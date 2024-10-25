FPL Gameweek 9 live team news: Saka injury update awaited

We’ll be getting team news from 13 Premier League managers on Friday as we count down to the early Gameweek 9 deadline.

The top-flight bosses we’re expecting to hear from include Mikel Arteta, who will hopefully provide us with the latest on Bukayo Saka (£10.0m). Don’t hold your breath…

As usual, we’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

GAMEWEEK 9: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Callum Wilson (back) – who hasn’t featured this season – had been on the cusp of a return but in one of the least surprising team news updates of the day, the striker’s recovery has stalled.

He’ll not be back before Gameweek 11.

“We’re going to lose Callum for the next three games definitely, he’s just had some tightness in his body. He hasn’t felt like he could kick on to that last part that he needed. He had trained with us and had looked really good but with Callum we’re hypersensitive, and he’s hypersensitive, to any reaction to the work. “He’s got no injury as such, it’s just he’s not ready to come back yet.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

Elsewhere, Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Sven Botman (knee) remain on the sidelines. Trippier should be back after the next international break, according to Howe.

Matt Targett also hasn’t been spotted since an eczema flare-up in late September.

Martin Dubravka (knee) has been seen back on the grass, however, while the Magpies have no new worries.

“I don’t think we have any fresh problems. Dan Burn was nursing an ankle last week but he managed to play the game, of course, and played well. No, I think we’re pretty good.” – Eddie Howe

BOURNEMOUTH

Alex Scott underwent surgery on Thursday to repair a meniscus injury sustained earlier this week. The midfielder will face months on the sidelines as a result.

“Definitely more than six weeks, six weeks was probably if they removed the meniscus. If they repair it, you have to wait more. Now he has to have some time without doing anything, so it will be more – but I don’t know how much.” – Andoni Iraola on Alex Scott

Luis Sinisterra won’t make the trip to Aston Villa, either, but should be back within a week or two.

“Sini is not going to travel, it’s nothing big but he was with some issues after the game against Arsenal. Probably he will be available next week, if not [Manchester] City it’s going to be Brentford.” – Andoni Iraola on Luis Sinisterra



