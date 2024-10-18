We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks for Gameweek 8 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

The Scout Picks are partly chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

But as ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

The game’s second-highest-scoring goalkeeper, Arsenal’s David Raya (£5.6m), gets the nod between the posts.

The shut-outs may have dried up of late, but over the season, the Spaniard has brought in three clean sheets, seven save points and six bonuses.

An away trip to Bournemouth, who have failed to score in three of their last four matches, could be a great way for Raya to get back on track.

DEFENDERS





