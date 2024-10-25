We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 9 ahead of Friday’s 18:30 BST deadline.

The Scout Picks are partly chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

But as ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 9 live team news: Saka injury update awaited + 13 pressers on Friday

GOALKEEPER

Brentford’s clean sheet prospects look as good as any this week.

No Premier League side has taken fewer shots or accumulated a lower expected goals (xG) total than Ipswich Town, so Mark Flekken (£4.5m) wasn’t a difficult pick.

As well as the opposition, the Dutchman is also in on his own merit: he has produced more saves than any other goalkeeper this season, with 42.

DEFENDERS





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



