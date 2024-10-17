168
  1. Bale11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Bench 2:
    A) TAA
    B) Welbeck
    C) Rogers
    D) Saka

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      You never bench TAA or Saka

      1. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        This

    2. C0YS
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I think it comes down to Welbeck or Rogers, and Welbeck an xGI that's double of Rogers'

  2. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    G2g?
    1 Ft, 0.1 itb

    Flekken
    Trent, Lewis, Gabriel
    Palmer, Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Rogers
    Haaland, Solanke

    Verbruggen, Greaves, Bednarek, Stewart

    1. FPLrookie2009
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      If i were you i would have Done Semenyo➡️McNeill.

  3. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Chances of robinson starting?

    1. Peteex
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      100%

  4. sergioaguero67
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Solanke vs Delap for 3rd striker?
    I already have Haaland and Wood

    Please help

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Solanke of those 2

    2. C0YS
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Solanke will outscore Delap, so it depends on whether the extra funds would help you improve your team elsewhere.

      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    First to 5 votes wins

    A: Jimenez
    B: Delap

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A

    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      52 mins ago

      A

    3. thanedaar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

    4. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

    5. Bavarian
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  6. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    To answer the article. No they are just rubbish

    1. NATSTER
      • 14 Years
      just now

      That's my feeling too.

  7. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Best spurs player to get in?

    A. Solanke
    B. Maddison
    C. Johnson

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Johnson is what I'm probably going with but thats mostly because I dont want to spend anything more than that on a Spurs player. Solanke could be handy.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Comes down to solanke McNeil v wood Johnson. Leaning towards the former

  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    I have 2ft's and was thinking of the below moves, or should I wait and bring in perhaps Palmer next week?

    A. TAA > Ait Nourri
    B. Semenyo > Foden

    Raya
    Gabriel / TAA / Lewis
    Saka / Johnson / Mbuemo / Rogers
    Solanke / Haaland / DCL

    Fab | Semenyo | Mykolenko | Greaves

    Thanks

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      B looks cool
      You can bench Rogers

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would need to free up funds to bring in Foden, that is why TAA would have to go.

        Before any transfers I have 1.6M ITB.

        Thanks

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Foden moves seems short term. How are planning to get Palmer if you do this move?

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        To get Palmer one of Johnson, Saka or Mbuemo would need to be transferred.

    3. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I get you wanting to move Semenyo, but a Foden move seems premature when he hasn't yet played a full 90 and has looked very rusty.
      With the money ITB you could afford Johnson, McNeil, ESR or a few others to replace Semenyo and keep Trent. Selling the top scoring defender to fund a midfielder who hasn't done anything seems fraught with danger.

  9. Bavarian
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this WC team please?

    Onana (Iversen)
    Gabriel-Justin-Lewis (RAN-VDB)
    Saka-Palmer-Johnson-Mbeumo (Rogers)
    Haaland-Wood-Jim

  10. kempc23
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you do Havertz to Solanke for free? Both have a good fixture, but Solanke AGS odds are way better (by almost double). Plus Solanke has a great fixture run.

    A) Yes
    B) No

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No

  11. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Which option seems best for this gw?
    2 fts, 0.6m itb

    A. Jackson > solanke
    B. Jackson soucek > solanke McNeil
    C. Jackson soucek > wood Johnson
    D. Save ft

    Sanchez
    Gabriel robbo faes
    Salah Mbeumo esr rogers
    Haaland Havertz Jackson

    Valdi soucek greaves konsa

