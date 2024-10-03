77
  1. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Just sit on this?

    Flekken
    Gabriel Lewis Colwill
    Palmer Diaz Mbuemo Semenyo
    Haaland Watkins Havertz
    4.0 Van de Ven Dibling Van de Berg

    1. KingZamalek
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Easy yes. Rack up those FTs.

    2. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Needs more Van

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        https://youtu.be/XEFVxcn1QYI

        1. NorCal Villan
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Excellent choice!

          The judges will also accept

          https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ojNrj-sWfpk

  2. Boleyn Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Which option is best? Thanks in advance:
    .
    a) DCL & B.Johnson
    b) Solanke & £5.2m mid

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      B with Rogers, otherwise a.

      1. Boleyn Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Should have mentioned that I already have Rogers

    2. Slurpy
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      If you can get an extra .1 Solanke and Mavididi might do alright

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      B especially if that spot is 8th attacker.

    4. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

  3. FootballRookie
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Worth doing Diaz to B.Johnson for a pint?

    1. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Only if you're really dehydrated

      1. FootballRookie
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Haha... *Punt

        1. Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Wait for leak if he starts then no

    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      Nope

    3. Slurpy
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wait 1 week and seee if you change your mind. Palace is a decent fixture

    4. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

  4. FootballRookie
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Haha..... *Punt

  5. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel Lewis TAA
    Saka Diaz Mbuemo Rogers
    Haaland Watkins DCL

    4.0 Dibling Greaves Keane

    what would you do here??
    I have 3 FTs but don't know what to do here.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Diaz & DCL to Johnson & Solanke wouldn't half make the last game before the break exciting.

    2. Slurpy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Personally Trent and Diaz to Palmer and 5m

  6. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    If Chelsea buy better defenders they could be one of the best teams in the world.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      A good keeper would help. All that money spent, and a poor set of keepers, bad management.

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        If they keep buying them ONE must turn out alright surely?

  7. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    which wildcard would you prefer this week:

    A:

    flekken

    gabriel, lewis, mykolenko

    palmer, saka, mbeumo, rogers

    haaland, havertz, solanke

    (fab, van den berg, greaves, dibling)

    -----------

    B:

    raya

    gabriel, porro, lewis

    palmer, mbeumo, johnson, rogers

    haaland, havertz, solanke

    (fab, mcneil, mykolenko, van den berg)

    1. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Charlie Kelly is the only wildcard that matters

    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      So just comparing the different players, am I right in thinking it's

      Flekken Greaves Saka Dibling
      Vs
      Raya Porro Johnson McNeil

      I think B for me

      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        yup. B is SCREAMING to me. its just not having saka and a clear route to foden in gw9

    3. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    A , B or C please?

    Raya
    Gabriel Lewis VDV *** ***
    Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Rogers ***
    Haaland Solanke ***

    A) DCL, Martinelli, Gvardiol and RAN
    B) Watkins, McNeil, RAN and VDB
    C) DCL, Foden, VDB and Greaves

    Thanks 🙂

    1. Bale11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      a

    2. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C

  9. Bale11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    A or B?
    a) Eze to Johnson
    B) Play welbeck and bank 2 fts

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      A

    2. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  10. We Go Again
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Which option lads? Just slightly worried about Lewis minutes

    A) Bank FT and start Hall. Maybe get Lewis next week
    B) Hall -> Lewis

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Lewis owners will have this every gameweek. If you worry, avoid.

    2. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  11. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bench order ok? just go with the attacker ESR first even if it is city?
    ESR Pau Greaves

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think so.
      Should get 2 points minimum. The others have more of a chance of getting less I suppose

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

  12. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Flekken
    Gabriel Konate Dalot (Myko Greaves)
    Saka Palmer Mbeumo Rogers (Dibling)
    Haaland Havertz Wood

    2FT, 0.1 ITB

    1. roll and go for 5FT!
    2. Dalot > Lewis or Micky VdV
    3. Wood > Delap
    4. Wood, Dalot > Delap, Porro

    (problem with 3 & 4 is playing 1 from Delap, Dibling, Myko or Greaves each week)

    TY

  13. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    play one

    a) Wood (che)
    b) Rogers (MUN)

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Both of their teams will score, just go with who is more involved in the attacks in your opinion... Flip a coin kinda pick

    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

    3. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        just now

        The coin hath landed!

    4. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  14. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Sooooooo we're brining in VdV based on 2 performances out of 5 so far with a CS and assist against the most out of form teams in the league, eve and manure

    Other points are 0 1 1 2

    Just checking

    1. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      There is no “we” here
      It’s a solo game, not a team mentality

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just basing this pronoun on fplstatistics

        1. Emiliano Sala
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          F them

    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Gotta have some recency to your bias otherwise is it truly bias at all?!

  15. Tsparkes10
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Thoughts on Eze, TAA to Saka, Lewis?

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Do it

  16. Slurpy
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    A) Robertson to Gvardiol (have Lewis, Konsa Mazraoui)

    B) Roll for 3 FT

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      B for sure

    2. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah a for sure

  17. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Diaz > Foden this week or next? Best to wait, I think, but could be convinced otherwise

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      I'm tempted but probably won't do it.

      If Diaz is out I think I go Johnson.

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Just bought Johnson 10 mins ago so if Diaz is out for sure, it's Foden or I've missed the deadline

    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      I have done Foden and Solanke in for Salah and Stewart.
      I know it’s very risky will Foden start again after starting in CL?
      I also got Lewis and Haaland so it’s even riskier but the bench is half decent now. This is City and the fixtures are amazing - want in early- risk it for a biscuit.
      I did Palmer to Saka last week and now Salah to Foden. Hoping for a different outcome this time. But the moves this week do leave cash for a future Saka to Palmer move. I have done Foden in but would I advise others it’s a good move - I am not sure.

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Tempting after a City draw to back a City change in the following PL fixture. Very tempting indeed...

      2. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        So just to confirm that’s Salah against a team in the relegation zone out, a slight minutes risk player against the team with the the lowest Xgc so far in?

        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          *third

        2. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Tempting to keep Diaz. Very tempting indeed...

      3. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        This could be a great move

    3. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yeah I would hold until after the transfer deadline

    4. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Right idea- but perhaps too early?

  18. Tsparkes10
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    A) Eze, TAA to Saka, Lewis
    B) Eze, Wood, ESR to Johnson, Havertz, Carvalho (-4)…

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

    2. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      A is better surely. But not a fan of losing TAA

    3. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      A makes more sense

  19. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts? 1FT

    a. Konsa > Lewis

    b. Konsa > VdV

    c. Play Konsa & bank FT

    Cheers

    1. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I did A

  20. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    I could use some advice:

    A) TAA, Diaz > Van de Ven, Palmer
    B) Diaz, Wood > Johnson, Solanke

