Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Blank Gameweek 10

Having binged on two Double Gameweeks in DGW7 and DGW8 and then followed that up with a dramatic goal-stuffed GW9, it’s only fitting that a little abstinence should be on the cards before we pile our fantasy plates high once again for DGW11. Hence, we face a blank Gameweek 10, with just 12 fixtures to pick from, 10 in League Two and the remaining two from League One. Here we give our Fantasy EFL Scout Squad picks.



Despite a slightly slimmer menu, our regular Scout Squad pundits (and occasional stand-in Chris covering for Lewis) have still managed to serve up some discord, with a range of different selections.

INTRODUCING THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Louis, Sam H, Chris (standing in for Lewis) and Scott – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three Goalkeepers (GKs)

Three Defenders (Ds)

Three Midfielders (Ms)

Three Forwards (Fs)

Four Winning Teams

FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: FANTASY EFL PLAYERS FOR BGW10

Chris James Scott Worrall Louis Roberts Sam Harding GK Glenn Morris Glenn Morris Owen Goodman Alex Bass GK Wyll Stanway Wyll Stanway Glen Morris Glenn Morris GK Filip Marschall Owen Goodman Wyll Stanway Filip Marschall DEF Mickey Demetriou Theo Vassell Theo Vassell Max Clark DEF Theo Vassell Robbie Mckenzie Riley Harbottle Theo Vassell DEF Robbie McKenzie Mickey Demetriou Anthony O Connor Mickey Demetriou MID Luke Molyneux Kwame Poku Luke Molyneux Kwame Poku MID Daniel Crowley Armani Little Daniel Crowley Luke Molyneux MID Kwame Poku Dan Crowley Kwame Poku Aaron Wildig FOR Alassana Jatta Bobby Pointon Andy Cook Andy Cook FOR Shilow Tracey Alassana Jatta Omar Bugiel Malik Mothersille FOR Malik Mothersille Andy Cook Alassana Jatta Alassana Jatta TEAM 1 Barrow Bradford City Wimbledon Barrow TEAM 2 Gillingham Barrow Barrow Gillingham TEAM 3 Grimsby Town Mk Dons Gillingham Doncaster Rovers TEAM 4 Newport County Gillingham Notts County Newport County

CHRIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

None of the League One teams is really appealing this week when it comes to goalies, so my first choice in nets is Gillingham ‘keeper Glen Morris (G). Despite a few reversals in recent weeks I’m confident that the joint league leaders can return to form this week at home to struggling Accrington Stanley.

In a similar vein when it comes to targeting struggling sides, Barrow’s game at home to a rock-bottom Morecambe side who are yet to win a game and have only scored 8 goals seems like too good an opportunity to miss. The only challenge is knowing who’ll definitely start, most recently it’s been Wyll Stanway (G).

DEFENDERS

When it comes to defence, there’s only one name who’s absolutely nailed to the team sheet – Mickey Demetriou (D), Crewe’s king of the clearance has totted up a huge 78 clearances, which together with clean sheets, tackles and the odd goal has seen him return a massive 84 points! Doncaster away may not be the easiest tie, but then again neither was Gillingham who they kept to a clean sheet last week!

I’m potentially doubling up on the Barrow defence as well against low-scoring Morecambe and hoping Theo Vassell (D) adds to his four clean sheets, but also keeping a space open for Robbie McKenzie (D) of Gillingham, who’s been a consistent performer as part of what was, until recently, a solid defence.

MIDFIELDERS

Up front I must admit I’m struggling a little. I’ve got a third Crewe asset (can’t have them all in my final line-up obviously), in the form of Shilow Tracey (F), who’s in hot form after scoring a brace against Gillingham. I’d like some Notts County attack, and opting for Alassana Jatta (F) over Jodi Jones for rotation reasons (but expect to be disappointed and will definitely need to check the line-ups this week!), and then a bit of a punt on Peterborough’s Malik Mothersille (F) as my only other League One selection.

CLUB PICKS

When it comes to clubs, for the purpose of the squad I’m going for the usual mix of home bankers – Gillingham (vs Accrington Stanley) and Barrow (vs Morecambe) look the safest bets in ‘top vs bottom’ match-ups – as well as some riskier away match-ups, in the form of Grimsby Town (vs Salford City) and Newport County (away vs Harrogate).

SAM H SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

The defensive assets I have backed this week are all likely to be popular amongst the Fantasy EFL community. The first defender I have opted for is Gillingham’s Max Clark (D). Clark has provided some defensive masterclasses this season, there is no doubt that he will be eager to provide a top performance from a defensive perspective, with a clean sheet extremely on the cards for his side!



Alongside the Gills defender has to be Mickey Demeriou (D). His overall points tally of 84 says it all. Crewe face a challenging opponent in Doncaster Rovers, but this is likely to mean that the defender can secure multiple defensive contributions, whilst also posing a threat at the top end of the pitch. He currently has one assist (+3) and one goal (+7) to his name, despite the defensive role he plays.



The final defender I have opted for is Barrow’s Theo Vassell (D). Barrow have been in flying form since the start of the campaign and sit in 3rd place with Gameweek 10 approaching. This weekend they take on bottom of the league table, Morecambe, at home. The Shrimps are still yet to secure a win in League Two. Therefore, he has a great opportunity of a clean sheet, as well as defensive contributions, also being able to offer an attacking dynamic. He is certainly a great option for this Blank Gameweek with no Championship defenders available and limited League One assets.

MIDFIELDERS

In the middle I have backed the trio of Luke Molyneux (M), Kwame Poku (M) and Aaron Wildig (M). Molyneux was back amongst the goals in his side’s last outing when they hit three past Grimsby Town. Next up they host Crewe Alexandra who are also in great form. If they can secure consecutive victories then Molyneux will likely play a pivotal role, which means a great opportunity for him to extend his current goal involvement tally of five goals (+30) and two assists (+6).

Kwame Poku (M) has been the key man for Peterborough United, securing six goals (+36) and one assist (+3) this season. At home to Rotherham, the Posh have a great chance of consecutive victories and if this is the case, then Poku will certainly be back amongst the goals!

My final midfield man is more of a defensive asset from a Fantasy EFL perspective, with Newport County’s Aaron Wildig (M) the man I will be backing. Wildig has secured four goals (+24) this season, but has managed a considerable 10 interceptions, which has provided his backers 20 points. Another great asset for Gameweek 10 when his side travels to Harrogate Town.

FORWARDS

The three attackers I have backed for Gameweek 10 are Bradford City’s Andy Cook (F), Peterborough United’s Malik Mothersville (F) and finally Notts County’s talisman, Allassana Jatta (F). All three forwards have been heavily amongst the goals this season, but Cook is the man I believe is most likely to extend his current goal tally this weekend. He added another one when his side beat Newport County 3-1 on Monday night so is full of confidence going into Gameweek 10. Furthermore, with a winnable tie against Tranmere Rovers, it would be surprising to see the forward blank this week.

CLUB PICKS

The four club picks are mostly based on their league position and their Gameweek 10 opponents. The first of my club selections is Gillingham who I am certain will be too strong for Accrington Stanley to cause them any problems. A great chance for the Gills to turn around their current form of two consecutive defeats.

The next side I am backing this week is Doncaster Rovers who breezed past Grimsby Town in their last match, so they should be full of confidence when they take on Crewe Alexandra in front of their home faithful. My third selection belongs to Newport County. Although they suffered defeat against Bradford City on Monday night, I have high expectations that they can return to winning ways against Harrogate Town in Gameweek 10.

My final club pick is with Barrow. The Bluebirds face Morecambe who sit bottom of the league and I am certain that Barrow will secure all three points, with a clean sheet also extremely likely for the home side! Certainly a high potential of securing the maximum nine points for a home club pick in this one.

LOUIS R SAID…

CLUB PICKS

There are limited sides to back this week due to the international break. But, I have decided to back AFC Wimbledon who face Carlisle at home, a venue they have won every single one of their matches at this season. I’m also backing third place Barrow this week – a home match against a Morecambe team who have failed to win any of their matches so far this season could mean potential for them to climb even higher. Second place Gillingham and 5th place Notts County fill up the remainder of my four teams. Gillingham have a home meeting against second from bottom Accrington where-as I fancy Notts County to bounce back with a win against Chesterfield next up.

GOALKEEPERS

With the above in mind it will comes as no surprise that I have backed Wimbledon’s Owen Goodman, Gillingham’s Glenn Morris and Barrow’s Wyll Stanway, all of whom could have solid clean sheet potential this week.

DEFENDERS

My defender picks are also mostly reflective of my team selections. Barrow’s Theo Vassell stands out this week. As well as clean sheet potential Vassell has produced three goals and one assist this season, showing his attacking potential.

The best route into the Wimbledon backline is Riley Harbottle who has averaged more than four clearances per game this campaign. But I also think Anthony O’Connor could be a great pick. Harrogate play a home match against Newport this week and when considering the Welsh sides poor away form, it could be a good opportunity for a clean sheet. O’ Connor has been a brilliant asset so far and goes into his next game off the back of hitting 11 clearances in the previous round.

MIDFIELDERS

I have opted for a lot of the usual suspects in midfield. Daniel Crowley has been quiet recently in terms of output but his side play in the 12:30 kick off which means Crowley could be a good vice captaincy option using the armband switcheroo. Crowley is also hugely explosive and has proved that so far this season.

I also think Luke Molyneux has plenty of promise. Doncaster play Crewe next which could be tough but they play the match at home after winning their last two league matches. Molyneux was back amongst the goals in Gameweek 9, which saw his tally hit five goals and two assists in just nine matches this season.

Completing the midfield I have opted for Kwame Poku. Peterborough may be inconsistent in terms of results but they have also netted at least four goals in their last six league matches. Contributing towards that scoring form was Poku who has managed four goals and one assist during the same period.

FORWARDS

It’s slim pickings up front this week, forwards are no doubt going to be difficult for most managers, who may opt to just play one up top. That said, I was drawn to Bradford City’s Andy Cook who has amassed an impressive seven goals and one assist this campaign.

Joining him in my selection is AFC Wimbledon’s Omar Bugiel. Bugiel may not be the most prolific striker avalaible this week but his minutes look good and his side have won every single one of their matches at home this season which is where they play this week, and the Lebannon international has collected four goal contributions so far, which is a solid return.

My final striker pick is going to be Alassana Jatta. Notts County lost their most recent match but I think they could bounce back this week. Leading the line is likely to be Jatta who has banked four goals and two assists in his last five league matches.

SCOTT SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

The first keeper I have selected is Owen Goodman. Wimbledon have conceded the joint least goals in the league with five. They also play a Carlisle United team who are 17th for goals scored in the league, only scoring 10 goals all season, this is enough for me to believe Goodman is a good selection. The second keeper I have opted for is Wyll Stanway. Barrow have only conceded seven goals all season and play a Morecambe team who have only scored eight. Glenn Morris is the last pick in a Gillingham team who may be out of form, but have a great fixture against Accrington; a team that sits twentieth in the table.

DEFENDERS

The defenders I have selected are: Vassell, Mckenzie and Demetriou. Theo Vassell is my first selection. He is the top scoring defender for Barrow, he already has 75 points this season and with their game against Morecambe, this weekend should be the perfect opportunity to add to that.

Next up I’m going for Robbie Mckenzie. This is based on his impressive start to the season, but also that he offers an extra bonus playing in midfield, providing attacking threat which has led him to already register one goal this season.

Last, but by no means least, is Mickey Demetriou, the top scoring player in Fantasy EFL at the moment! This is largely due to him constantly scoring bonus points through clearances, something I expect him to be able to provide more of this weekend.

MIDFIELDERS

My midfield selections are Poku, Little and Crowley. Kwame Poku is Peterborough’s talisman and already has six goals plus one assist this season and faces a good fixture against Rotherham.

The second midfielder I have gone for this week is Armani Little, due to consistent scoring, which is mainly down to the interception points he manages to claim from each game.

Daniel Crowley is my final midfield pick, he already has three goals and three assists this season and like Poku, is the talisman of a Notts County side that I’m expecting to do well.

FORWARDS

My three forward options are Pointon, Jatta and Cook. Bradford’s Bobby Pointon is a potentially lucrative differential this week. He plays a poor Tranmere side and with a goal and assist in his most recent game, could offer a distinct route to points.

Second in the list is Alassana Jatta, with Jodi Jones injured, Jatta has taken the reigns at the top of the Notts County attack, which makes him a great option this week in a game I expect them to win.

Finally I’ve plumped for Andy Cook. He leads the Bradford attack, is the main penalty taker and is usually there or thereabouts when the Bantams get on the scoresheet.

CLUB PICKS

The four teams I have selected are: Bradford City, Barrow, MK Dons and Gillingham. Bradford have gone through a tricky spell, but after a 3-1 over Newport, I think there’s potential their fortunes are about to change. They also play a Tranmere team, who have struggled for form, as of late, with no wins in their last five games.

Barrow recovered from their own tough spell with a 2-1 over Cheltenham at the weekend. They also play a Morecambe team, who have struggled so far this season and sit bottom of the league.

MK Dons is my third pick and this is down to one main factor: Scott Lindsay. He is a great manager at this level after talking Crawley up and since he has come in at MK Dons, we have seen a real upturn in their results, getting a 5-1 win in their first week and a 1-1 in their second game – I expect this form to continue.



Last on the list is Gillingham. This is less of a differential pick but equally could be massively effective. Although Gillingham’s results have been poor as of late, they play an Accrington team, who sit 23rd in the league, and have only won once this season, so I expect this to be an easy win for the Gills this weekend.



