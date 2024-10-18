Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale are back for the round-table discussion that is the Gameweek 8 Scout Squad.

There is consensus about six players this week, with a further half-dozen assets getting three votes apiece.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

In this article series, our in-house panel discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming round of fixtures in isolation. So, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make Friday’s Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 8 PICKS

NEALE TOM SAM MARC GK David Raya David Raya David Raya Dean Henderson Matz Sels Mads Hermansen Mads Hermansen Mads Hermansen Bart Verbruggen Andre Onana Matz Sels Arijanet Muric DEF Gabriel Magalhaes Pedro Porro Pedro Porro Pedro Porro Pedro Porro Josko Gvardiol Trent Alexander-Arnold Gabriel Magalhaes Rico Lewis Trent Alexander-Arnold Josko Gvardiol Josko Gvardiol Nikola Milenkovic Leif Davis Leif Davis Leif Davis Leif Davis Alex Moreno James Justin Ola Aina MID Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Brennan Johnson Phil Foden Bukayo Saka Bukayo Saka Bryan Mbeumo Anthony Gordon Phil Foden Phil Foden Bruno Fernandes Brennan Johnson Brennan Johnson Bryan Mbeumo Tyler Dibling Emile Smith Rowe Dwight McNeil Dwight McNeil FOR Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Dominic Solanke Dominic Solanke Dominic Solanke Dominic Solanke Kai Havertz Kai Havertz Kai Havertz Ollie Watkins Chris Wood Chris Wood Liam Delap Danny Welbeck Liam Delap Liam Delap Ollie Watkins Liam Delap

Most popular picks: Pedro Porro, Leif Davis, Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Dominic Solanke, Liam Delap (four), David Raya, Mads Hermansen, Josko Gvardiol, Phil Foden, Brennan Johnson, Kai Havertz (three)

MARC SAID…

To me, it makes sense to go all-in on champions Man City when they face the last-placed team that’s also conceded the most goals. Erling Haaland may have disappointed many with two consecutive blanks but Wolves are his favourite Premier League opponent – he scored past them four times in May, taking him to eight from four meetings. Crazy numbers.

Team-mate Phil Foden got his first league start in Gameweek 7, suggesting he is ready to get going for 2024/25. At some point, he’ll remind FPL managers just how devastating he can be. Buy the 24-year-old while he’s still a differential. Meanwhile, the Josko Gvardiol selection is based on one fixture rather than Man City’s uncanny ability to always concede that one goal.

Another triple-up focuses on Ipswich at home to Everton. Liam Delap has netted three times in two matches and gets to attack the many crosses of left-back Leif Davis. The latter not only assisted 18 times in last season’s Championship but he’s currently the leading defender for chances created (17) and big chances created (five). Furthermore, no team has conceded more crosses from their right flank than Everton, so Davis could feast. Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is hoping to pick up his second clean sheet.

Elsewhere, I’ve chosen two players from both North London outfits. I reckon Bukayo Saka will be fine for their trip to Bournemouth. The England star bounced back from his first blank of the season by grabbing a goal and two assists versus Southampton. The best overall for setting up attempts (27) and big chances (12), he’s also joint-fourth for shots (25).

I’m one of those with two defensive Gunners, feeling a bit let down by their leakiness at home to two promoted sides. However, let’s not respond with anything rash, Gabriel Magalhaes is still a great option.

Spurs kick off the weekend at home to West Ham. No team has more expected goals (xG, 15.03) or box shots (88) than Ange Postecoglou’s lot. Dominic Solanke spearheads the attack, recently bringing in a steady stream of returns but surely ready to explode. Full-back Pedro Porro seems subdued compared to his usual high standards yet is still an attacking threat.

My final eight picks come from different sides, starting with Mohamed Salah. I tip him to succeed, knowing that former club Chelsea will be without suspended defender Marc Cucurella.

One of the more surprising statistics of 2024/25 is that Fulham have allowed the fewest big chances (nine) of everyone. But I still see Ollie Watkins scoring past them, just like last season’s three occurrences. Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has six strikes from the opening seven matches and certainly won’t fear a trip to Manchester United, who’ve lost 3-0 in their last couple of home games.

It’s also been a strong start for Danny Welbeck, scoring four times. Brighton have at least a pair of goals from each of their previous three outings and get to face Newcastle – a backline that’s conceded the fourth-most shots (113) so far.

Ola Aina and Dean Henderson are Monday night opponents in a potentially tight game, whereas Leicester’s Mads Hermansen is on the most saves (34). The Foxes thrashed Southampton 5-0 and 4-1 last season.

Finally, Dwight McNeil. He’s shining in a new ‘number 10’ role, delivering recent hauls of 15 and 12 points. If Everton score, he’s likely to be involved in it.

SAM SAID…

The Gameweek immediately after an international break is always a bit of a worry for FPL managers. The same is true for us Scout Squadders.

There are a couple of players in here who are doubts heading into the Gameweek but they are assets who, if they are fit, you would 100% want in your teams so I have gone for them. I will provide a backup though – just in case!

Between the sticks is David Raya. Now, many might question why Raya over an Arsenal defender. That’s a good question. Raya, remarkably, already has more combined save and bonus points than he managed all last season. Whilst the new Bonus Points System (BPS) has had a net negative impact on goalkeepers and defenders, there are still top-up rewards to be had for those keeping clean sheets. I am expecting Arsenal, the league leaders for shut-outs last season, to get back to watertight ways this week – and Raya stands to do very well if they do.

Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen has made 34 saves so far this season, more than any other goalkeeper. That has equated to eight save points, a tally that has only been bettered by Mark Flekken. He faces Southampton next, a side the Foxes thumped 9-1 on aggregate in the Championship last season.

Finally, Matz Sels is currently flagged in the game with a knock. He has a good fixture at home to Crystal Palace, who are struggling in front of goal having only scored one goal in the last three Gameweeks. If Sels doesn’t make it, then Carlos Miguel can replace him in my picks.

The backline is led by three of the most expensive defenders in the game: Pedro Porro, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Josko Gvardiol. This big-money trio all have the potential for clean sheets this weekend, even though it seldom works like that! All three at least have a decent attacking threat to hopefully compensate for any lapse at the other end. Gvardiol returned his first goal of the season in Gameweek 6 and looks more like his old offensive self. On the underlying stats front, Porro’s 12 attempts on goal is more than any other defender and Alexander-Arnold has created 16 chances for his team-mates this season.

Alexander-Arnold’s chance creation total is only bettered by Leif Davis, who is my fourth defender pick this week. I have also plumped for James Justin, who has the potential for a second successive clean sheet this weekend against fellow newly promoted side Southampton, who can be a tad profligate in front of goal. In addition, Justin has delivered three attacking returns in the last two matches. Even if the clean sheet goes, there is the possibility of a goal contribution against a leaky Saints rearguard.

Mohamed Salah leads the midfield. There should be ample opportunities for the well-rested Egyptian to add to his eight attacking returns this season against a patched-up Chelsea backline.

Bukayo Saka is currently flagged in FPL. He was sent home early from England duty through injury but Lee Carsley’s suggestion was that Saka was close to being able to play in the Three Lions’ second match on Sunday, adding that it would have been unfair to risk him. Do not be surprised if, yet again, he’s passed fit. Saka is the most creative midfielder in the game, having created 27 chances this season – that’s four more than the next best. If Saka doesn’t make it, then Leandro Trossard could replace him in my picks.

I am expecting Phil Foden to get a start this weekend, so have picked him on that basis. Foden and Man City face Wolves, who are statistically the worst defence in the league so far this season. Although Foden’s underlying data isn’t there at the moment, we’re just waiting for the touchpaper to be lit to help him refind the form of the 2023/24 campaign. Managers who successfully anticipate that moment will enjoy huge green arrows – could it be this week?

Brennan Johnson continued his goal-scoring streak for Wales over the international break. He also sat out the second match through suspension, so has inadvertently had something of a rest, too.

Finally, Dwight McNeil continues to play centrally in the number 10 role for Everton – something that has unleashed his creativity. McNeil has carved out 23 opportunities this season, a tally only bettered by the far more expensive Saka. Everton will see this match as a must-win and McNeil is likely to be involved in the returns if the Toffees score. The winger has, in fact, scored or assisted five of Everton’s seven league goals this season.

Up top, Erling Haaland – enough said.

Both north London teams are represented in the shape of Dominic Solanke and Kai Havertz. Both are in fantastic form and playing for clubs who are scoring freely. Spurs, in fact, have the highest xG of any Premier League team this season.

Alongside them it’s my favourite from the FPL Q&A, Liam Delap. The budget forward now has three goals in the last two matches and with Everton struggling defensively – Jarrad Branthwaite is a big doubt again – he will be looking to build on that in Gameweek 8.

My final pick is Ollie Watkins. He didn’t get as many England minutes as he deserved but that isn’t a bad thing for his FPL owners. Watkins has four goals this season, all of which have come in the last four matches. Even Haaland can’t match his 11 big chances over the course of 2024/25.

TOM SAID…

Man City and Spurs dominate my squad this week, supplying three players apiece.

The champions trip to Molineux brings Josko Gvardiol, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland into contention.

While Rico Lewis has merits, Gvardiol could get some joy ghosting towards the back post in behind Nelson Semedo. The Croatian has racked up seven shots in the box and 20 penalty box touches in his last five appearances. Further forward, I’ve plumped for Foden, who should play in the No 10 role if Kevin De Bruyne isn’t fit. Haaland also makes the cut for obvious reasons.

Based on Gameweek 7, Tottenham have done little to warrant a triple-up but with West Ham providing the opposition, their assets are that little bit more appealing.

Pedro Porro carries decent attacking potential from defence, while Brennan Johnson has impressed hugely of late, with three goals, one assist and 25 points from his last three appearances. He’s also top among Spurs assets for attempts on goal and shots in the box over the season. Dominic Solanke is also backed, having scored two goals and provided one assist in his last three starts.

Everton are ranked bottom for chances conceded down their right flank, which promotes the appeal of Ipswich left-back Leif Davis. I can see him and the in-form Liam Delap combining well in attack, so I wouldn’t be averse to including both in Friday’s Scout Picks.

I’ve swerved Bukayo Saka and instead opted for team-mate Kai Havertz, who could be worth considering if the former is beyond our budget. The German’s off-ball intelligence and ability to find pockets of space could be key against Bournemouth’s high press.

Rather than Saka, I’d prefer to include Mohamed Salah in the Scout Picks. Chelsea’s build-up play under Enzo Maresca can leave them vulnerable to quick counter-attacks, something the Egyptian could exploit. Marc Cucurella being out through suspension is a big blow, too.

Elsewhere, Emile Smith Rowe is my budget midfield pick for the home clash with Aston Villa. The visitors’ right side is considerably weaker if Ezri Konsa isn’t available. Also, Brighton are very susceptible to the counter-attack, so I expect Anthony Gordon to punish the Seagulls on Saturday.

NEALE SAID…

One of my (many) weaknesses as an FPL manager is dismissing a match based on fixture ‘difficulty’. It’s easy to write off a player’s prospects when we see a sea of red on the ticker.

I’m trying more and more to question each match or run of games. Mohamed Salah, for example, has a tricky-on-paper test against Chelsea this weekend. But is a suspension-affected Blues backline, missing a defensive rock in Marc Cucurella and potentially operating with an inverted left-back in Renato Veiga, really one to be feared? Two of Chelsea’s midfield shields are late back from South America, while another is just returning from a medium-term injury. Given that Salah has also had over a week of rest, I’m backing him to prosper at Anfield.

Similarly, Bryan Mbeumo‘s Gameweek 8 fixture is, in theory, not a cinch. Manchester United, for all their woes, can be flat-track bullies.

But there’s a real crisis at full-back, with Noussair Mazraoui joining Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines. Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are out at centre-back, with Kobbie Mainoo and potentially Manuel Ugarte missing in midfield. There’ll likely be a centre-half in one of the full-back positions, while we’re creeping dangerously close to Casemiro starting in the engine room. Aston Villa were too pooped to exploit United in Gameweek 7; a high-octane Brentford will have way more energy. Just as an aside, United have conceded more ‘clear shots’ (where only the goalkeeper is in between the shot-taker and goal) than any other side this season.

Arguably the more questionable pick for this fixture is Bruno Fernandes, given the depths that United have plummeted to. But he too encapsulates the small-game mentality: 16 shots against Fulham, Southampton and Palace, just three against Brighton, Liverpool, Spurs and Villa. A reminder that Brentford are also one of four sides without a clean sheet this season.

Onto the so-called easier games (and it’s important to question those too), Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are obviously the stand-out fixtures this weekend. Let’s see if Kyle Walker’s absence from training on Thursday amounts to anything when we hear from Pep Guardiola; if there’s anything in it, then it firms up Rico Lewis‘s selection alongside Erling Haaland for me. I can understand the mad rush to pre-empt Phil Foden’s return to form (and it’s a matter of when, not if, his season will be kickstarted), too, even though I’ve overlooked him here.

The paucity of obvious clean sheet opportunities means I’ve gone with two representatives of the Arsenal and Nottingham Forest backlines. I’m not advocating a double-up, merely underlining the struggle to pick out a shut-out this weekend. The Gunners and Forest, who have been posting excellent underlying defensive numbers for a year or more, are second and joint-third in G-Whizz’s clean sheet odds list this week.

My inherent pessimism about Newcastle means I’ve gone with a curveball in Bart Verbruggen as a Hail Mary third goalkeeper. Jan Paul van Hecke is back to shore up Brighton’s backline, while the Magpies really haven’t clicked as an attacking unit this season (eight goals in seven). Alexander Isak should be back to give them a boost but it remains to be seen if he’s still playing through the pain barrier with his broken toe, as he didn’t look fully fit even before his lay-off.

A potentially Branthwaite-less Everton backline is there for the taking at Portman Road. The Toffees are surprisingly ranked 19th for xG from corners conceded in 2024/25, so Leif Davis may finally get a chance to deliver on those underlying numbers.

Finally, in El Crapico, I’m backing the anomalously brilliant Tyler Dibling as my token sub-£6.0m midfielder. Leicester have allowed more crosses and chances to be created from the left flank than any other team this season, which should further encourage the young prospect.



