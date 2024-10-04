99
  tbos83
    3 Years
    1 min ago

    Any changes bench-wise?

    Flekken
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Diaz Semenyo Saka Mbeumo Rogers
    Haaland(c) Jackson

    Muric DCL Colwill Greaves

    Dat Guy Welbz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      just now

      I’d bench Diaz unless its leaked that he’ll start

  J to the T
    7 Years
    just now

    A. Konsa to Lewis for free?
    B. Lewis Hall to Colwil / Van De Ven

    For A) Do we really think Rico Lewis is anywhere near assured of a start now? My first sub would be Lewis Hall if I risked Rico Lewis and Lewis hall isn’t guaranteed to start.
    For B) can Chelsea (LIV nfo TOT) or Spurs (bha WHU cry) keep clean sheets?

  Kodap
    7 Years
    just now

    Hi guys, what would my best move be here? Have just the 1 FT and 0.1m in the bank, Pedro is red flagged, anything worth doing? (bench is kinda weak)

    Raya
    Konate - Taa - Konsa
    Rogers - Saka - Palmer (c) - Luis Diaz - ESR
    Haaland - DCL

    Begovic - Robinson - J Pedro - Johnson

