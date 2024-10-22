25
Champions League October 22

UCL Fantasy Matchday 3: Ed’s team reveal, Limitless + players to buy

25 Comments
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ve been bringing you plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for Matchday 3, with our Scout Picks already published.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, gives us his Matchday 3 team reveal, hypothetical Limitless draft and players to target.

You can get his weekly thoughts in more detail via a weekly UCL Fantasy newsletter.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

After the weekend’s fixtures across Europe, I’m starting to gather my thoughts for Matchday 3.

CURRENT TEAM

 

1



1

25 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Agger
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Vlahovic is the guy

  2. dhamphiir
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    How can I filter favorable fixtures for a team over the next 4-5 gameweek in a fixture ticker?

    I’m only able to check for one gameweek at a time.

  3. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Thoughts on Son? Or still Kulu or Johnson with better value? And how would you rather Palmer now?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Son is still worth the premium over Johnson and Kulusevski, IMO. Bringing Palmer in GW12 after I re-allocate some funds and lose Havertz etc.

  4. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Parody account Ed!

  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Good afternoon one and all!!

    Who would you start here???

    A- Konsa(Bournemouth home)
    B- Van Den Berg(Ipswich home)
    C- RAN(Brighton away)

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      C due to having the biggest goal threat. Clean sheets are completely random at the moment anyway.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      B

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

    4. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I have Konsa and VDB and I'm going B

  6. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Flekken Fabianski
    TAA Lewis Gabriel Faes Greaves
    Mbuemo Diaz Rogers Semenyo Saka
    Havertz Wood Haaland

    Any suggestions here? 4 FT 0.4 ITB.

    Should I go ahead with Diaz + Havertz > Palmer + Raul or wait for Saka and other team news?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Good moves (but wait until midweek games are over ofc).

  7. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Hi. Worst season ever. Rank 3m.....1ft and 0.1mitb....assuming saka is fit, can I save ft? Thanks

    Flekken
    Taa gabriel lewis (mykoleko greaves)
    Saka foden mbeumo Rodgers (semenyo)
    Haaland solanke dcl

    Thanks

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      GTG.

  8. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Champions Premier League - G2G?

    Noticed a fair few folk playing limitless.

    Watkins Haaland Lewandowski
    Yamal Valverde Olise Foden
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Kobel

    Schlager Cubarsi L.Diaz Firmpong

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Fantasy Champions League even. Heads gone.

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good to me, the best of luck.

  9. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Best move? 1 FT.

    A. ESR > McNeil
    B. Konsa > RAN
    C. Save

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Lewis, Konsa
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, ESR, Rogers
    Haaland, Solanke

    (Fab, VdV, Faes, Jebb*)

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  10. The Final Boss
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    No replies. Sorry.
    Guys , early thoughs.3ft.

    Raya
    Gabriel taa lewis mykolenko greaves*
    Maddy saka esr rogers mbeumo
    Haaland dcl solanke

    A) taa maddy to ait nouri son
    B). taa maddy saka to ait nouri palmer son

  11. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Havertz captain tonight.....huge haul coming

  12. F4L
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Buonanotte with 5 attacking returns in 469 minutes. when did that happen

    Pope hasn't had 1 GW where he's scored less than 3. Out of everyone who has started 8 matches probably the only one.

  13. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Any love for Wissa at 5.9? Or Wood/Raul still the pick of that bunch?

    1. No10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Wissa_lovin' if u wanna be different

  14. F4L
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    would you do Davis to Milenkovic with FT to correct mistake? Doesnt help Greaves picked up an injury

