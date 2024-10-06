The final fixture of Gameweek 7 takes place at 16:30 BST, as Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Amex Stadium.

Fabian Hurzeler makes two changes from the side that lost 4-2 at Chelsea last week, as Joel Veltman and Yankuba Minteh come in for Pervis Estupinan and Mats Wieffer.

It should lead to a tactical reshuffle, with Ferdi Kadıoglu moving over to left-back.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are unchanged.

That means Destiny Udogie is fit to start despite coming off at Manchester United.

Son Heung-min misses out as expected, with Ange Postecoglou saying on Friday he was “unlikely” to recover in time due to a hamstring injury.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Kadioglu, Minteh, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Mitoma, Rutter, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Estupinan, Igor, Ayari, Enciso, Gruda, Wieffer, Ferguson

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson, Werner, Solanke

Subs: Forster, Dragusin, Gray, Spence, Sarr, Bissouma, Bergvall, Moore, Lankshear



