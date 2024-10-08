Konsa, Mainoo + Gibbs-White injuries: Latest after England exits

England interim head coach Lee Carsley has lost three members of his England side due to injury.

Ezri Konsa (£4.5m), Kobbie Mainoo (£5.2m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.3m) have all withdrawn from the Three Lions squad ahead of Thursday’s clash with Greece.

Like many of the withdrawals that we’ll see over the next fortnight, Mainoo’s exit from the England camp sounds precautionary.

The Red Devils say that the midfielder has been “managing an issue” of late. Mainoo missed last Thursday’s draw with Porto before lasting 85 minutes of the stalemate at Villa Park.

Konsa was injured early on in that match in the West Midlands – and his issue could potentially be a bit more serious.

Unai Emery said after the game that he didn’t know whether Konsa’s issue was a “big or small” injury.

Should he be ruled out for any length of time, then the expected minutes of Diego Carlos (£4.5m) and Matty Cash (£4.4m) will surely get a boost.

As for Gibbs-White, he landed awkwardly on his ankle during Nottingham Forest’s draw with Chelsea at the weekend.

Scans have reportedly only revealed a “sprain”, so there’s still a chance he could be back for the Gameweek 8 clash against Crystal Palace.

