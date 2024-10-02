200
  1. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Would you move Salah > Saka this GW? Have Diaz & no Arsenal attack.

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      no

  2. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Martinez been class

  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Martinez steals the show

  4. Kiwivillan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    SCENESSSSS!!!!!

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Well done, delighted for ye

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      huge win

  5. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Well done Lille and Aston villa

  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    bayern 15th, barca 16th, madrid 17th, psg 19th, atletico 23rd, leipzig 29th, milan 32nd, ooof

  7. LarryDuff
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Dhuran makes Kanu look like a waste of a substitute

