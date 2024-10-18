192
192 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Junks
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    2FT 0.9ITB
    Hendo Vlad
    TAA Lewis Porro Greaves Johnson
    Saka Diaz Bruno Rogers Bergvall
    Haaland Raul Watkins

    I still have bruno stinking up my team... yes I know its ridiculous ha! What you doing with this lot? Cant get to Palmer in one so a downgrade elsewhere is needed? Or Bruno to a Maddy/Mbuemo/Johnson etc?? Thanks all and good luck.

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Bruno good pick for this weekend.

  2. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    A) Diaz to Johnson for -4?
    B) Jackson to Solanke for -4?
    C) Do nothing

    Team:
    Sanchez (Fabianski)
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Rogers Saka Kovacic Mbeumo Diaz
    Haaland(c) Wood

    Subs:
    Jackson Greaves VDB

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Why take a hit when said players cold easily outscore transferred in players?

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      C

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      C

  3. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Start:

    A. Welbeck
    B. Raul

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Hell if I had the option to start the legendary Real Madrid striker, I would start him.

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Jimmy

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I know, twas a joke.

          Would still start him.

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            The legendary Real Madrid attacker it is!

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      B

  4. AppleDunk
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Benching headache.
    Who to sit assuming Saka is fit?

    A. Luis Diaz
    B. McNeil
    C. Delap
    D. Wood
    E. Mbeumo

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      B or C I'd say.. tough choice indeed

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      D

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      C

    4. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      B

    5. Sir T. From Ultracrepidate
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        E) Lindelof/Evans will stop them from scoring.

    6. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      BREAKING: Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne are unlikely to feature for #ManCity against Wolves this weekend, says Pep Guardiola.

      Pep: "I don't think so... They are training, they are in the last part. Yesterday, Nathan had his first training with the team, so maybe he can travel. But I think to start, he's not ready..."

      Via Cityxtra

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Pep quote on KdB was 'No chance, not ready'. More a 'red no' as opposed to 'unlikely yellow'

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          #BBC 12:39BST

    7. Aster
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Captain

      1) Salah
      2) Johnson
      3) Havertz

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I’m going with 1

        1. Aster
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Was thinking the same, but truth be told, I do not expect a lot.

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            You never know. Salah likes big games.

      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        2 hours ago

        1

      3. Ëð
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        3

    8. hazza44
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      G’day all,
      My partner and I will be in London from Oz for December and hoping to get tickets to GW15 Spurs vs Chelsea game. Appears most of the FB groups are full of scammers. Looks like going through Stubhub will be the best option at this stage? Any advice would be recommended! Cheers

      1. petefa
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        My advice is to go to QPR v Norwich instead.

    9. AD105
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Martinelli > Johnson for free a sensible move?

      1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Watkins and smith-Rowe to Isak and madueke for free ?

          1. Nitu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours ago

            Why would you want to downgrade both players?

            1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                Both upgrades in my opinion, I guess I’ve answered my own question.

            2. Sir T. From Ultracrepidate
                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                Jackson to Solanke for free?

            3. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              2 hours ago

              Yes, IMO.

            4. Ëð
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Yes

          2. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            On holidays and can’t decide…

            1. Playing Rogers and Diaz (benching Semenyo), 3 FTs before GW9

            2. Getting Bowen and Johnson (Diaz Semenyo out), 1FT before GW9

            1. Ëð
              • 9 Years
              2 hours ago

              1. Worth waiting another week I think

            2. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              1 easily.

          3. Kane Train
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Best Konsa replacement?

            A) Rico Lewis
            B) Milenkovic
            C) Michael Keane
            D) Van De Ven

            1. Ëð
              • 9 Years
              2 hours ago

              A

            2. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              A

              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                Was hoping for A but both my bench def subs are flagged so wary of mins risk. Opting for Robinson.

          4. Ëð
            • 9 Years
            2 hours ago

            Good to save 2FT this week? Will probably look to make changes next week.

            Sanchez
            TAA, Gabriel, Mazraoui
            Saka, Diaz, Mbuemo, Rogers
            Haaland, Havertz, Wood

            4.0 Semenyo, Faes, Greaves

            1. JBG
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Confident that the Kai "Der Bomber" Havertz starts?

              1. Ëð
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                The presser has given me enough confidence I think

            2. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Looking good. I am also holding Havertz this week and assessing next week (may move him to Solanke or Cunha).

              1. Ëð
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                I'm thinking Solanke currently!

                1. The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 47 mins ago

                  Same here mate. Will see how he gets on this week and if a double up with Brennan Johnson is worth it.

            3. Botman and Robben
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Is Mazraoui fit?

              1. Ëð
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                Awaiting presser at 1:15pm

              2. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                Unlikely given the cardiac nature of his medical procedure.

                1. The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  Good bench cover in Faes and Greaves even if not tbh.

              3. Amartey Partey
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Back next month only

          5. JBG
            • 6 Years
            2 hours ago

            https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1847247741291811144

            Enzo Maresca: "Finally all our players are available, no injury. Also Reece James has returned as part of the group".

            Yeah he's back for about 5mins I'd say.

          6. Fernandito
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours ago

            Havertz, Diaz & Mazraoui to Delap, Foden & Gvardiol for free?

            1. Ëð
              • 9 Years
              2 hours ago

              I'd hold Havertz for this week if possible

              1. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                Agreed - think he will start.

          7. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Any team or bench order changes needed?

            Start Lewis or Justin…..

            Raya
            TAA, Gabriel, Lewis
            Saka, Mbeumo, Johnson, ESR
            Haaland, DCL, Jackson

            Fabs, Justin, Rogers, Greaves

            1.8

            1. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Looking good. I would move Rogers first sub over Justin in case of a random absence, but the rest is fine.

              1. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                Cheers

            2. Botman and Robben
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Justin - nailed

          8. ashlower
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Is Jackson to Solanke a good move? I already have Palmer!

            1. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Yes, IMO.

              1. ashlower
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Thanks!

          9. mataave
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Is having both Kulu & Johnson for the next few weeks too much of a punt?

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              I think so, but it’s a punt that could pay off too

            2. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Prefer 1 + Solanke, but could still pay off.

            3. mataave
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Thanks both. Don’t want to lose any of my current strikers so I’m going to give it a go.

          10. Mino Raiola
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Team GTG? (...ofc assuming there's no new info on Saka)

            Flekken
            Johnson, Lewins, VDV
            Salah, Palmer, Saka, ESR, Rogers
            (H)aaland, DCL

            Valdemarsson, Robinson, Konsa, Jebbison

            3ft

            1. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              GTG.

              1. Mino Raiola
                • 8 Years
                1 hour ago

                Thanks

          11. pjomara
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Planning for next GW, but best sub 7m striker for GW 9 on?
            Lots of good options- Jiminez, Wellbeck, Wood, Cunha, Wissa, Delap, Ndiaye.

            At the moment it's between Cunha and Wissa

            1. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Cunha, IMO.

          12. Nice Baps.
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            I have 5 FT this week and done 4 - do I have 2 FT next week?

            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Yup, & a medal for having the patience to get up to 5 saved FTs in itself fella! 🙂

          13. The Mighty Whites
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Best bench order?
            Semenyo, Bednarek, Greaves

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Greaves 2

          14. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Unpopular opinion: I think Mbeumo is going to blank this GW.

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Hmm with Casemiro in for Mainoo though...?

              1. Amartey Partey
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Casemiro is good when he wants to be, and Evans should start and he’s reliable.

          15. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Play semenyo or dibling?

            I have semenyo on bench just now due to fixture. thank you.

            1. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Dibling.

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Thank you

            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Definitely Dibling

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Cheers

          16. tbos83
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Roll, or do Jackson > Solanke/Wood?

            2FT, 0itb

            Muric
            TAA Gabriel Lewis
            Diaz Saka Mbeumo Rogers
            Haaland(c) Jackson DCL

            Flekken Semenyo Colwill Greaves

            1. Botman and Robben
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Roll

              1. jacob1989
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Sell jackson with those fixtures

            2. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              I think you could roll there, but I prefer Solanke to Jackson this week.

          17. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Best option here? 1 ft, 0.8m itb

            A. Konsa > milenkovic
            B. Soucek > McNeil
            C. Havertz > wood/ raul
            D. Save ft

            Sanchez
            Robbo Gabriel faes
            Salah mbeumo esr rogers
            Haaland Havertz solanke

            Valdi soucek greaves Konsa

            1. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              D

              1. SpaceCadet
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Thanks

          18. Tambling5
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Team is Sels (Fab)
            Konate, Robinson, Livramento or Konsa, (Munoz)
            Palmer Saka Semenyo Mitoma (Carvajal)
            Haaland Watkins Vardy
            1FT Nil in bank
            A. Mitoma to Johnson
            B Vardy to Delap
            C Vardy to Raul
            D Munoz to Van de Ven
            E roll transfer.

            1. jacob1989
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              A

            2. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              A or E

          19. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Sell esr or rogers for b johnson?

            1. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              ESR IMO.

          20. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            If money was not a factor, would you pick Maddy over Johnson?

            1. jacob1989
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              No. Johnson seems better option

              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Care to elaborate - Maddison stats all seem superior?

                1. jacob1989
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Johnson more goal threat. Maddison more creator. But if u want a differential maddison is a good option too

                  1. Cruyff's Eleven
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Cheers, appreciate the feedback lads!

            2. Mr. O'Connell
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              I would, and I'm trying to, but looks like I can't afford it

            3. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Yes, but only because his minutes are more secure. Prefer Johnson and how far forward he is currently playing.

          21. Flynny
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Hi. 2fts and 0.9m. Can I save ft here? Thanks

            Flekken
            Taa gabriel lewis (mykoleko greaves)
            Saka diaz mbeumo Rodgers (semenyo)
            Haaland havertz dcl

          22. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Saka to foden or esr to johnson?

