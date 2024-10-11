After the excitement of back-to-back Double Gameweeks followed by a goal-stuffed Gameweek 9, it’s inevitable that EFL Fantasy managers would encounter a quieter period.

Blank Gameweek 10 will be a new challenge for managers before things pick back up again after the international break.

This week, there’s no Championship football. Indeed, there are only two surviving League One ties. But there’s still plenty of fun to be had.

Here, we pick out our favourite Fantasy EFL players and clubs via the weekly Scout Picks.

And remember, it’s never too late to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game for the oldest association football league in the world.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 10 SCOUT PICKS: STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

Glenn Morris (G) is our Scout Picks selection between the sticks in Blank Gameweek 10 of Fantasy EFL.

The Gillingham goalkeeper received nominations across the board in the Scout Squad. League Two’s joint leaders are at home to a struggling Accrington Stanley, who have just one win from their nine matches so far.

By comparison, Morris has racked up four clean sheets and 18 saves in his seven appearances for the Gills so far this season. He has conceded just four goals.

DEFENDERS

Another easy inclusion in our final picks is Theo Vassell (D). His high-flying Barrow side face League Two bottom dwellers Morecambe at home in Blank Gameweek 10.

Over his opening 10 fixtures, Vassell has scored three goals, kept four clean sheets and made 50 clearances. The defender has notched up three double-digit hauls already, helping to propel the Bluebirds to joint top of the league on points.

Mickey Demetriou (D), meanwhile, is another straightforward selection. The Crewe stopper has racked up 78 clearances en route to a game-leading 84 total points so far. This is enough to warrant a nod despite his side’s trip to a Doncaster outfit four places up in the table.

As well as bagging five double-digit returns in the last six weeks, the 34-year-old is part of a Railwaymen backline which has conceded just three times in the seven matches since their loss to Chesterfield way back in Gameweek 2.

MIDFIELDERS

Kwame Poku (M) makes it into the Scout Picks for Peterborough’s showdown against Rotherham.

Poku has been the Posh’s talisman and comes into Blank Gameweek 10 off the back of a 13-point haul against Stevenage. That match saw him grab a goal, an assist and ping out four key passes. He’s an ever-present for his side and looks primed to add to his six goals so far this season.

The other midfield slot in this week’s Scout Picks goes to Daniel Crowley (M). The Notts County man has had a quieter last few weeks. However, hauls of 17 and 18 points before that prove he’s a man capable of delivering in style when the time is right.

With three goals, three assists, three interceptions and 18 key passes so far, Crowley has shown that he presents multiple avenues to points. He also plays in the 12:30 kick-off this week, meaning he could be a solid vice-captaincy option using the armband switcheroo.

FORWARDS

Andy Cook (F) makes this week’s Scout Picks. His Bradford City side stare down a winnable tie against Tranmere Rovers.

Cook has delivered two of his five league goals in the last three games. He also has decent underlying stats, with 14 shots on target alongside his 10 key passes.

Alassana Jatta (F) rounds out our Blank Gameweek 10 selections. The Notts County frontman gears up for a visit to Chesterfield.

He’s admittedly been in and out of the starting line-up a bit so far this season. However, four goals and two assists in the last five league matches means Jatta is – barring any line-up news to the contrary – worth the risk. Especially as an option to get amongst the goals against a newly-promoted Chesterfield side who are eight places below County in the League Two table.

And of course, given EFL Fantasy allows managers to swap players in or out after line-ups are released. Should Jatta be benched then his likely replacement, Jodi Jones (F), is another viable candidate, having also tallied four goals and two assists this season.

CLUB PICKS

A pair of (what would appear to be) home bankers influence our two chosen clubs this week. Gillingham and Barrow make the grade for our Blank Gameweek 10 Scout Picks.

In both instances it’s a fairly simple case of ‘top vs bottom’, with both of our selected clubs sitting joint-top of League Two on points (19 apiece) and facing second-last-placed Accrington Stanley and winless bottom side Morecambe, respectively – serving up ample opportunity for some bonus points.



