Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Fulham and Aston Villa.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
FULHAM
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Aston Villa
|7
|14
|+3
|WWWDD
|8th
|Fulham
|7
|11
|+2
|DDWWL
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):