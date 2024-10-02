151
  1. HNI
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Tottenham is going to win the league. This is the first place you read it and also probably the last place you ever gonna read about it

    1. pjomara
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      This century? Yeah, I think they've a decent chance.
      When I first started watching football, Spurs were the third last team to do the double.

      1. HNI
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        How long back was that?

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      xD

  2. Willz3y
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Salah, Minteh + Welbeck > Diaz, Mbeumo, Havertz for 3FT?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Yes

    2. goriuanx
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      What's full team?

      1. Willz3y
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        Digne Robinson Maz
        Saka Semenyo Palmer Minteh Salah
        Welbeck Haaland

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Probably look elsewhere instead of Diaz

  3. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Terrible WC GW tempted to just roll rather than rage transfer

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Gabriel, Lewis
    Saka, Mbuemo, Diaz, Semenyo
    Haaland, DCL, Jacko

    Fab, Rogers, Davis, VDB

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Roll, teams looks good

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Join the club of many! roll and play Rogers for DCL imo, United are trash

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Newcastle are struggling with injuries and maybe other things at the back, so DCL should get a goal or more.

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Roll

    4. goriuanx
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Patience

    5. Sloth is your man!
        21 mins ago

        Same here and I -4 Saka out back to Palmer in pure rage! Now I realise I'm a knee-jerking idiot and like Goriuanx just commented; patience is key in this game.

    6. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Diaz -> Foden punt?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Wait. See if he gets regular minutes

      2. goriuanx
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        If Foden is confirmed starting why not

    7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Looks ok? 0.8 ITB. No FTs

      Raya
      TAA Porro Konsa
      Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo
      Haaland Solanke Havertz

      Matthews ESR Greaves THB

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        G2G

      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        GTG.

    8. goriuanx
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Salah sellers to be punished over the coming weeks in my opinion

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Haven't considered taking him out once.

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Sold him for Haaland

      3. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Yeah I sold him. Sure I'll be trying to get him back for Brighton

      4. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Keep getting him through FOMO but this time I'm done with Salah, will still haul occasionally but not the player he once was

    9. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      1 FT and 2.7m ITB. Really not keen on holding Henderson over the next few but also want to get in on Arsenal attacking returns. No viable route to Saka and so..

      A - Henderson & Eze > Raya & Trossard for -4
      B - Eze & Mateta > Trossard & Havertz for -4
      C - Other suggestion?

      Henderson
      Gabriel - Konsa - Robinson
      Eze - Diaz - Palmer - Mbuemo
      Haaland - Mateta - Wood

      Valdi - Winks - Myko - Mosquero

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        B will probably pay off almost immediately. B IMO.

        Open Controls
    10. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Guys, how can I get some Arsenal coverage here without losing Salah? 1FT and 0.0 ITB.

      Sanchez
      TAA | Gabriel | Milenkovic
      Salah | Diaz | Mbeumo | Semenyo | Rogers
      Haaland | Jackson

      SUBS: Muric | Mykolenko, Greaves, Stewart

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Diaz to Trossard/Martinelli

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Any preference on which? I think I prefer Trossard but not sure if he's a minutes risk etc.

          1. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            I prefer Tross of the two. Not sure Martinelli is that secure minutes wise himself tbh.

            1. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Cheers, I prefer Trossard as well, seems to be more clinical. Has he been starting up front or is that Havertz?

              Open Controls
              1. Jet5605
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Not sure as I haven't seen their last two games.

    11. Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      i know utd is awful atm, but they got really nice games after this one
      bruno tempting?

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Only if you enjoy constant disappointment - there's far better options and for cheaper.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Maybe when the new manager bounce comes around...

        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          I'm gonna LOL so hard if the new manager is Southgate

    12. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      2 FTs
      Already have Saka but looking to double up on Arsenal attack.
      Would you move Diaz to Trossard / Martinelli?

      Diaz - Saka - Mbuemo - Semenyo - Rogers
      Watkins - Haaland - (Stewart).

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Probably no as I think Merino will start soon as left 8 and impact Martinelli/Trossard mins

    13. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Romero or Tarkowski?

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Romero.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Neither - better cheaper options like VDV or Mykolenko

      3. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        romero

    14. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Eze to Trossard/Martinelli worth it with 1 FT?

      I have no Arsenal attacking cover and selling Salah for Saka seems a bit short-term.

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Definitely - question is which.

      2. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Might swap to Trossard. Would be a bit worried rested Sterling might open against Southampton.

      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Trossard. WC12 plan probably.

