539
539 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Brighton sun on another one of their made up players

    Open Controls
    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      *sub on

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Jog on, sun

        Open Controls
    2. FantasyTony
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Jakub Richtmann was the jewel of Schalke's academy a couple of years ago

      Open Controls
  2. Random Name
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    spurs playing it round the back like they're 3-1 up

    Open Controls
  3. jamichael
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best 7M midfielder? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Do they have to be exactly £7m?

      Open Controls
      1. jamichael
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        7M or under.

        Open Controls
        1. Hooky
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          BJ if taking into account fixtures

          Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      BJ

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      BJ need a bit more for Jota

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Martinelli. If he starts.

      Open Controls
      1. jtreble
        • 8 Years
        just now

        “If he starts.”

        Lol, :).

        Open Controls
    5. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      BJ

      Open Controls
    6. fedolefan
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Shopping in this bracket. Think Gundowagon is calling me.

      Open Controls
    7. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Johnson seems a potential must have

      Open Controls
  4. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    Is Brennan really essential. Cant get any baps

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      ESSENTIAL

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      6 in 6 show me someone with those numbers

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thats the past. Whats his future?

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          His future is an even better run of fixtures than when he got 6 in 6

          Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Late for the train, use the bus

          Open Controls
  5. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Who scores more over these games?

    A) Maddison: WHU, AVL, IPS
    B) Jota: CHE, BHA, AVL

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Maddi

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jota

      Open Controls
  6. R.C.
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Ange needs sacking too then?

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyTony
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      can't sack a mate, mate

      Open Controls
  7. Glad He Ate Her
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Does Solanke get more goals than last year?

    Open Controls
    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      No
      Goals get shared around more

      Open Controls
    3. Flanno
        12 mins ago

        Certainly not if he continues playing as a central midfielder...

        Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Mate.

      Open Controls
    5. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Absolutely terrible from spurs, beyond words.

      Open Controls
      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Just season chokers

        Open Controls
      2. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        Gives Utd a break from the publicity for an hour

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Will probably bring up MU somehow

          Open Controls
      3. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        I’m actually a convinced a different team came out for the second half, not even joking

        Open Controls
    6. JBG
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Spurs going down under...

      I'll grab my coat

      Open Controls
    7. Tigers Time
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      What's the betting Ange rips into a reporter for asking how they lost a two nil lead

      Open Controls
      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yea he needs to calm it down he’s beginning to feel the pressure

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Or the betting Ange can actually look at the reporter in the eyes, rather than at the ground

        Open Controls
    8. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      6 points from 3 today.

      Utter garbage

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        12 from 3

        Open Controls
      2. JohnnyRev7
        • 14 Years
        just now

        35 from 5 according to Raga.

        Yes, I'm gloating. First gloat of the season... at GW7.

        Hopefully back for another in GW14 with ungloatable, dismal performances in between.

        Open Controls
    9. fedolefan
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Really need to spend the premium for Trent. All these Gvards and Porros ain't cutting it.

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Not sure - other way round last week

        Open Controls
        1. fedolefan
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Dunno, Trent has only 1 assist and he's still top. The others are crap even though they had a good week last week.

          Open Controls
          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            2m more though

            Open Controls
            1. fedolefan
              • 10 Years
              10 mins ago

              1m and 1.5m. And i've had trash like Kudus in my team from GW4. Could down him and up one def.

              Open Controls
      2. R.C.
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Konate says hi

        Open Controls
        1. fedolefan
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          He's good and better than Robbo. I went cheap with Robbo but it backfired this week and was kinda forced into a Robbo -> Gvard move.

          Open Controls
      3. KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        RAN?

        Open Controls
    10. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      2 weeks to think about my 2FT.

      Thinking:
      Keeping TAA and Diaz
      Doing Watkins + Semenyo -> Solanke + BJ

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Already used mine. Was getting priced out.

        Open Controls
    11. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Minteh and Welbeck saving the week, no idea how Spurs threw that away though

      Open Controls
    12. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Saka, Boomo, BJ & Trent saving my week, 7 floaters inc Robot C 🙁

      Open Controls
    13. jon.terry.tfh
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      please kindly comment on my wc draft

      Onana/fabianski
      konate gabriel colwill faes van Der ven
      Johnson saka mbemo McNeil Palmer
      Wood Haaland 4.5 fodder
      0 ITB

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        That’s GW7’s points, who’s scoring WK8?

        Open Controls
    14. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Anyone else scrapping plans to get Solanke and/or Porro after that? Solanke just isn't the focal point I thought he'd be. Attacking points seem to be shared around. Got BJ this week and that will do me.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Who the hell was planning on getting Porro????

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I did consider it. Briefly.

          Open Controls
      2. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Well for what it’s worth I’m selling no matter what. Definitely no Harry Kane! BJ seems to be the only one I’d consider

        Open Controls
      3. Flanno
          13 mins ago

          No need to throw in the bragging part about your sexual exploits at the end mate.

          Open Controls
        • Fabreghastly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yes, I'm happy Maddison only and looking to stick with my team as is for the next few GWs, if possible

          Open Controls
        • Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Spurs are much much better at home.

          Open Controls
      4. WVA
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Spurs or United worse?

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Flip a coin

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Both have stubborn managers as well, who won't change despite it not working

            Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          We saw last week

          Open Controls
        3. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          at least with Man U no one is expecting anything.

          Open Controls
      5. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        "Spurs are good at defeding now" - No one with a brain ever

        Open Controls
        1. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          defending*

          Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Playing Man Utd doesn't count

          Open Controls
      6. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Nice 3 bonus for Maddison, cannot believe he’s less than 5% owned

        Open Controls
        1. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          You should’ve brought him in then

          Open Controls
          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            I have in draft lol

            Open Controls
            1. Haalander
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Good pick

              Open Controls
      7. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        I’ll take 52 considering I’m Sakaless

        Open Controls
      8. The Mandalorian
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Finally inside the top 4 million.

        Not all heroes wear capes.

        Open Controls
      9. Sospeter
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Any chance Mitoma gets back first assist

        Open Controls
      10. Vazza
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Savinho => Brennan Johnson

        For free.

        Good move?

        Open Controls
      11. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Decent week considering no Saka, save again?

        Muric
        Porro | Lewis | Robinson
        Salah | Palmer | Mbeumo | Semenyo | Rogers
        Haaland | Havertz

        Fabianski | Greaves | Van Den Berg | Stewart

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Vazza
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          No Brennan?

          Open Controls
          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            No unless I sell Mbeumo

            Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.