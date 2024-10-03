Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale are back for the round-table discussion that is the Gameweek 7 Scout Squad.

There is consensus about six players this week, with a further nine assets getting three votes apiece.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

In this article series, our in-house panel discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming round of fixtures in isolation. So, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make Friday’s Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 7 PICKS

NEALE TOM SAM MARC GK Emiliano Martinez Robert Sanchez Alisson David Raya Kepa Arrizabalaga Kepa Arrizabalaga Emiliano Martinez Kepa Arrizabalaga Mark Flekken Emiliano Martinez Mark Flekken Mark Flekken DEF Gabriel Magalhaes Gabriel Magalhaes Gabriel Magalhaes Trent Alexander-Arnold Trent Alexander-Arnold Josko Gvardiol Trent Alexander-Arnold Gabriel Magalhaes Josko Gvardiol Rayan Ait-Nouri Nathan Collins Josko Gvardiol Leif Davis Leif Davis Leif Davis Emerson Palmieri Levi Colwill Pedro Porro Pedro Porro Nathan Collins MID Bukayo Saka Bukayo Saka Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Cole Palmer Bukayo Saka Bukayo Saka Bryan Mbeumo Bryan Mbeumo Bryan Mbeumo Bryan Mbeumo Brennan Johnson Morgan Rogers Brennan Johnson Jarrod Bowen Antoine Semenyo Antoine Semenyo Antoine Semenyo Antoine Semenyo FWD Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Kai Havertz Kai Havertz Dominic Solanke Dominic Solanke Ollie Watkins Ollie Watkins Ollie Watkins Nicolas Jackson Dominic Solanke Dominic Solanke Kai Havertz Dominic Calvert-Lewin Evanilson Dominic Calvert-Lewin Liam Delap Liam Delap

Most popular picks: Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka, Bryan Mbeumo, Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland, Dominic Solanke (four), Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emiliano Martinez, Mark Flekken, Josko Gvardiol, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Leif Davis, Mohamed Salah, Kai Havertz, Ollie Watkins (three)

MARC SAID…

Is it just me, or do Wildcards always seem to start badly? Maybe it’s just a reflection of my own decision-making but it feels like every year has the same sequence of a good squad, an immediate red arrow, then some improvement once the damage is already done.

Still, nine of the names are in this 18, including Arsenal’s David Raya, Gabriel Magalhaes and Bukayo Saka. At home to Southampton, it’s a meeting of last season’s best defence and the team with fewest goals so far. Alongside the huge clean sheet potential is Gabriel’s well-known set-piece threat, which helped Saka get returns in every match until last week – typical!

The only club placed below the Saints are Wolves, so I’ve trebled up on Brentford too. Will Thomas Frank’s record-breakers score in the first minute for a fourth consecutive match? Bryan Mbeumo has done so in the latest two and is yet to either assist or take a penalty. I’ve picked a couple of their defensive names despite their lack of clean sheets so far. Mark Flekken is second-best for saves (30) and Nathan Collins has set up two goals while having three shots on target himself.

My pre-Wildcard team would’ve received last week’s Ollie Watkins, Mohamed Salah and Micky van de Ven hauls, adding to the frustration. It particularly hurts to not have Salah but I can at least select him here, fresh from Wednesday night’s goal. Then again, an early kick-off, away from home, just three days later screams trickiness.

Colleague Trent Alexander-Arnold feels fixture-proof, as are Manchester City pair Erling Haaland and Josko Gvardiol. Another to blank for the first time in Gameweek 6, there’s no reason to lose faith in the Norwegian. He’s scored 10 times in six league matches, netted on Tuesday in Bratislava and grabbed a hat-trick in last season’s equivalent home meeting with Fulham.

Over 1.2 million managers had sold Gvardiol over the last three Gameweeks, only for him to get inside the box and put the champions ahead versus Newcastle. Not that the Magpies are particularly tough to get through, hence why I’ve backed Dominic Calvert-Lewin. A year ago, Everton’s forward racked up 1.58 expected goals against them without success, before finally scoring in the second match.

Joining him up front is Dominic Solanke – someone I benched last week – because he’s facing a high-line Brighton defence that’s without Jan Paul van Hecke. It had a torrid time at Stamford Bridge and now has to fight off a Tottenham side that beats all others for big chances (26) and shots on target (43).

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson gets to be a recipient of Cole Palmer passes, which can’t be a bad thing. Although defensively strong visitors Nottingham Forest will be trying to replicate their shock Anfield victory.

The clash between West Ham and Ipswich features two of the worst three clubs for big chances, so maybe Emerson Palmieri can bag a clean sheet. However, the Hammers have gifted the fourth-most shots (69) to opponents, allowing Liam Delap to build on his brace against Aston Villa.

Let’s end with a couple of Bournemouth assets. Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks, with Antoine Semenyo being one of the few saviours from Gameweek 6’s Wildcard template. He remains number two throughout the league for goal attempts (28) and now travels to Leicester.

SAM SAID…

Last week was another of those weeks where the players who you thought were going to haul failed to shine. Even after a difficult Gameweek 6, I still think many of last week’s underwhelming selections are good picks for the final weekend before the October international break.

In goal it isn’t often I have the luxury of picking Alisson but with Cody Gakpo relatively rested and playing well, I am a little worried about potential rotation this weekend – especially as Liverpool are the early kick-off on Saturday. As a result, I am not doubling up on the attacking players and instead preferring a defensive duo. Liverpool and Alisson face a Crystal Palace side lacking confidence and without a win all season.

We saw some midweek heroics from Emi Martinez in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, which saw Aston Villa win the game and keep a clean sheet. He faces a Manchester United side who will have Bruno Fernandes after his ban was overturned but who also lack confidence. They were lucky to only lose 0-3 to Spurs last weekend.

Gabriel Magalhaes has turned into an attacking machine in recent weeks. Indeed, he was unlucky not to make it three goals in as many weeks against Leicester City in Gameweek 6. I am expecting Arsenal to return to defensive security this weekend, so there could easily be returns at both ends of the pitch for the Brazilian. This could also be true for Trent Alexander-Arnold, with his set-piece responsibility, and Pedro Porro. The Spurs right-back makes the cut after the Lilywhites recorded another clean sheet in Gameweek 6. Aside from that, Porro has created 12 chances for his teammates so far this season. Eleven attempts on goal is also more than any other defender has had.

Nathan Collins and Leif Davis both have good opportunities for clean sheets and offer attacking threat, albeit in very different ways: Collins the set-piece target, Davis the assist machine.

Into midfield, Mohamed Salah leads my picks. Whilst there might be some rotation for Liverpool after the Champions League, there won’t be in Salah’s position. The Egyptian has started every league game for Liverpool this season, playing 502 minutes. His total of 20 attempts on goal has only been trumped by two other midfielders, Eberechi Eze and Antoine Semenyo, while eight attacking returns has only been bettered by Cole Palmer.

I still don’t understand how Bukayo Saka didn’t return in Gameweek 6, especially given that he created eight chances for his Arsenal team-mates. Bryan Mbeumo is delivering the goods: he’s returned in three of the last four Gameweeks, his only blank in that period coming against Manchester City.

Brennan Johnson and Semenyo are budget enablers of dreams right now. Johnson has scored five in five in all competitions for my boys and is locked in that Spurs team, whose fixtures look really promising for goals. Semenyo only has the one good fixture left – but it’s more than attractive enough for this glorified Free Hit side.

Dominic Solanke was rested for most of the Europa League clash on Thursday and could exploit that Brighton defence if they play in the same way that they did against Chelsea. Ollie Watkins, Kai Havertz and Liam Delap were all goalscoring heroes in Gameweek 6 and all have attractive fixtures coming up. In fact, of my forward picks, only Erling Haaland failed to return last weekend!

TOM SAID…

With so few clean sheets about, it makes sense to back defenders who pose a threat at the other end of the pitch.

Pedro Porro, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Josko Gvardiol all rank among the top five defenders for shots.

Leif Davis, meanwhile, is a creative force: no FPL defender has racked up more key passes than the Ipswich left-back this season.

Elsewhere, Southampton have conceded 12 goals and kept zero clean sheets in their first six matches. Fourth in the table for possession in 2024/25, the Saints’ ‘play out from the back’ approach will surely be punished by an Arsenal outfit who amassed 4.7 xG last week.

Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz are both no-brainer selections in Gameweek 7, then.

This is a great time for Aston Villa to host Manchester United, who play in Porto on Thursday night, given the struggles of Erik ten Hag’s side. The Red Devils’ lack of compactness out of possession against Twente and Spurs has left them vulnerable to being run at, so it’s a decent match-up, you’d think, for Morgan Rogers.

I’m backing Ollie Watkins to continue his scoring streak, too.

Leicester are particularly vulnerable to chances created down their left flank, so Antoine Semenyo ought to get some joy. Like Southampton, the Foxes haven’t kept a clean sheet so far and have already shipped 12 goals.

Tottenham Hotspur attacking representation feels like a must in Gameweek 7 so Dominic Solanke gets into the picks. Brighton’s high defensive line continues to pose headaches, while Jan Paul van Hecke’s absence further weakens them.

Finally, it’s rare for me to go without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah in any given Gameweek but overlooking the pair does free up a lot of budget.

Cole Palmer consequently gets the nod, with Saturday’s clash against Nottingham Forest presenting him with another chance at a double-digit haul before the Blues’ fixtures turn for the worse.

NEALE SAID…

Many of the popular selections from last week reappear in Gameweek 7. Bournemouth and Arsenal get to face another newly promoted club, Chelsea and Brentford are at home again, and Liverpool take on another Premier League struggler.

I’d love to have included Riccardo Calafiori in this selection. The Italian has really caught the eye at full-back, popping up in some Lewis-esque advanced/inverted positions. With Ben White and Jurrien Timber being fitness concerns, there should be little doubt about his start, too. But in a home fixture against Southampton, there’s an overwhelming urge to chase the attacking returns.

Saints have conceded a league-worst six goals from set-piece situations this season; the next most is Everton with three. Russell Martin’s troops are unsurprisingly rock-bottom for set-play xG, too. It seems a match made in heaven for the towering Gabriel Magalhaes and bullet provider Bukayo Saka, whose corners have been excellent in recent weeks. Saka and Kai Havertz should have ample opportunities from open play, as well. All three of Bournemouth’s goals on Monday stemmed from the right flank (ie Saka’s). I also guarantee that Southampton’s insistence on passing out from the back will present at least one of the Gunners’ front four with a gilt-edged chance.

There’s a degree of trepidation about Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace this Saturday. Not because of the opposition – they’ve been poor – but because little more than 60 hours separates full-time in Wednesday’s clash with Bologna and kick-off at Selhurst Park.

This is Arne Slot’s first proper ‘go’ at the 12.30pm kick-off time that Jurgen Klopp despised so much. Liverpool did face Ipswich at Saturday lunchtime in Gameweek 1 but there wasn’t a midweek fixture preceding it, so it remains to be seen just how much Slot rotates – and how the Reds perform. It’s enough to put me off Messrs Gakpo and Diaz but I’ve included Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the strength of fixture alone. Oliver Glasner looked like a rabbit in headlights when interviewed after the Everton defeat. With the Palace attack not clicking and the defence unsteady, I’m trusting Liverpool to get the job done relatively comfortably despite the midweek exertions.

Trepidation is also what precedes the reveal of Pep Guardiola’s teamsheet most weeks. Erling Haaland will be on it – but who else? Rico Lewis is the only Cityzen on a three-match starting streak: does that make him fundamental to Guardiola’s set-up or is a dreaded benching looming? Perhaps the question to ask is how fearful Guardiola is of old foes Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez, and whether he tailors his backline accordingly. We saw a bit of that last week at Newcastle. Lewis is the Fantasy darling at present but Josko Gvardiol reminded us of his credentials in Gameweek 6 and I’ve sided with him here. I’d recommend this thread from City Tactics, which looks at Gvardiol’s tweaked role last weekend.

Two topics are no doubt making your ears bleed by now: Brighton’s high line and Cole Palmer.

The Seagulls’ defensive woes are being slightly blown out of proportion. We didn’t hear too many complaints about their set-up before Gameweek 6. Arsenal didn’t carve out many big chances even before the Declan Rice red card in Gameweek 3.

But, it’s undeniable that they executed the gameplan utterly atrociously at Stamford Bridge. The personnel alterations didn’t help, with the entire right-side of the defence changed due to unavailability. This is Fabian Hurzeler’s first real test after a honeymoon start, so it’ll be interesting to see what he does this weekend – and just how integral Jan Paul van Hecke was to the set-up. I’ve backed in-form Brennan Johnson (five goals in five!) and Dominic Solanke to take advantage of any short-term uncertainty.

And now, Palmer. Do you follow the points and proclaim him king of the premiums? Or you ‘double doon’? My own plan for Palmer (I am in the minority who hasn’t yet Wildcarded) was and is to sell Saka, who I’ve had all season, for the Chelsea man in Gameweek 9. I was hoping he’d keep it quiet until then…

As for the Gameweek 7 Scout Squad, I easily had room for him. But he’d be my fourth £10.0m+ pick if we’re looking at this week in isolation. Given the tight budget the Scout Picks have, going for all four premiums seemed like a bit of a cop-out – so I’ve instead highlighted the cheaper selections of Johnson, Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo for balance.

Most of my other goalkeeper and defender picks (Levi Colwill, Mark Flekken, Kepa Arrizabalaga) are partly steered by the clean sheet odds. Leif Davis and Emiliano Martinez are lower down said list but Davis is posting identical chance creation numbers to Alexander-Arnold, while West Ham’s attack hasn’t exactly been firing on all cylinders. As for Martinez, it’s merely a case of being a good time to meet belegaured Manchester United – although they at least showed a little fight on Thursday night.



