309
  1. Totally J
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Good evening all. Any obvious moves here. Have 3ft in the bank. Thinking of rolling again

    Raya
    Lewis TAA VDV
    Palmer saka salah rogers Mbuemo
    Watkins DCL

    Konsa VDB Pedro 0.1 itb

    1. chelseabrad
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Roll away!

  2. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Do you think that Martinelli will start?

    1. Totally J
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Plumbers Pan
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Martinelli out for who similar price ? 1ft
      Have B J
      Maybe looking away from Spurs ?

    3. Lemongrab
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      No. Small Bournemouth pitch feels more like a Trossard game anyway even without the injury doubt

  3. chelseabrad
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Winks (sou)
    B) ESR (AVL)
    C) Myko (ips)

    Leaning on B with A first sub (also have Saka)

    1. Totally J
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Yep. No brainer

      1. chelseabrad
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. Lemongrab
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Easy a

  4. dimitros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    DCL to Solanke

    A) This week
    B) Next week

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Next

  5. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    4ft, 0itb.

    Gtg including bench order?

    Flekken
    Gab Aina Myko
    Salah Saka Mbuemo Dibling
    Haaland Solanke DCL

    B: Semenyo, Greaves, RAN

  6. AF90
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Saliba & Stewart OUT & Lewis & Delap IN (2FTs & bench Semenyo)??

  7. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    A. Downgrade DCL to Delap, Welbeck or Raul to afford Konsa to Lewis?

    B. Or just Konsa to Van de Ven?

  8. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Yep, not a great team at the minute, had a solid start, WC’s a couple of weeks ago and scored poorly since…2 FT’s in the bank, tempted to just stick again and have 3 in my pocket. Thoughts?

    Flekken
    TAA Porro Saliba Mazraoui
    Rogers ESR Salah
    Watkins Vardy Haaland (c)

    Sanchez Winks Harwood Semenyo

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Isn't Maz out long term?

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Back in training

      2. Voronins Pony Tail
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Well he’s not flagged but no idea, thought he was back??

        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Yea sorry, should have checked, he's back in training now so should be fine.

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      You need to strengthen your midfield I think, maybe Salah to Palmer then Semenyo to Johnson or Madison if you can afford it.

      1. Voronins Pony Tail
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        100%, I just have a strong feeling for Salah this week outscoring Palmer

  9. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Mazraoui (BRE)
    B) Robinson (AVL)

    1. Red Generals
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Tricky one. A shades it if plays for me as it's Watkins Vs Mbeumo for goal threat and AVL seem like more likely to score.

  10. cruzex
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    who to play?

    Cash, mylolenko or greeves?

  11. cruzex
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    the people has said that martinelli wont start...

    Would you do -8 to sell martinelli to buy foden?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Let's assume they're right and the move is simple an additional hit to the one you've made already. Yes, it's worth a hit.

  12. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Robertson, Gabriel, Saliba, milenkovic, greaves

    Which 3 to start?

  13. JÆKS ⭐
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Playing Dibling against Leicester at home.
    Keeping faith in Diaz and playing Trent.

    Stubborn thinking or would Trent, Dibling to Aina, BJ be a better move?

  14. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    L. Davis or Hall? If you had to pick one

  15. ZeBestee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Would you do Salah + Robbo + 4.5 fwd 》》》Son + Porro + Solanke for -4

  16. Inverted into midfield
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Get Watkins or Solanke. 1FT. Cheers can’t decide.

    1. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Solanke for the run.

  17. cruzex
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    https://x.com/fpltommygun/status/1847348300107616650?s=46&t=i1t6O2FcyTnnnYHKnnDydA

    Where is martinelli?

  18. Danstoke82
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Evening all

    Saka > Son 1FT.

    Yay or Nay?

