Rate My Team October 18

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The next round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the way, with the Gameweek 8 deadline at 11:00 BST on Saturday.

If you’re after some last-minute assistance, five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, will be answering some of your questions over the next hour.

Team selection, transfers, captaincy: whatever’s on your mind, ask away.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, he will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. KGJ United
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Evening,
    Play 2 out of Mbuemo, Smith Rowe and Rogers?
    Thanks

  2. rokka222
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 45 mins ago

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      It is mostly whipped up by certain 'news' organisations.

      1. rokka222
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        Aren't a ton of former players like Neville and Carragher saying stuff like that?

  3. JÆKS ⭐
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Anyone watched some Saints games?
    Reckon Dibling is a decent choice vs Leicester?

    Might play him and keep TAA. Or sell for BJ+Aina

  4. iberiaballer
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Bench one: Rogers (FUL A), Senenyo (ARS H), Luis Dias (CHE H)?

    1. rokka222
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Obviously Semenyo, no?

      1. iberiaballer
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        To me, yes I’m leaning towards benching Semenyo. But I wanted to ask to see if maybe I’m missing something here lol

  5. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Roll and start with this team?

    Sels
    Milenkovic - Trent - Gabriel - Lewis
    Saka - Mbuemo - Rogers
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    Sanchez - Semenyo - Greaves - Carvalho

