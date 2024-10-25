141
  1. Ibralicious
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who gets benched?

    A) Mykolenko (FUL-H)
    B) TAA (ARS-A)
    B) Gabriel (LIV-H)

    Cheers!

  2. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Haaland TC then... anyone pulled the trigger?

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      All bark, no bite. They're getting their "wanted to" and "glad I didn't" posts ready for tomorrow evening.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Me. It's on atm and I'm like 80% sure it will stay on unless Pep drops an unexpected injury bomb.

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Oh, are you able to undo it? I thought once you click you can’t go back.

    3. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm going for it

    4. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Nope for me , even if he pops off
      i rather save it for later/nearer to end of season

      Less chances./weeks for rivals to catch up if my TC pays off

    5. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's currently active for me... no KDB is my main concern

    6. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not for me. I will rather TC palmer

  3. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Play one of:

    A: Trossard
    B: Semenyo

    And two of:

    1. Mazraoui
    2. Gabriel
    3. TAA

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B 2 3

  4. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    A) Play safe, Saka to Son for free
    or
    B) Mix it up: Saka, N Fraser, DCL to Buonanotte, N Jackson, Solanke for a -8?

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      A by a mile

    2. Mino Raiola
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Green light for folks looking at Haaland TC

    Russell Martin on Manchester City: "We are going there with a gameplan to try and win the game, not to try and avoid as much damage as we can."

    https://x.com/rees_julian/status/1849421235563696432?t=RxRr1V_hHfOGJtqfifEIrA&s=19

    1. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm not sure it makes any difference how Southampton approach a game. Defenders aren't good enough and are being asked to do stupid stuff on the ball beyond their skillset

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Why wouldn't changing to a deep and compact 11 players behind the ball defensive approach not make a difference?

    2. Mino Raiola
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      It could work, but also he haven't scored in the last games in EPL. What feels worst, captaining and he scores 3, or TC and he blanks? It's a long season...

    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Southampton fans aren't exactly confident: https://old.reddit.com/r/SaintsFC/comments/1gbgdvp/prediction_thread_match_9_manchester_city_vs/

      29/44 predictions guessing they'll ship 4 goals or more (most saying 5-1) and a few saying it's time for another 9-0.

  6. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    Gabriel to Gvardiol/Lewis this week or leave it?

    Already have Raya and still got WC so could switch back in a few weeks

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      With WC left, I would take make the move

    2. Mino Raiola
      • 8 Years
      just now

      It looks like a good GW for city defence. Of you have the funds go gvardiaol

  7. Mino Raiola
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    IDK how this happened, but have DCL in my starting XI. What to do?

    A) give DCL another chance
    B) transfer for Wood
    C) transfer for Wissa

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      'One last chance'. But this time I mean it etc. Depends on your planning and your ft availability. Also I'd consider Raul if making the switch.

      1. Mino Raiola
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hahah I said one last chance last week also. Thanks for the reply.

      2. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'm in the same boat. If you're jumping off do it this week as you can't jump off against Southampton next. I've revisited the highlights and still think hes a poor finisher but hes getting 90 and his all round play is actually excellent for the team, still getting into the positions. McNeil has been very unlucky not to have more points from setting DCL up every time. Realistically what do we expect from these strikers? Probably 1 in 3-4 (goals per game) sort of players over a season and it wont be when the fixtures expect it necessarily.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Abort, emergency landing, activate parachute... do whatever is required to escape!

    3. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I'd get Wood in. Consistently in good form right now.

    4. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      How are DCL owners feeling?

  8. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Would that make sense for -4? Or rather have the likes of Palmer and Son?

    Salah/Foden/Mbeumo/Rogers/(Buonanotte)
    Haaland/DCL/Larsen

    1. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I like it. But Palmer and Son are always tempting.

  9. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    When is arteta press ?

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Pointless but 1.30BST

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        "Saka is evolving"

  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    I was steadfastly holding onto Havertz, but he's done his best to make me question whether it's the right call... 3 plum games against LEI SOU bou and he's not exactly pulled in huge hauls.

    Would any of these strikers be worth the swap?

    A) Raul
    B) Wissa
    C) Strand Larsen

    The goal is to free some funds upfront so I can eventually move to Saka in GW12. The time to switch to a cheap forward appears to be now since their fixtures are stronger while Havertz plays some tough games. If I don't move Havertz out now, I'll likely keep long term since by the time I'll want to sell to free the cash his fixtures will have turned good again and then I might be looking elsewhere for a cash cow.

    1. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      If you have the perfect answer let me know! Why don't you consider Cunha? Too expensive to do the Saka-swap later?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah it doesn't free enough money. Plus I think Strand Larsen is better value.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Of the budget guys I think Raul is best. His stats are strong, his fixtures are good, he might be on pens now. I'm just not convinced it's a good move to just do Havertz > Raul this week.

    2. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I like Wissa

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      This puts me off Larsen

      https://www.molineux.news/news/gary-oneil-shares-alarming-fitness-verdict-amid-clear-warning-to-two-key-wolves-stars/?s=09

    4. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Its Wissa for me, even with Mbuemo.

      I like Brentford's attacking potential over Fulham & Wolves and I feel that Wissa & Mbuemo complement eachother well.

    5. CABAYE4
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I think you can give yourself another week to assess.

      Havertz home record is excellent and if you just look at this week I’m not sure any of the budget guys are an upgrade.

    6. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Go straight to Jackson

  11. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Leading ML rivals by a small amount 10-16 points lead over 2nd and 3rd place. They both have Wood, and I have Welbeck. Feel like Wood could be the differential they need to catch me, but I need to transfer Saka out. Is it worth taking a hit to do Saka to Mbeumo/Son and Welbeck to Wood, or should I just do Saka to Palmer?

    2nd place rival has Mbeumo and Wood, 3rd place rival has Palmer and Wood.

    Cheers.

  12. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    What changes need to be done with my team below?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel, Konate, VdV
    ESR, Rogers, Mbeumo, Salah, Johnson
    Haaland, N Jackson

    Fab, Havertz, Faes, Greaves*

    1FT, .1itb

    a. Greaves > VdB for free?
    b. Havertz & Greaves > Wood & Gvardiol for - 4?
    c. Your thoughts?

  13. Deboer078
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Salah or Palmer

    1. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      If possible, both.

    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Palmer because he's cheaper and because he's not playing in Europe

  14. DavidKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hi guys, looking at a GW12 WC. Currently have 2FTs.

    Originally I was going to transfer out Salah and TAA, for this run if 3 games until WC (Arsenal, Brighton, Villa), mainly because of Arsenal game.

    Now that Arsenal have injuries across the board, should I roll the FTs ?

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'd roll here, Arsenal defence is looking shaky at this moment, then you got Brighton

  15. Valar(Keith)
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    OK decided I'm going with Esr to Kulu + 0.5 instead of Johnson. 0.5 would be needed to upgrade nedeljkovic to RAN next week. Will confirm the transfer Post press conferences

  16. Stykes
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    TAA -> Gvardiol is a no-brainer, right? Why am I hesitating?

  17. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best replacement for Saka going foward? Have Palmer.

    A. Son
    B. Foden

  18. Davemunday
      1 min ago

      Morning

      this weeks dilemma

      A. Foden/Rogers

      B. Rutter/Watkins

      thanks

    • MikeLowrey
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A) Saka to Son
      B) Saka & Havertz to Palmer & Solanke
      C) Saka & Havertz to Salah & Wissa/Raul

