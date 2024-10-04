The Scout Picks are back for Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) with another Arsenal triple-up.

Mikel Arteta’s men host a Southampton side that have lost five of their opening six matches – and we’re expecting a similar story on Saturday.

The Scout Picks is partly chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

But as ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Bournemouth may be without a clean sheet this season, but a visit to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon gives as good a chance as any to claim one.

Over the first six Gameweeks, the Foxes are bottom for shots (52) and expected goals (xG, 4.31).

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) was therefore selected by three of our Scout Squad panel.

Should Leicester find the net, Kepa is likely to have save points to fall back on; the Spaniard has made 17 stops in just three appearances so far.

DEFENDERS

