened to far but not the norm)

                    Open Controls
        2. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          46 mins ago

          Tend to agree, Raya does seem to be worth it though

          Open Controls
      13. Debauchy
        • 11 Years
        58 mins ago

        Like many feeling sorry for myself that I hit the early WC for gw 6, turned out an absolute disaster, think it cost 46 points. But chins up and never ever surrender yeah still a long way to go, keep fighting lads and GL

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          Now you cant self sabotage as you dont have a WC to use anymore. Thats progress

          Open Controls
          1. Debauchy
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Aye in a way I think you're right now it's down to trying to reverse the damage with risking a number of ''out of the box'' sorts to get back.
            Bit early but yeah .

            Open Controls
      14. BlzE_94
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        GTG?

        Raya
        TAA Lewis Robinson
        Saka Diaz Mbeumo Rogers
        Haaland Havertz Solanke

        Fabianski ESR Faes Greaves

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yep

          Open Controls
        2. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Nice team, gtg

          Open Controls
      15. Bob B
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        Robinson to

        A. Lewis
        B. Ait Nouri

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          If you can bench Robinson for the City game, I would rather hold him

          Open Controls
        2. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'm on Lewis. I like Ait though

          Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          You have problem with your team structure if you need to sell Robinson.

          Open Controls
        4. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Keep Robinson

          Open Controls
      16. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        TAA,Salah,DCL > Lewis,McNeil,Haaland for free?

        Allows me to keep Saka,Palmer and Watkins.

        Open Controls
        1. Pino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          I like it

          Open Controls
        2. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I'm jealous.

          Open Controls
      17. Kane Train
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Which one would you rather have ??

        A) McNeil
        B) Smith Rowe

        Open Controls
        1. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          just now

          A.

          Open Controls
      18. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        After just 2 days, no one wants lewis in fpl team anymore

        Open Controls
        1. Mystery chap
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          The answer is Gvardiol.

          If you can eat a tomahawk steak why would you wait for the return of the tofu sausages.

          Open Controls
          1. Emiliano Sala
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheaper one playing in midfield?

            Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Going nowhere 4.5 bargain, playing the 10

          Open Controls
      19. tbos83
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        No pressure Solanke but if you score a hattie I'll at least match the average gw score

        Open Controls
        1. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Semenyo?

          Open Controls
      20. Lord of Ings
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Team looks an absolute mess..

        Hendo
        Dunk TAA Lewis
        Mbeumo salah Rogers Eze
        Haaland (C) wood solanke
        Slicker* ESR Aina Johnson

        1 FT, 1.2M ITB.
        Best option?
        1) Dunk to timber
        2) Eze to Johnson
        3) 1 and 2 for -4.
        4) WC

        Open Controls
        1. tbos83
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I would probably wildcard

          Open Controls
      21. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Bournemouth: Kepa, Kerkez, Cook, Senesi, Evanilson, Christie, Dango, Smith, Tavernier, Semenyo, Zabarnyi.
        Subs: Travers. Huijsen, Brooks, Scott, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Araujo, Unal, Aarons.

        Southampton: Ramsdale, Sugawara, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Downes, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Dibling, Cornet, Fraser.
        Subs: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Aribo, Lallana, Armstrong, Stewart, Brereton Diaz, Onuachu, Archer.

        Open Controls
      22. Jrot94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'm going to zag and go cheaper on defense, Raya/Porro and a bunch of cheapies. Soooo many 4.5 ish guys to choose from. Love the communities thoughts on who to choose...

        Rico Lewis - I'm willing to take the gamble, definitely want him in a post Rodri world
        Robinson - still feels like a good hold
        Davis - Feels fun to own, but not clear this will end well. Like him better than the 4.0 guys on Ip
        Justin - Leicester great run? Am I crazy??
        Aina
        Man U fullbacks
        Everton guys (not convinced any get forward enough)
        Digne
        Others?

        Open Controls
        1. Jack Burton
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Van der ven I'm looking at

          Open Controls
          1. Jrot94
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            thanks for the thought, I may be wrong but still like Porro's attacking chops. Wanted to keep one 5.5 guy in case I get cold feet and need to grab Roberson/Saliba

            Open Controls
      23. Sting
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Southampton with Cornet up front and up to 5 strikers on the bench. lol wut?

        Open Controls
        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yeah it’s very funny

          Open Controls
      24. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Best option here? Was planning to finally bring in Haaland this week, but unsure losing Salah and Watkins is worth it…

        A) Salah & Watkins -> 6.3 & Haaland
        B) TAA, Salah & Watkins -> Gvardiol, Mbeumo & Haaland (-4)
        C) Save FT

        Hendo
        TAA, Gabriel, Porro
        Salah, Palmer, Saka, Jota, Rogers
        Watkins, Vardy

        Fabs, Johnson, Barco, Jebbison
        Bank 0.1m, 2FTs, all chips

        Open Controls
      25. Kane Train
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Exactly how many hours from now do the price changes happen?

        Open Controls
      26. Artemis Titans
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        My non Salah / Haaland experiment. Was struggling till Palmer (c)…. Jota prob next out for Mbueno, maybe. 1ft 1.9itb
        Raya (Kepa)
        TAA, VDV, VDB (Konsa,Ned)
        Foden, Saka, Palmer (c), Jota, (Dibling)
        Solanke, Watkins, Ndaiye
        G2G? What you think chaps?

        Open Controls
      27. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Come on you saints!!!!!

        Open Controls

