Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Fulham and Aston Villa.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

FULHAM

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Aston Villa 7 14 +3 WWWDD 8th Fulham 7 11 +2 DDWWL

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



